"Nobody will ever be able to police my friendships" - G2 Owner Carlos responds to criticism for hanging out with Andrew Tate

G2 Esports' CEO and founder Carlos "Ocelote" took to Twitter earlier today to respond to community criticism for hanging out with controversial internet personality Andrew Tate.

The uproar began on September 17, when Carlos shared an eight-second clip on Twitter. He celebrated G2 winning the "world championship" and was accompanied by some notable figures.

Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan Tate were also present at the occasion, which astonished many online community members.

CarlosR ocelote @CarlosR yesterday we celebrated G2's world championship yesterday we celebrated G2's world championship https://t.co/cQQLlefb3J

Following the backlash, Carlos addressed the issue, indicated that he wanted to "draw his line," and remarked that no one would be able to "police" his friendships. His tweet read:

"Nobody will ever be able to police my friendships. I draw my line here. I party with whoever the f**k I want."

Carlos responds to the fan backlash and provides his take on the Andrew Tate controversy on September 18 (Image via Twitter)

Twitter reacts to Carlos' stance on hanging out with Andrew Tate

The response to the community backlash got a lot of traction on the social media platform, as more than 2,700 users were present in the reply section.

Team Heretics' member and prominent YouTuber Goorgo provided his views on the matter and stated that Tate is the worst possible role model for young kids:

Jorge @Goorgo @CarlosR Andrew Tate es un cáncer para la sociedad y el peor ejemplo posible para chavales jóvenes @CarlosR Andrew Tate es un cáncer para la sociedad y el peor ejemplo posible para chavales jóvenes

Here's a translation of Goorgo's tweet:

"Andrew Tate is a cancer on society and the worst possible role model for young kids."

Twitter user @imAnnaMolly felt bad for every G2 employee who read the CEO's response:

Anna Molly @imAnnaMolly @CarlosR feel bad for every G2 employee who has to read this @CarlosR feel bad for every G2 employee who has to read this

The Yard podcast host Aiden shared his thoughts on Carlos' failure to make a decent public relations move in response to the controversy:

Aiden @aidencalvin @CarlosR imagine picking this hill to die on when all it takes to keep good PR for your business is to just rip lines with someone NOT accused of sex trafficking @CarlosR imagine picking this hill to die on when all it takes to keep good PR for your business is to just rip lines with someone NOT accused of sex trafficking

LCK personality and co-founder of Korizon Esports, Ashley Kang, commented that people wouldn't be able to "police" someone else's friendship. However, they would be disappointed by the individual's choice of acquaintances. She also mentioned that the public will now judge Carlos and G2 over his stance:

Ashley Kang @AshleyKang



However, people WILL be able to feel dissapointed by that person's choice of friendship, the initiative to double down on publicizing it. People will be able to judge you and consequently G2 for it @CarlosR People will not be able to police another person's friendshipHowever, people WILL be able to feel dissapointed by that person's choice of friendship, the initiative to double down on publicizing it. People will be able to judge you and consequently G2 for it @CarlosR People will not be able to police another person's friendshipHowever, people WILL be able to feel dissapointed by that person's choice of friendship, the initiative to double down on publicizing it. People will be able to judge you and consequently G2 for it

Esports commentator and fitness streamer Mitch Leslie shared the same thoughts as Ashley Kang:

Mitch Leslie @UberShouts @CarlosR I mean no one is policing you brother - I thank that most ppl feel like your choice of friends gives at least a rough indication of your values and they’re just sharing their unsolicited opinions about it @CarlosR I mean no one is policing you brother - I thank that most ppl feel like your choice of friends gives at least a rough indication of your values and they’re just sharing their unsolicited opinions about it

Streamer and cosplayer Mikaya stated that being friends with Andrew Tate was the "first problem":

mikaya🐰 @mikaya_mia @CarlosR Being friends with Tate is the first problem here @CarlosR Being friends with Tate is the first problem here

Professional Rainbow 6 Siege player LaXInG volunteered to be the "dislike button" for Carlos' tweet:

Another Twitter user urged the CEO to "stop digging graves" for the esports organization's employees:

Selene @NancyDrewFps @CarlosR Maybe stop digging a grave for your employees? @CarlosR Maybe stop digging a grave for your employees?

Here are some more relevant fan reactions:

Daniel Zenon Klein @danielzklein @CarlosR No one is policing your friendships Carlos. But when you hang out with terrible, dangerous people, the public has the right to avoid you and any brand associated with you. I'm just disappointed to see who you choose to hang out with. @CarlosR No one is policing your friendships Carlos. But when you hang out with terrible, dangerous people, the public has the right to avoid you and any brand associated with you. I'm just disappointed to see who you choose to hang out with.

karthik madhusudhanan @karthikirl @CarlosR partying with andrew tate is one of the ugliest looks you could possibly pull off but congrats i suppose @CarlosR partying with andrew tate is one of the ugliest looks you could possibly pull off but congrats i suppose

Mitchell Lees @MercuryCasts @CarlosR Sure, you're allowed to party with whoever you want, just don't act surprised when people rightfully get angry and disappointed about those people, especially when one is an accused trafficker and known misogynist. @CarlosR Sure, you're allowed to party with whoever you want, just don't act surprised when people rightfully get angry and disappointed about those people, especially when one is an accused trafficker and known misogynist.

Before founding G2 Esports, the Spaniard was a professional League of Legends player and the mid-laner for the European team SK Gaming. In addition to playing Riot Games' multiplayer online battle arena, Carlos also played World of Warcraft at a professional level.

