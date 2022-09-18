G2 owner Carlos under fire for hanging out with Andrew Tate

G2 Esports owner and CEO Carlos "ocelote" Rodriguez came under fire after being seen hanging out and partying with controversial internet personality Andrew Tate.
On September 17, Carlos shared an eight-second long clip on Twitter wherein the professional esports organization's owner celebrated the team winning the "world championship."
The clip featured several personalities, with Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan Tate being among them.
The tweet quickly went viral on the social media platform, with the video receiving over 1.7 million views. Members of the online community were upset to see Carlos hanging around with Tate, and several Twitter users chimed in with their opinions.
Online communities on Twitter react to Carlos partying with Andrew Tate
Emory Andrew Tate III, popularly known as Andrew Tate, often finds a way to get traction online, despite being banned from major social media platforms such as Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok.
This time, he was spotted partying and hanging out with Carlos Rodriguez, the CEO of G2 Esports, and the tweet garnered over 1,300 fan reactions. Misfits' Vice President of Communications Becca Henry urged other esports organizations to "keep Tate out of esports."
She then explained that esports has had "years of bad examples" and that things are gradually improving:
Several Twitter users were astonished to see Carlos hanging out with the former professional kickboxer. Some claimed that the former was "better than this":
Some Twitter users pointed out G2's "double standards," after the organization revealed an all-female lineup:
Another user took posted a comment, taking a jab at inviting "known predators" to esports parties:
Professional World of Warcraft player Maldiva had the following to say:
Community members were not happy with the WoW gamer's take:
Tom Clancy's Rainbow 6 - Seige pro and G2 member CTZN commented:
Prominent esports personality and co-founder of Full Squad Gaming, Jake "JakeSucky" Lucky, shared Carlos' update on his Twitter account earlier today and said:
Community members on Jake Lucky's conversation thread stated that Carlos deserved the backlash for hanging out with Tate:
Meanwhile, others predicted that G2's League of Legends team would end up going 0-6 (losing all the games in the group stage) at the Worlds:
Here are some more relevant fan reactions from Twitter:
The next day, Carlos responded to the controversy. He argued that no one could "police his friendships" and sought to establish a line. He concluded by stating that he partied with "whoever he wants."
