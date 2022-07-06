Bette Midler: TERF controversy explained as actress' viral tweet sparks backlash online

American actress Bette Midler was slammed online by supporters of transgender rights after she did not use inclusive language while expressing her thoughts on the aftermath of the recent Roe v. Wade ruling.

On July 4, the 76-year-old star took to her Twitter handle to share her disappointment with the recent abortion laws in the country, stating that "women" are being "stripped" and "erased" due to the overturning.

bettemidler @BetteMidler WOMEN OF THE WORLD! We are being stripped of our rights over our bodies, our lives and even of our name! They don’t call us “women” anymore; they call us “birthing people” or “menstruators”, and even “people with vaginas”! Don’t let them erase you! Every human on earth owes you! WOMEN OF THE WORLD! We are being stripped of our rights over our bodies, our lives and even of our name! They don’t call us “women” anymore; they call us “birthing people” or “menstruators”, and even “people with vaginas”! Don’t let them erase you! Every human on earth owes you!

Midler's tweet came under fire because many people use terms such as "birthing people" instead of "birthing women" to acknowledge and include non-binary as well as transgender people, who don't identify themselves as women but can also get pregnant and give birth, thereby being impacted by the new laws.

Several people labeled her as TERF, which is an abbreviation for the term Trans-Exclusionary Radical Feminist. The acronym is used to refer to a woman who feels that a transgender woman's identity is not genuine and that they should not be allowed access to sex-based protection rights that are in tune with their gender.

Twitter is split over Bette Midler's comments

As soon as Bette Midler tweeted her views on the social media platform, she faced severe backlash from the LGBTQIA+ community. Despite that, some of Midler's supporters praised the actress for raising her voice and insisted that it was "time to take notice."

Rebecca Downs @RebeccaRoseGold bettemidler @BetteMidler WOMEN OF THE WORLD! We are being stripped of our rights over our bodies, our lives and even of our name! They don’t call us “women” anymore; they call us “birthing people” or “menstruators”, and even “people with vaginas”! Don’t let them erase you! Every human on earth owes you! WOMEN OF THE WORLD! We are being stripped of our rights over our bodies, our lives and even of our name! They don’t call us “women” anymore; they call us “birthing people” or “menstruators”, and even “people with vaginas”! Don’t let them erase you! Every human on earth owes you! Y’all, when die-hard liberal Bette Midler is pointing this out and has a problem, it’s really time to take notice. And maybe stop calling those of us who actually accept biology TERFs? twitter.com/BetteMidler/st… Y’all, when die-hard liberal Bette Midler is pointing this out and has a problem, it’s really time to take notice. And maybe stop calling those of us who actually accept biology TERFs? twitter.com/BetteMidler/st…

Tim Pool 🇺🇸 @Timcast



Thank You Bette! bettemidler @BetteMidler WOMEN OF THE WORLD! We are being stripped of our rights over our bodies, our lives and even of our name! They don’t call us “women” anymore; they call us “birthing people” or “menstruators”, and even “people with vaginas”! Don’t let them erase you! Every human on earth owes you! WOMEN OF THE WORLD! We are being stripped of our rights over our bodies, our lives and even of our name! They don’t call us “women” anymore; they call us “birthing people” or “menstruators”, and even “people with vaginas”! Don’t let them erase you! Every human on earth owes you! Bette Midler is brave and deserves respect for standing up!Thank You Bette! twitter.com/BetteMidler/st… Bette Midler is brave and deserves respect for standing up!Thank You Bette! twitter.com/BetteMidler/st…

Nicole Lampert @nicolelampert bettemidler @BetteMidler WOMEN OF THE WORLD! We are being stripped of our rights over our bodies, our lives and even of our name! They don’t call us “women” anymore; they call us “birthing people” or “menstruators”, and even “people with vaginas”! Don’t let them erase you! Every human on earth owes you! WOMEN OF THE WORLD! We are being stripped of our rights over our bodies, our lives and even of our name! They don’t call us “women” anymore; they call us “birthing people” or “menstruators”, and even “people with vaginas”! Don’t let them erase you! Every human on earth owes you! Bette Midler has, no doubt, fought sexism for decades but she’s never stepped on a landmine like this. Stay strong Bette. twitter.com/bettemidler/st… Bette Midler has, no doubt, fought sexism for decades but she’s never stepped on a landmine like this. Stay strong Bette. twitter.com/bettemidler/st…

Several other netizens, both celebrities and non-celebrities alike, slammed Midler for and called her out on her transphobic thoughts, going on to label her as a TERF, which stands for trans-exclusionary radical feminist.

Ernest Owens @MrErnestOwens SAD NEWS: Macy Gray & Bette Midler have come out as TERFs.



