G2 Esports suspends CEO Carlos Rodriguez’s earnings for 8 weeks after controversial party with Andrew Tate

G2 Esports has suspended CEO Carlos Rodriguez's earnings for eight weeks after a clip of him partying with controversial figure Andrew Tate went viral, causing a huge uproar.

On September 17, Carlos shared a short clip of him partying with the former kickboxer, who is notorious for his anti-woman narrative on the internet. After some initial outrage, the CEO doubled down, claiming nobody can police who he is friends with.

This sparked widespread anger, which led up to today with G2 suspending him for two months without pay.

The European esporting giants have issued a formal press release distancing themselves from the actions of their CEO, saying his language was not representative of the company's values.

Gaming community reacts after G2 temporarily suspends CEO Carlos Rodriguez following clip with Andrew Tate

For the uninitiated, Emory Andrew Tate III is a professional kickboxer-turned-internet-personality who's infamous for his misogynistic views. Dubbed "The King of Toxic Masculinity," the controversial figure was banned from all major social media platforms a few weeks ago for his controversial views on women.

By linking Tate with his organization, many in the gaming community felt that Carlos endorsed his anti-woman narrative and called upon G2's owner to take responsibility for his actions. He in turn reacted with a post defending his ties with Andrew Tate, which led to more anger and frustration from the community.

However, the CEO seems to have significantly changed his tune. Minutes before the official statement from G2 went public, Rodriguez tweeted saying he had "failed to read this room right" and announced that he would take full consequences for his actions.

😌 @CarlosR Many G2 fans were let down this weekend which created confusion about what I stand for.

😌 @CarlosR Make no mistake, my life was full of learnings and I had my fair share of situations I got into in the past.

He reshared the official press release saying the organization is above him and he will do what is necessary to protect the brand.

The news of the eight-week suspension has had a huge impact on the gaming community. A few have criticized cancel culture while others feel that a two-month suspension is not enough of a punishment, calling it a PR stunt to control the damage.

Valest @_Valest @G2esports It's insane - imagine being put on leave for socializing with someone people don't like xDDD @G2esports It's insane - imagine being put on leave for socializing with someone people don't like xDDD

rockit 🛸 @rokcit @G2esports he dont care and i dont think anybody cares about an 8 week leave @G2esports he dont care and i dont think anybody cares about an 8 week leave

dainz @dianaplayerxd @G2esports hanging out with a friend = bad @G2esports hanging out with a friend = bad

Karan @ChromeSabre @careertwitch @G2esports Exactly, this seems so harsh. How many people has Tate met without being caught on video? Who knows, and it shouldn't matter tbh @careertwitch @G2esports Exactly, this seems so harsh. How many people has Tate met without being caught on video? Who knows, and it shouldn't matter tbh

R3alPvP @PvR3al @G2esports doesnt matter if this is the PR team. Its still the G2 org (not Carlos) showing that they do not stand behind everything that their CEO does. Damage is done, yes, but the most Important part is not getting angry at the wrong people. Carlos is the one, not G2 as the org itself. @G2esports doesnt matter if this is the PR team. Its still the G2 org (not Carlos) showing that they do not stand behind everything that their CEO does. Damage is done, yes, but the most Important part is not getting angry at the wrong people. Carlos is the one, not G2 as the org itself.

Maik Jahn @TripleCrunch @G2esports I'm sorry for the staff who have to clean up this mess. But eight weeks of leave is not even nearly enough consequences. @G2esports I'm sorry for the staff who have to clean up this mess. But eight weeks of leave is not even nearly enough consequences.

Zach @otgLoL @G2esports woooooooo more tweets by PR teams woooooooooooo @G2esports woooooooo more tweets by PR teams woooooooooooo

Professional esporting athletes and gaming personalities made their feelings known on Twitter. Many fans also made sure to let G2 know that the hate they are receiving is not personal and is only directed at Carlos. Some also wondered how a company can function without their CEO at the helm in the first place.

Hannah Rutherford @lomadia @G2esports Oh no, eight weeks of suspension - that’ll really fix the problem 🙃 @G2esports Oh no, eight weeks of suspension - that’ll really fix the problem 🙃

Luka @Perkz @G2esports Where do I apply for the job? @G2esports Where do I apply for the job?

𝔸𝕞𝕓𝕖𝕣 ™ @itstotallyamber @G2esports I'm so sorry to all the G2 staff members and fans that have been in the firing line as a result of this. Thank you for taking immediate action. It speaks volumes. @G2esports I'm so sorry to all the G2 staff members and fans that have been in the firing line as a result of this. Thank you for taking immediate action. It speaks volumes.

bluesdank @BluesDank @G2esports Nice to see he's already learning! That 8 weeks vacation is going to really change his perspective! @G2esports Nice to see he's already learning! That 8 weeks vacation is going to really change his perspective! https://t.co/oAJiNG3bF1

jaycee @imjaycee87 @iMorTalSSJ @G2esports Of course they can. He is not the only owner. They have sponsors too. Technically they gave money for the team to strive in exchange for them to be advertised through merch, etc. Without these sponsors, no inflow of money aside from tournaments wins. @iMorTalSSJ @G2esports Of course they can. He is not the only owner. They have sponsors too. Technically they gave money for the team to strive in exchange for them to be advertised through merch, etc. Without these sponsors, no inflow of money aside from tournaments wins.

Jasper55 @Jasper55RL @G2esports Right decisions here, G2 is more than Carlos alone... @G2esports Right decisions here, G2 is more than Carlos alone... 🙏

mrs.marion🇺🇦🕊️ @marion8826

I decided to unfollow Carlos because of the people he calls friends. I also think he seems to have changed a lot recently. I still support the teams and the G2 army. @G2esports I think G2 made the right decision here and we should not judge the whole organization.I decided to unfollow Carlos because of the people he calls friends. I also think he seems to have changed a lot recently. I still support the teams and the G2 army. @G2esports I think G2 made the right decision here and we should not judge the whole organization.I decided to unfollow Carlos because of the people he calls friends. I also think he seems to have changed a lot recently. I still support the teams and the G2 army.

Andrew Tate entered the gaming scene after he appeared on a podcast on Adin Ross' Twitch channel, which led to further interactions with other famous gaming content creators. These included, most notably, his argument with xQc, which went viral for all the wrong reasons.

