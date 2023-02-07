"You're the villain here": Web developer creates site to track streamers who play Hogwarts Legacy, Twitter has a meltdown

A web developer has created a website called Have They Streamed That Wizard Game to track streamers who have played Hogwarts Legacy on Twitch. This comes as creators have officially started playing the much-awaited, and debated, game on livestreams.

The trans debate surrounding the Harry Potter title has become a big part of Hogwarts Legacy's impending release. Many activists have called on gamers to boycott the title as a result of JK Rowling's known statements about transgender people.

Meanwhile, many have criticized the creator of the website that tracks streamers, citing issues of targeted harassment that some might face. One Twitter user even called the creator the villain, saying:

"So you created a tool by which people can harass innocent twitch streamers. Sorry to tell you this: You're the villain here."

Mordie @GameSlushPile @iamsamgibbs So you created a tool by which people can harass innocent twitch streamers. Sorry to tell you this: You're the villain here. @iamsamgibbs So you created a tool by which people can harass innocent twitch streamers. Sorry to tell you this: You're the villain here.

Notably, someone in the replies did note that the information being used on the website is publicly sourced.

Jam @thatpersonjam @GameSlushPile @iamsamgibbs You do realise he using already public info @GameSlushPile @iamsamgibbs You do realise he using already public info

List created to track streamers who play Hogwarts Legacy on Twitch sparks outrage

JK Rowling, the creator of the Harry Potter franchise, has been called a TERF, or Trans Exclusionary Radical Feminist, by many progressive voices for her attitude towards issues pertaining to socio-political policies that affect transgender people. As such, a fair amount of criticism has been levied against her, including people boycotting her work as a result.

Hogwarts Legacy happens to be one of the most awated games of 2023 and considering that it is a Harry Potter property, it naturally has ties to Rowling. This has made discussions surrounding the game quite contentious among trans activists and people who consider themselves allies.

Jake Lucky @JakeSucky Following backlash for it's ties to J.K. Rowling it seems Hogwarts Legacy might be one of the most popular games of the year still Following backlash for it's ties to J.K. Rowling it seems Hogwarts Legacy might be one of the most popular games of the year still https://t.co/8QeuKTzab4

Early copies were given to reviewers and streamers a few days back, and they have now started playing the game on livestreams, before its release on February 10. The controversy surrounding Hogwarts Legacy has only fuelled interest, gaining massive viewership numbers on Twitch.

The website that tracks streamers has also gained quite some notoriety after being tweeted out by controversial internet personality Keemstar. His criticism took the the form of a seemingly comedic jab, insinuating that it is a list for trans activists to cancel whoever plays the game.

KEEM 🍿 @KEEMSTAR Trans activist created a website to detect if streamers have played Hogwarts Legacy so they know who to cancel. #DramaAlert Trans activist created a website to detect if streamers have played Hogwarts Legacy so they know who to cancel. #DramaAlert https://t.co/hpumxv5OBF

The searchbar on the website can be used to determine if a particular streamer has played Hogwarts Legacy or not. There is also a Twitch login feature that returns a list of creators that you follow and determines who among them has played the game on stream, giving rise to concerns among some that it could be used for harassment.

Gamers on Twitter had a variety of reactions to the website. Here are some of them for your perusal:

TayzerGG⚡️ @TayzerGG @iamsamgibbs That time spent building this site could have gone to charity hours or making a real difference. But welcome to internet activism @iamsamgibbs That time spent building this site could have gone to charity hours or making a real difference. But welcome to internet activism

Cali @CrochetCali

And I’m sure it wasn’t your intent, but this website(and clearly the comments here) target Streamers. Just seems like a tool that will be used to harass others. How is that productive? @iamsamgibbs And while I totally understand wanting to protect your space...And I’m sure it wasn’t your intent, but this website(and clearly the comments here) target Streamers. Just seems like a tool that will be used to harass others. How is that productive? @iamsamgibbs And while I totally understand wanting to protect your space...And I’m sure it wasn’t your intent, but this website(and clearly the comments here) target Streamers. Just seems like a tool that will be used to harass others. How is that productive?

MasteroftheTDS @MasteroftheTDS



You people need lives @iamsamgibbs Are we really doing this now? 🤦‍♂️🤣You people need lives @iamsamgibbs Are we really doing this now? 🤦‍♂️🤣You people need lives

Liam Freeman @LiquidatorPod



The Harry Potter world may have been created by Rowling, but the love for the IP runs a lot deeper than the person who made it. I will be proudly playing Hogwarts Legacy because I love the wizarding world.



Love to the trans community though! @KEEMSTAR What an absolute joke. It's a GAME.The Harry Potter world may have been created by Rowling, but the love for the IP runs a lot deeper than the person who made it. I will be proudly playing Hogwarts Legacy because I love the wizarding world.Love to the trans community though! @KEEMSTAR What an absolute joke. It's a GAME.The Harry Potter world may have been created by Rowling, but the love for the IP runs a lot deeper than the person who made it. I will be proudly playing Hogwarts Legacy because I love the wizarding world.Love to the trans community though!

Desinvoltaire @desinvoltaire

You guys, in your outraged panic, are giving this game free ads with all your weak outcry.



Just dont play the game.

Its that simple.

But nah, you need to make it more important to feel more important yourself.

Its all really sad. @iamsamgibbs Streisand effect in actions.You guys, in your outraged panic, are giving this game free ads with all your weak outcry.Just dont play the game.Its that simple.But nah, you need to make it more important to feel more important yourself.Its all really sad. @iamsamgibbs Streisand effect in actions.You guys, in your outraged panic, are giving this game free ads with all your weak outcry.Just dont play the game.Its that simple.But nah, you need to make it more important to feel more important yourself.Its all really sad.

It is worth noting that big streamers such HasanAbi have talked about the Hogwarts Legacy issue in the past, having proposed to do a charity stream to help raise money for trans charities. The proposal divided the fans and a full breakdown of the incident can be found here.

Before getting your hands on the ARPG, read Sportskeeda's extensive review for a better understanding of what to expect from Hogwarts Legacy.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes