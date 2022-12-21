What did JK Rowling tweet? Author faces backlash before release of Hogwarts Legacy

British author JK Rowling was once again slammed online for her anti-transgender thoughts, months before the launch of the immersive game, Hogwarts Legacy.
On December 14, 2022, the 57-year-old took to her Twitter handle and replied to one of her fans with a statement that added fuel to her already-lit anti-transgender fire.
TERF is not a slur and stands for a trans-exclusionary radical feminist. Over the years, JK Rowling has been labeled a TERF several times for her controversial tweets and remarks.
Twitter reactions on JK Rowling's controversial response
After JK Rowling made the controversial "Merry Terfmas" reply on a fan's tweet, Twitterati blasted the author for her comments. Several fans called out Rowling's supporters who previously supported her stating there is no proof of her being transphobic.
One user even pointed out that the Harry Potter author is "obsessed" with this hate rampage and enjoys doing it purposely.
JK Rowling funded an organization that does not support trans people
Recently, JK Rowling launched a center for rape and s*xual assault survivors in Scotland that denies services to trans women and also excludes trans workers from the support center. Called Beira's Place, the support center is located in a former townhouse and dubs itself “Edinburgh women’s s*xual assault support center.”
Her "Happy Terfmas" reply was to one such tweet that supported her new venture while cheering her on over the holiday season.
The support group gave a statement to Pink News and said:
“Beira’s Place is a women-only service. Section 212 of the Equality Act 2010 defines a woman as a ‘female of any age’ and Beira’s Place services are for women aged 16 and over. The service is offered in accordance with the Equality Act 2010, which permits the provision of single sex services and a single sex staffing policy in various situations where there’s a good reason for them."
Rowling's latest tweet is another unfortunate addition to the writer's history of anti-trans language. It even reignited the argument of whether or not Harry Potter fans can continue to love her work.
Rowling has been sparking controversy over the past few years for not accepting transgender people. The infamous author first made headlines in 2019 when she supported researcher Maya Forstater, who was fired from her job for making transphobic statements.
A year later, she faced backlash for mocking an article that used the term "people who menstruate" instead of "women."
In September 2022, the author ignited more online controversy once again after she published her book, The Ink Black Heart. The book features a character named Edie Ledwell who ends up dead after getting called out for being transphobic, ableist, and racist.