G2 owner Carlos under fire for hanging out with Andrew Tate

G2 Esports owner and CEO Carlos "ocelote" Rodriguez came under fire after being seen hanging out and partying with controversial internet personality Andrew Tate.

On September 17, Carlos shared an eight-second long clip on Twitter wherein the professional esports organization's owner celebrated the team winning the "world championship."

The clip featured several personalities, with Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan Tate being among them.

CarlosR ocelote @CarlosR yesterday we celebrated G2's world championship yesterday we celebrated G2's world championship https://t.co/cQQLlefb3J

The tweet quickly went viral on the social media platform, with the video receiving over 1.7 million views. Members of the online community were upset to see Carlos hanging around with Tate, and several Twitter users chimed in with their opinions.

Online communities on Twitter react to Carlos partying with Andrew Tate

Emory Andrew Tate III, popularly known as Andrew Tate, often finds a way to get traction online, despite being banned from major social media platforms such as Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok.

This time, he was spotted partying and hanging out with Carlos Rodriguez, the CEO of G2 Esports, and the tweet garnered over 1,300 fan reactions. Misfits' Vice President of Communications Becca Henry urged other esports organizations to "keep Tate out of esports."

Becca Henry @BeccaCHenry CarlosR ocelote @CarlosR yesterday we celebrated G2's world championship yesterday we celebrated G2's world championship https://t.co/cQQLlefb3J I’m sure I don’t even need to say this, but to all other teams and organizations in any esport: keep Andrew Tate out of esports. We are better than this. twitter.com/carlosr/status… I’m sure I don’t even need to say this, but to all other teams and organizations in any esport: keep Andrew Tate out of esports. We are better than this. twitter.com/carlosr/status…

She then explained that esports has had "years of bad examples" and that things are gradually improving:

Becca Henry @BeccaCHenry To those criticizing the line ‘we are better than this’:



Esports is in no way where it should be. We’ve had years of bad examples, but things are getting better slowly. Organizations are doing things to change the ecosystem and this just feels like a step backwards. feelsbadman To those criticizing the line ‘we are better than this’:Esports is in no way where it should be. We’ve had years of bad examples, but things are getting better slowly. Organizations are doing things to change the ecosystem and this just feels like a step backwards. feelsbadman

Several Twitter users were astonished to see Carlos hanging out with the former professional kickboxer. Some claimed that the former was "better than this":

SassyRedYoshi @Sassyredyoshi @CarlosR Wait Carlos you're kidding right you're way better than this. @CarlosR Wait Carlos you're kidding right you're way better than this.

Joram @Joramsim @CarlosR ew yea thanks for showing your colours man @CarlosR ew yea thanks for showing your colours man

Some Twitter users pointed out G2's "double standards," after the organization revealed an all-female lineup:

Crownist @Crownistlol @CarlosR u announced a full womens team just to be close buddies with L Tate? Gross @CarlosR u announced a full womens team just to be close buddies with L Tate? Gross

Another user took posted a comment, taking a jab at inviting "known predators" to esports parties:

Jessica Gonzalez💙🎃 pumpkin spiced ✨ @_TechJess @CarlosR Every job in the industry “we don’t discriminate! We foster diversity, equity, and inclusion! We also invite known predators to our parties! So inclusive! So safe!” @CarlosR Every job in the industry “we don’t discriminate! We foster diversity, equity, and inclusion! We also invite known predators to our parties! So inclusive! So safe!”

Ian @SwordAndSpatula @_TechJess



Also G2: but they aren’t allowed to leave the office without us, scrim against other men, we make all the decisions and they’ll wear bikini jerseys in-house @CarlosR G2: we’re signing a women’s league team!Also G2: but they aren’t allowed to leave the office without us, scrim against other men, we make all the decisions and they’ll wear bikini jerseys in-house @_TechJess @CarlosR G2: we’re signing a women’s league team!Also G2: but they aren’t allowed to leave the office without us, scrim against other men, we make all the decisions and they’ll wear bikini jerseys in-house

Professional World of Warcraft player Maldiva had the following to say:

Maldiva @Maldivawow @CarlosR Mad respect for bringing the Tate brothers @CarlosR Mad respect for bringing the Tate brothers

Community members were not happy with the WoW gamer's take:

Tom Clancy's Rainbow 6 - Seige pro and G2 member CTZN commented:

MediocreJungler @Sn0wFr0stD @CTZNr6 @CarlosR I know he’s your boss but like come on, at least don’t reply to the tweet @CTZNr6 @CarlosR I know he’s your boss but like come on, at least don’t reply to the tweet

Prominent esports personality and co-founder of Full Squad Gaming, Jake "JakeSucky" Lucky, shared Carlos' update on his Twitter account earlier today and said:

Jake Lucky @JakeSucky G2 Carlos is facing backlash after posting a clip partying with Andrew Tate and his brother. G2 Carlos is facing backlash after posting a clip partying with Andrew Tate and his brother. https://t.co/qc9fLO3JJ7

Community members on Jake Lucky's conversation thread stated that Carlos deserved the backlash for hanging out with Tate:

Jeff Cubed @jeffcubediscool @JakeSucky Deserves the backlash for partying with a human trafficker @JakeSucky Deserves the backlash for partying with a human trafficker

Meanwhile, others predicted that G2's League of Legends team would end up going 0-6 (losing all the games in the group stage) at the Worlds:

Here are some more relevant fan reactions from Twitter:

ASolety🏳️‍🌈 @ASolety



Wonder what it says about you. @CarlosR So you celebrate along side a women abuser?Wonder what it says about you. @CarlosR So you celebrate along side a women abuser? Wonder what it says about you.

Luca Stefan @GalbenLoL @CarlosR testing the romanian soil before moving the G2 HQ @CarlosR testing the romanian soil before moving the G2 HQ 👀

G2 owner Carlos "Ocelote" responds to the fan criticism and states he can party with whoever he wants (Image via Twitter)

The next day, Carlos responded to the controversy. He argued that no one could "police his friendships" and sought to establish a line. He concluded by stating that he partied with "whoever he wants."

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far