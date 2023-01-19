HasanAbi is considering playing Hogwarts Legacy with big streamers to raise money for trans charities amid JK Rowling controversy

Political commentator and Twitch streamer Hasan "HasanAbi" recently took to his alternate Twitter account to announce that he is considering a Hogwarts Legacy stream to fundraise for trans charities.
The gaming world has been rocked by the controversy surrounding JK Rowling's anti-trans sentiments and the upcoming release of the much-anticipated Hogwarts Legacy. Progressive personalities have called on people to boycott the game in light of Rowling's TERF (Trans Exclusionary Radical Feminist) attitude, which they claim actively harms the trans-rights movement.
HasanAbi's revelation has divided fans as they debate the pros and cons of platforming the game and raising money for charities. Here is what the streamer wrote in his tweet:
"I was planning on playing Hogwarts Legacy and inviting every streamer friend who plan on playing it to a healthy competition to do a fundraiser for trans charities of our choosing."
"I'd rather try to make something positive": HasanAbi on trying to raise money for trans charities by streaming Hogwarts Legacy
For those out of the loop, JK Rowling, the creator of the highly beloved Harry Potter franchise, has become infamous for making anti-trans comments on the internet.
Moreover, she has even claimed that the success of her subsequent products, such as the Fantastic Beast movies, somehow proves that a large chunk of the fanbase approves of her conservative viewpoint. This very fact was brought up by many fans in the comments under HasanAbi's tweet.
Other fans believe a pro-trans charity event using Hogwarts Legacy would be quite an achievement for the progressive movement.
HasanAbi feels that regardless of whether big streamers play the game on their livestreams, many people will buy it. According to him, creating a charity event based around helping the trans community is one of the few positive things he can do:
"I think a lot of people are going to play it regardless of what I say. Which is why I’d rather try and make something positive out of the experience."
One of HasanAbi's editors, Ostonox, who is a big online personality in his own right, posted a table that noted the possible results of the streamer's fundraiser. According to him, the pros far outweigh the cons.
However, many fans were not behind the idea of HasanAbi playing the upcoming title. A large number of people suggested that he should play some other game to raise money instead.
There were a few fans and content creators, like Average Jonas and ActMan, who loved the idea.
It is unclear whether HasanAbi will go through with the fundraiser promise. There is still some time for him to make his decision, as Hogwarts Legacy will be released on February 10, 2023.
