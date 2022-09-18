"Nobody will ever be able to police my friendships" - G2 Owner Carlos responds to criticism for hanging out with Andrew Tate

G2 Esports' CEO and founder Carlos "Ocelote" took to Twitter earlier today to respond to community criticism for hanging out with controversial internet personality Andrew Tate.
The uproar began on September 17, when Carlos shared an eight-second clip on Twitter. He celebrated G2 winning the "world championship" and was accompanied by some notable figures.
Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan Tate were also present at the occasion, which astonished many online community members.
Following the backlash, Carlos addressed the issue, indicated that he wanted to "draw his line," and remarked that no one would be able to "police" his friendships. His tweet read:
"Nobody will ever be able to police my friendships. I draw my line here. I party with whoever the f**k I want."
Twitter reacts to Carlos' stance on hanging out with Andrew Tate
The response to the community backlash got a lot of traction on the social media platform, as more than 2,700 users were present in the reply section.
Team Heretics' member and prominent YouTuber Goorgo provided his views on the matter and stated that Tate is the worst possible role model for young kids:
Here's a translation of Goorgo's tweet:
"Andrew Tate is a cancer on society and the worst possible role model for young kids."
Twitter user @imAnnaMolly felt bad for every G2 employee who read the CEO's response:
The Yard podcast host Aiden shared his thoughts on Carlos' failure to make a decent public relations move in response to the controversy:
LCK personality and co-founder of Korizon Esports, Ashley Kang, commented that people wouldn't be able to "police" someone else's friendship. However, they would be disappointed by the individual's choice of acquaintances. She also mentioned that the public will now judge Carlos and G2 over his stance:
Esports commentator and fitness streamer Mitch Leslie shared the same thoughts as Ashley Kang:
Streamer and cosplayer Mikaya stated that being friends with Andrew Tate was the "first problem":
Professional Rainbow 6 Siege player LaXInG volunteered to be the "dislike button" for Carlos' tweet:
Another Twitter user urged the CEO to "stop digging graves" for the esports organization's employees:
Here are some more relevant fan reactions:
Before founding G2 Esports, the Spaniard was a professional League of Legends player and the mid-laner for the European team SK Gaming. In addition to playing Riot Games' multiplayer online battle arena, Carlos also played World of Warcraft at a professional level.
