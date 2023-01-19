HasanAbi is considering playing Hogwarts Legacy with big streamers to raise money for trans charities amid JK Rowling controversy

Political commentator and Twitch streamer Hasan "HasanAbi" recently took to his alternate Twitter account to announce that he is considering a Hogwarts Legacy stream to fundraise for trans charities.

The gaming world has been rocked by the controversy surrounding JK Rowling's anti-trans sentiments and the upcoming release of the much-anticipated Hogwarts Legacy. Progressive personalities have called on people to boycott the game in light of Rowling's TERF (Trans Exclusionary Radical Feminist) attitude, which they claim actively harms the trans-rights movement.

HasanAbi's revelation has divided fans as they debate the pros and cons of platforming the game and raising money for charities. Here is what the streamer wrote in his tweet:

"I was planning on playing Hogwarts Legacy and inviting every streamer friend who plan on playing it to a healthy competition to do a fundraiser for trans charities of our choosing."

"I'd rather try to make something positive": HasanAbi on trying to raise money for trans charities by streaming Hogwarts Legacy

For those out of the loop, JK Rowling, the creator of the highly beloved Harry Potter franchise, has become infamous for making anti-trans comments on the internet.

Moreover, she has even claimed that the success of her subsequent products, such as the Fantastic Beast movies, somehow proves that a large chunk of the fanbase approves of her conservative viewpoint. This very fact was brought up by many fans in the comments under HasanAbi's tweet.

NYXL CheerGurl 💙 @xocheergurlox @nothasanabi Having large streamers play the game and have those kinds of numbers on twitch will not only influence others to play who won’t be donating to charities, but also just fuel JKR’s hate and ego. The more successful it is, the more she thinks people agree with her. @nothasanabi Having large streamers play the game and have those kinds of numbers on twitch will not only influence others to play who won’t be donating to charities, but also just fuel JKR’s hate and ego. The more successful it is, the more she thinks people agree with her. https://t.co/LRBxvHQkXu

Other fans believe a pro-trans charity event using Hogwarts Legacy would be quite an achievement for the progressive movement.

Sonic Frost @xSonicFrost @xocheergurlox @nothasanabi I feel like it’d be pretty good if the news cycle was dominated by “TERF inspires largest ever pro trans charity stream across gaming community”, though, wouldn’t it? @xocheergurlox @nothasanabi I feel like it’d be pretty good if the news cycle was dominated by “TERF inspires largest ever pro trans charity stream across gaming community”, though, wouldn’t it?

HasanAbi feels that regardless of whether big streamers play the game on their livestreams, many people will buy it. According to him, creating a charity event based around helping the trans community is one of the few positive things he can do:

"I think a lot of people are going to play it regardless of what I say. Which is why I’d rather try and make something positive out of the experience."

One of HasanAbi's editors, Ostonox, who is a big online personality in his own right, posted a table that noted the possible results of the streamer's fundraiser. According to him, the pros far outweigh the cons.

However, many fans were not behind the idea of HasanAbi playing the upcoming title. A large number of people suggested that he should play some other game to raise money instead.

Love Jones ($9 OF) 🏳️‍⚧️ 🔞 @LoveSaucyy @nothasanabi Many transphobes are heavily leaning into the game for the sake of the bigotry of the IP creator, and the game being popular, played, and streamed does nothing but inadvertently rehabilitate her image to the "normies", while providing a place for bigots to feel safe dog whistling @nothasanabi Many transphobes are heavily leaning into the game for the sake of the bigotry of the IP creator, and the game being popular, played, and streamed does nothing but inadvertently rehabilitate her image to the "normies", while providing a place for bigots to feel safe dog whistling

Mat 🍩 @matmcdonut @nothasanabi imo I can get where you’re coming from but you and other big streamers doing that would inevitably bump the game up in Twitch’s categories in turn marketing it to more people. I think it’d be funnier to do it in Elden Ring because Raya Lucaria is infinitely cooler than Hogwarts @nothasanabi imo I can get where you’re coming from but you and other big streamers doing that would inevitably bump the game up in Twitch’s categories in turn marketing it to more people. I think it’d be funnier to do it in Elden Ring because Raya Lucaria is infinitely cooler than Hogwarts

The Serfs @theserfstv

Be better doing amongus and raising the money imo @nothasanabi Whole thing is not financially supporting the game let alone making it look fun so more people want to play it because you make some good memories on it.Be better doing amongus and raising the money imo @nothasanabi Whole thing is not financially supporting the game let alone making it look fun so more people want to play it because you make some good memories on it. Be better doing amongus and raising the money imo

Papi 😈 @RottenPapi @nothasanabi you'd be influencing more big streamers to play it, getting lots of eyes on it and indirectly influencing people to buy the game. JKR is being quoted in anti-trans legislature anything to get people to look at her or give her money is supporting her cause. imo more harm than good @nothasanabi you'd be influencing more big streamers to play it, getting lots of eyes on it and indirectly influencing people to buy the game. JKR is being quoted in anti-trans legislature anything to get people to look at her or give her money is supporting her cause. imo more harm than good

🏴‍☠️⚓Penguin | Anarcho-(100)Gecism🦎⚓🏴‍☠️ @OatMilkZombie @nothasanabi you should play celeste and get other people to play celeste and donate to trans charities, I get the idea with hogwarts legacy and trying to spin it, I just like celeste more + it's a trans game that deserves more love @nothasanabi you should play celeste and get other people to play celeste and donate to trans charities, I get the idea with hogwarts legacy and trying to spin it, I just like celeste more + it's a trans game that deserves more love

josh 😌 @blausanabi @nothasanabi surely a better, clearer message would be playing another game, maybe a competitor releasing around the same time if there is one? and doing the fundraiser around that game? raise trans funds and possibly push HL down people's following lists etc? idk @nothasanabi surely a better, clearer message would be playing another game, maybe a competitor releasing around the same time if there is one? and doing the fundraiser around that game? raise trans funds and possibly push HL down people's following lists etc? idk

There were a few fans and content creators, like Average Jonas and ActMan, who loved the idea.

Leaf 🍁 @LeafSempai @nothasanabi if you can find a way to dig at jk rowling at the same time then i would do it. it’s a weird position to be in tbh @nothasanabi if you can find a way to dig at jk rowling at the same time then i would do it. it’s a weird position to be in tbh

It is unclear whether HasanAbi will go through with the fundraiser promise. There is still some time for him to make his decision, as Hogwarts Legacy will be released on February 10, 2023.

