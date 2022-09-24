G2 Esports announces CEO Carlos Rodriguez's departure following Andrew Tate controversy

Earlier today, G2 Esports took to their official Twitter handle to announce the resignation of the organization's long-term CEO, Carlos Rodriguez, following the latter's controversy involving Andrew Tate. For context, Carlos was seen partying with the controversial Tate brothers, which resulted in heavy backlash online. On September 18, the organization announced that their CEO would be taking a sabbatical for eight weeks. During this period, he would be denied his salary.

In a surprising turn of events, the organization released an official statement that revealed Carlos' departure from the esports organization. It should be noted that Carlos founded G2 Esports back in 2014. Following the announcement, the former CEO shared a heartfelt video on Twitter, bidding his farewell.

Carlos Rodriguez sends apology to fans following resignation

Carlos took to his Twitter handle to announce that he would be leaving the team that he once created. In a video that lasted for three minutes, the founder of G2 declared:

"My time in G2 has come to an end, which means that I will be stepping down from my CEO position."

Addressing how he felt about this announcement, he further stated:

"Trust me, this is a very hard ending to what has been otherwise a very deeply meaningful and joyful experience, you know. I have met great people on the way, my colleagues have been fantastic to me, and I am very grateful for all these years together."

In the video, he owned up to his mistakes and stated:

“I take full responsibility over everything that went on in the last few days and, trust me when I say, I feel f**king destroyed about it.”

Speaking about his role as the organization's founder, he added:

“I created G2 eight-plus years ago and I bootstrapped it with what I earned as a player, invested everything into it, not only money, but also time.”

Carlos Rodriguez's decision to depart is likely to have been spurred not only due to the criticism he faced for his interactions with Andrew Tate, but also down to the fact that G2 has been prohibited from partaking in any of the franchised VALORANT leagues.

Fans react to Carlos Rodriguez's departure

Although Carlos has been under heavy flak over the past week for his brazen approach towards criticism, fans were surprised to see his resignation, despite his long-standing association with the team.

Reacting to the announcement, fans provided their opinions:

nicolo @niiicolo @CarlosR We’ll remember you for the good things Carlos. We know you’ll learn from the bad things. Stay strong. @CarlosR We’ll remember you for the good things Carlos. We know you’ll learn from the bad things. Stay strong.

YourRAGE @YourRAGEz @CarlosR So dis man lost his CEO position cuz he partied with the Tates? I gotta be misinformed right? @CarlosR So dis man lost his CEO position cuz he partied with the Tates? I gotta be misinformed right?

mOE @m0E_tv @CarlosR Its sad when something you have built for 8+ years gets tarnished like this. You deserve better ,and years from now people will realize this. @CarlosR Its sad when something you have built for 8+ years gets tarnished like this. You deserve better ,and years from now people will realize this.

FaZe Nickmercs @NICKMERCS 🏼 @CarlosR You’re the man! Gonna crush it no matter where ya go @CarlosR You’re the man! Gonna crush it no matter where ya go 💪🏼

As of now, Carlos Rodriguez's replacement is yet to be announced by the esports organization. It also remains to be seen where and if Carlos will make a return to esports with other teams.

