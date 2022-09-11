G2 Esports vs Rogue League of Legends LEC 2022 Summer Split Finals: Head-to-head, livestream details, and more

The grand finals of League of Legends LEC 2022 Summer Split playoffs are a clash between G2 Esports and Rogue. The Spring Split finals all over again, though Rogue will be looking to enact revenge over G2 Esports this time.

This match is going to be very exciting on account of its unpredictability. Nobody expected Rogue to reach the finals, but somehow the team pulled off a miracle win against Fnatic. G2 Esports, on the other hand, is always unpredictable and often presents something that nobody expects.

In any case, the finals will be a game of nerves as it will be played in front of a packed stadium in Malmo with the LEC Summer Split title and the Worlds 2022 first seed at stake. Apart from that, in the case of G2 Esports, it will be a game of prestige where the dynasty kings will look to add another title to their name.

In the case of Rogue, however, it will be a matter of revenge as the team will be looking to win its first-ever LEC title and finally crush down everyone who has doubted the organization to date.

Preview of G2 Esports vs Rogue at League of Legends LEC 2022 Summer Split

Predictions

Rogue's up-and-down performances during League of Legends LEC 2022 Summer Split are something that surprised a lot of fans. This team is known for its best-of-one performances, but the roster seemed to be lacking something.

The bigger question that was being asked within the community was how much this team would be able to do in the playoffs if the best-of-one performances were this bad. The consensus is that Rogue has never been a playoff team.

LEC @LEC FINALS IN FRONT OF A SWEDISH CROWD! FINALS IN FRONT OF A SWEDISH CROWD! 🇸🇪 https://t.co/YXOjKDBFJq

The roster always reaches the end but fails to push over the finish line every year. The best-of-five performances have never been up to the mark, with the MAD Lions, Fnatic, and G2 Esports getting the better of Rogue every year.

However, one thing people often fail to consider regarding Rogue in League of Legends LEC is its consistency. The team has finished in the top 2 or top 3 in almost every Split, which is a massive feat.

Even in the 2022 Summer Split, until the grand finals, Rogue did quite good performances. The team beat all odds by defeating the MAD Lions and Fnatic spectacularly.

Therefore, underestimating Rogue is the last thing G2 Esports will do when it faces the former in the grand finals.

Coming to G2 Esports, there is no doubt that everyone expects this team to win. It is quite interesting how well the tables have turned this year. There was a time when nobody believed in the G2 Esports roster, and now everyone calls it the only hope of Europe at Worlds 2022.

Even though G2 Esports has looked quite clean up to this point, there is no doubt that they have a habit of throwing games from winning positions quite often. G2 Esports can crumble whenever the team is touted as a favorite, which can be the case in the finals.

Things can go southwards for G2 Esports in many ways. Everyone expects Rogue to lose, which puts a lot of pressure on G2 Esports to perform.

Apart from that, the last time G2 Esports played was last week, which means there has been a big gap up until the grand finals, which is not always a good thing as it breaks the momentum of teams. Rogue will be much more confident after the 3-1 victory over Fnatic yesterday and might clinch the victory.

So even though it is not a popular opinion, Rogue might be winning this game with a 3-1 or 3-2 scoreline in the end.

Head-to-head

G2 Esports and Rogue have faced each other a total of 20 times in professional League of Legends tournaments. The former has 17 victories, while the latter has only three.

Previous results

Previously, Rogue faced Fnatic in the lower bracket finals at League of Legends LEC 2022 Summer Split playoffs and grabbed a 3-1 victory.

G2 Esports, on the other hand, faced Rogue in the upper bracket finals of the same tournament and grabbed a 3-0 victory.

League of Legends LEC 2022 rosters

Rogue

Odoamne

Malrang

Larssen

Comp

Trymbi

G2 Esports

Brokenblade

Jankos

Caps

Flakked

Targamas

Livestream details

G2 Esports vs Rogue will be telecast live on the official Twitch channel of League of Legends LEC on September 11, 2022, at 8:00 AM PDT/ 8:30 PM IST. There will also be an opening ceremony around an hour before the start.

LIVE POLL Q. Will Rogue be able to upset G2 Esports? Yes No 0 votes so far

Edited by Srijan Sen