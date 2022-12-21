What did JK Rowling tweet? Author faces backlash before release of Hogwarts Legacy

British author JK Rowling was once again slammed online for her anti-transgender thoughts, months before the launch of the immersive game, Hogwarts Legacy.

On December 14, 2022, the 57-year-old took to her Twitter handle and replied to one of her fans with a statement that added fuel to her already-lit anti-transgender fire.

TERF is not a slur and stands for a trans-exclusionary radical feminist. Over the years, JK Rowling has been labeled a TERF several times for her controversial tweets and remarks.

Twitter reactions on JK Rowling's controversial response

After JK Rowling made the controversial "Merry Terfmas" reply on a fan's tweet, Twitterati blasted the author for her comments. Several fans called out Rowling's supporters who previously supported her stating there is no proof of her being transphobic.

One user even pointed out that the Harry Potter author is "obsessed" with this hate rampage and enjoys doing it purposely.

iamBrandon 🏳️‍🌈 @iamBrandonTV “I want to play that new Harry Potter game, I don’t understand why people would be mad about that.”



The author of that wizard book: “I want to play that new Harry Potter game, I don’t understand why people would be mad about that.”The author of that wizard book: https://t.co/oADesHVYcQ

ֆʟօǟռɛ-ʟʏֆɮɛȶɦ @SloaneFragment jk rowling is a writer and the best she could do was 'happy terfmas'. that's as inventive as 'jesusween'. jk rowling is a writer and the best she could do was 'happy terfmas'. that's as inventive as 'jesusween'.

carrot scraps @CarrotScraps JK Rowling has embraced a mean spirited antagonism toward Trans people and to me this feels similar to the situation we saw with Kanye.



She’s thrilled to tell people she is anti-trans and that it’s “Terfmas”. So why don’t her statements effect the brands associated with her? JK Rowling has embraced a mean spirited antagonism toward Trans people and to me this feels similar to the situation we saw with Kanye.She’s thrilled to tell people she is anti-trans and that it’s “Terfmas”. So why don’t her statements effect the brands associated with her? https://t.co/Lp3JmGVfSf

Michael Smith @M1ch43l_Sm1th @aefondms @BriannaWu @jk_rowling @jessiegender Here she is with her gender critical friends, forgetting that some trans men and non-binary people can menstruate, comparing being transgender to gay conversion therapy and wishing someone a merry terfmas. @aefondms @BriannaWu @jk_rowling @jessiegender Here she is with her gender critical friends, forgetting that some trans men and non-binary people can menstruate, comparing being transgender to gay conversion therapy and wishing someone a merry terfmas. https://t.co/8RYjFopY9o

Daniel Lismore @daniellismore Lol @jk_rowling should check ig posts about her to see what the youth of today really think. She might be in for a surprise. But maybe she’s too busy trolling trans people in her ‘Terfmas’ holiday. She is OBSESSED with her hate rampage. Lol @jk_rowling should check ig posts about her to see what the youth of today really think. She might be in for a surprise. But maybe she’s too busy trolling trans people in her ‘Terfmas’ holiday. She is OBSESSED with her hate rampage.

Rockalot @rRockalot @David_Leavitt

"Merry Terfmas Ron."

"Thanks Harry" Said Ron, blushing with joy.

"All I want for Christmas is to marginalise people and deny them basic human rights."

They both laughed and high fived. @jk_rowling Then Harry said to Ron, with a smirk on his face"Merry Terfmas Ron.""Thanks Harry" Said Ron, blushing with joy."All I want for Christmas is to marginalise people and deny them basic human rights."They both laughed and high fived. @David_Leavitt @jk_rowling Then Harry said to Ron, with a smirk on his face"Merry Terfmas Ron.""Thanks Harry" Said Ron, blushing with joy."All I want for Christmas is to marginalise people and deny them basic human rights."They both laughed and high fived.

andrew ! 👽✌ thanks @simpbenrey i had a dream i told jk rowling "if you don't want to be known for hating trans people you could at least do some kind of PR stunt where you pretend to listen to a trans person"



also maybe not saying "merry terfmas" unprompted would also help. i had a dream i told jk rowling "if you don't want to be known for hating trans people you could at least do some kind of PR stunt where you pretend to listen to a trans person"also maybe not saying "merry terfmas" unprompted would also help.

💋 @TawnaCroft @jk_rowling @Sian_L_S The irony; you’re anti trans and write under a male identity. Also you must be incredibly insecure in your womanhood if trans women threaten it. You have no idea what their stories are or what shaped them to be who they are. @jk_rowling @Sian_L_S The irony; you’re anti trans and write under a male identity. Also you must be incredibly insecure in your womanhood if trans women threaten it. You have no idea what their stories are or what shaped them to be who they are.

Dr.Aditi🌻 @aditinfinite @jk_rowling @Sian_L_S Of all the amazing things you could have done with your fame & money, you chose bigotry towards a marginalized group that is already dealing with hate & violence. Smh. How sad for you. @jk_rowling @Sian_L_S Of all the amazing things you could have done with your fame & money, you chose bigotry towards a marginalized group that is already dealing with hate & violence. Smh. How sad for you.

aidanw2_ @aidanw25 @jk_rowling @Sian_L_S you could have gone down in history as one of the most beloved authors of all time, but instead you picked whatever this path was. @jk_rowling @Sian_L_S you could have gone down in history as one of the most beloved authors of all time, but instead you picked whatever this path was.

JK Rowling funded an organization that does not support trans people

Recently, JK Rowling launched a center for rape and s*xual assault survivors in Scotland that denies services to trans women and also excludes trans workers from the support center. Called Beira's Place, the support center is located in a former townhouse and dubs itself “Edinburgh women’s s*xual assault support center.”

Her "Happy Terfmas" reply was to one such tweet that supported her new venture while cheering her on over the holiday season.

The support group gave a statement to Pink News and said:

“Beira’s Place is a women-only service. Section 212 of the Equality Act 2010 defines a woman as a ‘female of any age’ and Beira’s Place services are for women aged 16 and over. The service is offered in accordance with the Equality Act 2010, which permits the provision of single sex services and a single sex staffing policy in various situations where there’s a good reason for them."

Rowling's latest tweet is another unfortunate addition to the writer's history of anti-trans language. It even reignited the argument of whether or not Harry Potter fans can continue to love her work.

Rowling has been sparking controversy over the past few years for not accepting transgender people. The infamous author first made headlines in 2019 when she supported researcher Maya Forstater, who was fired from her job for making transphobic statements.

J.K. Rowling @jk_rowling



Opinion: Creating a more equal post-COVID-19 world for people who menstruate ‘People who menstruate.’ I’m sure there used to be a word for those people. Someone help me out. Wumben? Wimpund? Woomud?Opinion: Creating a more equal post-COVID-19 world for people who menstruate devex.com/news/sponsored… ‘People who menstruate.’ I’m sure there used to be a word for those people. Someone help me out. Wumben? Wimpund? Woomud? Opinion: Creating a more equal post-COVID-19 world for people who menstruate devex.com/news/sponsored…

A year later, she faced backlash for mocking an article that used the term "people who menstruate" instead of "women."

In September 2022, the author ignited more online controversy once again after she published her book, The Ink Black Heart. The book features a character named Edie Ledwell who ends up dead after getting called out for being transphobic, ableist, and racist.

