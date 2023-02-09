"Why am I not surprised" - Asmongold provides his take on the website tracking streamers play Hogwarts Legacy allegedly getting shut down

On February 8, Twitch star Zack "Asmongold" took to his alternate channel, Zackrawrr, to play Avalanche's recently released RPG, Hogwarts Legacy. Before starting off his adventure in the Wizarding World, the streamer decided to check out his subreddit.

One of the top posts on the forum claimed that a contentious website dedicated to tracking Twitch content creators playing Hogwarts Legacy has allegedly been shut down.

When the Austin, Texas-based personality read through the post, he smirked and responded by saying:

"They took down the website. Yep, why am I not surprised? Of course. Look at that. Yep! There we go. Easy!"

Asmongold comments on the website tracking streamers playing Hogwarts Legacy gets allegedly shut down

During the initial moments of his February 8 livestream, Asmongold was browsing his official subreddit when he came across a post by Redditor u/AdNumerous9073 informing the community that the website that was tracking streamers playing Hogwarts Legacy had been shut down.

The One True King (OTK) co-founder slyly grinned after reading the gist of the forum post, remarking that he was "not surprised." His attention was then drawn to a Twitch chatter, who suggested that the website had not been shut down, but had gone down due to an increase in traffic:

"'Website isn't down. It's just having trouble loading due to the traffic.' Maybe, I'm not sure what the details are. 'But some deranged s**t.' Yeah, exactly. 'All that for a drop of clout.' Yeah, there you go."

Timestamp: 00:19:00

Asmongold went on to say that the situation was "crazy," and added:

"It's just such a crazy f***king thing that people thought that was a... They thought that was acceptable. But you know, they get to learn now! And that's the way it goes. 'F***king losers.' Yeah! They sure are."

"A literal witch hunt" - Fans react to the website tracking streamers playing Hogwarts Legacy allegedly being shut down

The YouTube comments section was bustling with fans reacting to the streamer's video, with more than 834 community members weighing in. One viewer's comment, in particular, attracted over 1.1k likes, in which they stated:

"A literal witch hunt. It's crazy how people supposedly trying to fight for inclusivity will boycott streamers to the point where a website is created so they can more easily target and harass certain individuals."

Fans in the YouTube comments section reacting to the streamer's clip 1/2 (Image via Asmongold Clips/YouTube)

Some of the more relevant fan reactions were along these lines:

Fans in the YouTube comments section reacting to the streamer's clip 2/2 (Image via Asmongold Clips/YouTube)

For context, a web developer recently created a website called "Have They Streamed That Wizard Game," which lets people see which content creators played and livestreamed Hogwarts Legacy on their respective channels. Interested readers can learn more about it by clicking here.