Unfollow, un-support, and unsubscribe. SAD NEWS: Macy Gray & Bette Midler have come out as TERFs.Unfollow, un-support, and unsubscribe.

roxane gay @rgay @BetteMidler No one is trying to erase women with inclusive language about people who need abortion care. No one is calling you anything but what you prefer. You should extend that courtesy in return. @BetteMidler No one is trying to erase women with inclusive language about people who need abortion care. No one is calling you anything but what you prefer. You should extend that courtesy in return.

Evan Urquhart @e_urq



Bette, including trans men in the conversation about reproductive health does not harm women. We have the same organs, and even greater vulnerability, as cis woman. @BetteMidler Really disappointed in this as a trans man and a Bette Midler fan.Bette, including trans men in the conversation about reproductive health does not harm women. We have the same organs, and even greater vulnerability, as cis woman. @BetteMidler Really disappointed in this as a trans man and a Bette Midler fan.Bette, including trans men in the conversation about reproductive health does not harm women. We have the same organs, and even greater vulnerability, as cis woman.

⚓️Imani Two-Kitchens Gandy⚓️ @AngryBlackLady



Including all people who can get pregnant does nothing to lessen your womanhood and it’s outright absurd for you to claim so. Trans people aren’t the reason abortion is banned, @BetteMidler . And that ten year old who had to travel to Indiana for an abortion? She isn’t a woman.Including all people who can get pregnant does nothing to lessen your womanhood and it’s outright absurd for you to claim so. Trans people aren’t the reason abortion is banned, @BetteMidler. And that ten year old who had to travel to Indiana for an abortion? She isn’t a woman.Including all people who can get pregnant does nothing to lessen your womanhood and it’s outright absurd for you to claim so.

Crystal | Black Lives Matter @crystalwillseeu



Bette Midler is a woman. Some other people who give birth are not women. That’s ok! bettemidler @BetteMidler WOMEN OF THE WORLD! We are being stripped of our rights over our bodies, our lives and even of our name! They don’t call us “women” anymore; they call us “birthing people” or “menstruators”, and even “people with vaginas”! Don’t let them erase you! Every human on earth owes you! WOMEN OF THE WORLD! We are being stripped of our rights over our bodies, our lives and even of our name! They don’t call us “women” anymore; they call us “birthing people” or “menstruators”, and even “people with vaginas”! Don’t let them erase you! Every human on earth owes you! The fight for women’s rights INCLUDES trans people - trans rights do not erode women’s rights. We’re all fighting this together and this trans-exclusionary rhetoric does NOTHING to help that.Bette Midler is a woman. Some other people who give birth are not women. That’s ok! twitter.com/bettemidler/st… The fight for women’s rights INCLUDES trans people - trans rights do not erode women’s rights. We’re all fighting this together and this trans-exclusionary rhetoric does NOTHING to help that. Bette Midler is a woman. Some other people who give birth are not women. That’s ok! twitter.com/bettemidler/st…

The Disordered Cosmos by Chanda Prescod-Weinstein @IBJIYONGI bettemidler @BetteMidler WOMEN OF THE WORLD! We are being stripped of our rights over our bodies, our lives and even of our name! They don’t call us “women” anymore; they call us “birthing people” or “menstruators”, and even “people with vaginas”! Don’t let them erase you! Every human on earth owes you! WOMEN OF THE WORLD! We are being stripped of our rights over our bodies, our lives and even of our name! They don’t call us “women” anymore; they call us “birthing people” or “menstruators”, and even “people with vaginas”! Don’t let them erase you! Every human on earth owes you! Bette, as a fan, seeing this tweet from you is just heartbreaking. The point of the anti-choice movement is to try and control the bodies of people assigned female at birth, including trans men, and force gender identities and gender roles on *all* of us. twitter.com/bettemidler/st… Bette, as a fan, seeing this tweet from you is just heartbreaking. The point of the anti-choice movement is to try and control the bodies of people assigned female at birth, including trans men, and force gender identities and gender roles on *all* of us. twitter.com/bettemidler/st…

Dr Panti Bliss-Cabrera @PantiBliss @BetteMidler No. Don’t fall for the anti-trans panic fake nonsense. No one is erasing women. In a few small healthcare cases where appropriate they are using trans inclusive language. That’s all. @BetteMidler No. Don’t fall for the anti-trans panic fake nonsense. No one is erasing women. In a few small healthcare cases where appropriate they are using trans inclusive language. That’s all.

Shaparak Khorsandi 🌻💙💛 @ShappiKhorsandi @BetteMidler 'I'm excited about drinks with some birthing people I went to school with...we are having a proper mensturators night out!' Let me know when this happens. Right now it's just a kind nod to inclusion of a tiny minority. @BetteMidler 'I'm excited about drinks with some birthing people I went to school with...we are having a proper mensturators night out!' Let me know when this happens. Right now it's just a kind nod to inclusion of a tiny minority.

