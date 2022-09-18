G2 Esports suspends CEO Carlos Rodriguez’s earnings for 8 weeks after controversial party with Andrew Tate

G2 Esports has suspended CEO Carlos Rodriguez's earnings for eight weeks after a clip of him partying with controversial figure Andrew Tate went viral, causing a huge uproar.
On September 17, Carlos shared a short clip of him partying with the former kickboxer, who is notorious for his anti-woman narrative on the internet. After some initial outrage, the CEO doubled down, claiming nobody can police who he is friends with.
This sparked widespread anger, which led up to today with G2 suspending him for two months without pay.
The European esporting giants have issued a formal press release distancing themselves from the actions of their CEO, saying his language was not representative of the company's values.
Gaming community reacts after G2 temporarily suspends CEO Carlos Rodriguez following clip with Andrew Tate
For the uninitiated, Emory Andrew Tate III is a professional kickboxer-turned-internet-personality who's infamous for his misogynistic views. Dubbed "The King of Toxic Masculinity," the controversial figure was banned from all major social media platforms a few weeks ago for his controversial views on women.
By linking Tate with his organization, many in the gaming community felt that Carlos endorsed his anti-woman narrative and called upon G2's owner to take responsibility for his actions. He in turn reacted with a post defending his ties with Andrew Tate, which led to more anger and frustration from the community.
However, the CEO seems to have significantly changed his tune. Minutes before the official statement from G2 went public, Rodriguez tweeted saying he had "failed to read this room right" and announced that he would take full consequences for his actions.
He reshared the official press release saying the organization is above him and he will do what is necessary to protect the brand.
The news of the eight-week suspension has had a huge impact on the gaming community. A few have criticized cancel culture while others feel that a two-month suspension is not enough of a punishment, calling it a PR stunt to control the damage.
Professional esporting athletes and gaming personalities made their feelings known on Twitter. Many fans also made sure to let G2 know that the hate they are receiving is not personal and is only directed at Carlos. Some also wondered how a company can function without their CEO at the helm in the first place.
Andrew Tate entered the gaming scene after he appeared on a podcast on Adin Ross' Twitch channel, which led to further interactions with other famous gaming content creators. These included, most notably, his argument with xQc, which went viral for all the wrong reasons.
