5 best Valorant streamers in 2022 

Valorant, developed by Riot, is a tactical shooter known for its 5v5 fast-paced gameplay, precise aim mechanics, and in-depth tactics, making it a challenging and rewarding game for players of all skill levels. The game has gained a large player base since its release in 2020 and has a thriving competitive scene.

Along with this player base comes a diverse group of streamers who showcase their skills and offer insights and tips to their viewers. This article will look closely at some of the best Valorant streamers of 2022, highlighting their unique styles and strengths.

Note: This article is based on the opinions of the writer.

Ranking the best Valorant streamers this year

1)Shroud

Shroud, whose real name is Michael Grzesiek, is a well-known streamer and former professional Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CS: GO) player. His skilled gameplay and entertaining personality have gained a massive following on Twitch and YouTube.

Shroud is known for his precise aim and decision-making, making him a formidable opponent in any match. He frequently streams Valorant and other games, providing helpful tips and tricks to his viewers and engaging with his community in chat. He is also known for his versatility and can excel with various agents and weapons. He has over 6.8 Million subscribers on YouTube.

2) AverageJonas

AverageJonas is a Valorant player and streamer known for his skilled gameplay as the character Sova and for singing on stream. He has played for the Nordics squad and cast Valorant First Strike Europe.

He gained success by creating guides and a Discord server for Sova and other characters, and his skills with Sova were even noticed by 100 Thieves player Hiko, who learned Sova lineups from Jonas and used them to win First Strike: North America. He has over 500K subscribers on YouTube.

3) Tarik

Tarik Celik is a former professional Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CS: GO) player and current Twitch streamer. He began his esports career in high school by creating and managing Counter-Strike Deathmatch servers. He later gained popularity on Twitch for his entertaining streams and aggressive playstyle.

Celik has played for several esports teams, including Counter Logic Gaming, OpTic Gaming, Cloud9, MIBR, NRG, and Evil Geniuses. He has won 18 tournaments and over $780,000 in prize money. In 2021, he stopped playing professionally and began streaming the game Valorant, which has become the focus of his content.

He has since become a content creator for Sentinels and may return to competitive gaming if needed. Celik is originally from Brooklyn, New York and currently lives in Manhattan. He has over 600K subscribers on YouTube.

4) Kyedae

Kyedae, of Japanese-Canadian origin, is a Twitch streamer and content creator for 100 Thieves. She began streaming after being introduced to the game Valorant by her ex-boyfriend and fellow streamer TenZ. She is known for her Valorant gameplay and streams with TenZ, in which her humorous personality contrasts with his cleaner image.

Kyedae joined 100 Thieves in April 2021 and hosted two shows for the company. In August 2022, it was revealed that Kyedae provided the voice for Clo, the mascot of the organization 88rising. She has close to 900K subscribers on YouTube.

5) iiTzTimmy

iiTzTimmy is a popular Twitch streamer and content creator known for his skilled gameplay and humorous personality. He gained popularity on Twitch and YouTube with his performance in Apex Legends. He has a large subscriber base of 1.63 million on YouTube at the time of writing.

He is known for his attention to detail, fast reflexes, and ability to play well with elite players. In addition to Apex Legends, iTTzTimmy also enjoys playing Valorant and credits his time in the game with giving him an "unstoppable" mindset in Apex Legends.

These are just a few of the best streamers of 2022. If you're looking to improve your skills or want to watch some entertaining streams, be sure to check out these talented streamers.

Whether you're a beginner or a seasoned veteran, these streamers have something to offer to players of all skill levels. From precise aim and game sense to in-depth knowledge and entertaining personalities, these streamers are some of the best in the business.