Daviemoo-politically enraged-🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️✊🏿✊🏾✊🏽 @Daviemoo



You’re all so wiling to fight the wrong people. It’s pathetic and it’s why we’ll all keep losing. bettemidler @BetteMidler WOMEN OF THE WORLD! We are being stripped of our rights over our bodies, our lives and even of our name! They don’t call us “women” anymore; they call us “birthing people” or “menstruators”, and even “people with vaginas”! Don’t let them erase you! Every human on earth owes you! WOMEN OF THE WORLD! We are being stripped of our rights over our bodies, our lives and even of our name! They don’t call us “women” anymore; they call us “birthing people” or “menstruators”, and even “people with vaginas”! Don’t let them erase you! Every human on earth owes you! Apparently Bette Midler has decided the trans people who support the right to abortion and bodily autonomy are the enemy, not the cis men writing the legislation.You’re all so wiling to fight the wrong people. It’s pathetic and it’s why we’ll all keep losing. twitter.com/bettemidler/st… Apparently Bette Midler has decided the trans people who support the right to abortion and bodily autonomy are the enemy, not the cis men writing the legislation. You’re all so wiling to fight the wrong people. It’s pathetic and it’s why we’ll all keep losing. twitter.com/bettemidler/st…

Arielle (she/her) @mrstschinkel what is it about “womanhood” that TERFs like macy gray and bette midler are so desperate to cling to? trans women existing doesn’t make me any less of a woman, no matter how different our experiences may be. it’s just ridiculous at its core honestly. what is it about “womanhood” that TERFs like macy gray and bette midler are so desperate to cling to? trans women existing doesn’t make me any less of a woman, no matter how different our experiences may be. it’s just ridiculous at its core honestly.

Felix Fettuccine Alfredo Fern @Felix_F_Fern



Queers have lifted you up for decades and if you think that didn't include trans folks you are so sorely mistaken,



Such a fucking disappointment. Bette Midler being a raging transphobe is not what I predicted for 2022.Queers have lifted you up for decades and if you think that didn't include trans folks you are so sorely mistaken, @BetteMidler Such a fucking disappointment. Bette Midler being a raging transphobe is not what I predicted for 2022. Queers have lifted you up for decades and if you think that didn't include trans folks you are so sorely mistaken, @BetteMidler Such a fucking disappointment.

Bette Midler clarifies that she was referring to an op-ed article when using the controversial terms

In a later tweet, Midler clarified that her original tweet about the new ruling on women's reproductive rights, was in reference to an op-ed article published in the New York Times where its author, Pamela Paul, had slammed the use of terms like "birthing people" and "menstruators."

bettemidler @BetteMidler PEOPLE OF THE WORLD! My tweet about women was a response to this fascinating and well written piece in the NYT on July 3rd. tinyurl.com/2p9dw2th . There was no intention of anything exclusionary or transphobic in what I said; it wasn’t about that. PEOPLE OF THE WORLD! My tweet about women was a response to this fascinating and well written piece in the NYT on July 3rd. tinyurl.com/2p9dw2th. There was no intention of anything exclusionary or transphobic in what I said; it wasn’t about that.

Abortion rights activists and organizations such as Planned Parenthood and the American Civil Liberties Union have begun to use more inclusive and accurate terminology about reproductive healthcare to highlight that trans and non-binary persons seek such treatment as well.

This is not the first time that Midler has been bashed online for her controversial views.

In May 2022, she faced backlash during the country's shortage of producing baby formula, stating that people should "try breastfeeding" because it was "free" and always available.

bettemidler @BetteMidler Stephanie Ruhle @SRuhle The baby formula shortage reveals an amazing secret oligopoly:

- 3 American companies control over 90% of the mkt

- hugely restrictive regulations (thanks to big $ lobbying) prohibit foreign formulas



Name another industry/sector/product like this The baby formula shortage reveals an amazing secret oligopoly:- 3 American companies control over 90% of the mkt- hugely restrictive regulations (thanks to big $ lobbying) prohibit foreign formulas Name another industry/sector/product like this TRY BREASTFEEEDING! It’s free and available on demand. twitter.com/SRuhle/status/… TRY BREASTFEEEDING! It’s free and available on demand. twitter.com/SRuhle/status/…

Following this, she was once again slammed by the LGBTQIA+ community as well as many eminent personalities, including Stephen Miller.

While several women pointed out that they cannot produce enough milk which is why they are dependent on the baby formula, gay fathers were left enraged at the actress' comments.

Midler's current backlash comes shortly after it was announced that her 1993's iconic film, Hocus Pocus, is up for a sequel.

As of now, despite being active on Twitter, Midler has not responded to the bashlash.

