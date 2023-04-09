"Talk about duality" - xQc hits back at HasanAbi's editor after the latter criticized the streamer for his OnlyFans take

During a livestream on April 8, 2023, French-Canadian streamer Felix "xQc" once again got into a feud with political commentator Hasan "HasanAbi's" editor, Ostonox. It all started when the latter expressed their displeasure with the content creator's recent take in which he slammed those who subscribe to OnlyFans.

Ostonox called out xQc by citing his recent Minecraft streams and tweeted:

"Man who played Minecraft for eight hours yesterday in front of 60,000 people has strong opinions on 'brain-rotting' content."

Felix was taken aback after reading the social media update. He retorted to the Twitch streamer's editor, claiming that they worked for a multi-millionaire and were seeking approval. He went on to say that Ostonox gets the "crumb of the cake" and promotes a "socialist." The content creator also stated:

"That is something! Talk about some sort of f**king... umm... talk about duality. Anyway. He thought he was cooking."

xQc responds to HasanAbi's editor after the streamer shared his thoughts on those who subscribe to OnlyFans

On April 7, 2023, xQc voiced his sentiments about those who subscribe to OnlyFans and called it a "brain-rotting" activity. In a Twitch clip, he was heard saying:

"Listen, I'm sorry. I respect all creators, I do. I just think that buying OnlyFans s**t is one of the most degenerational action of mankind. It is one of the most deliberate, life-backpedaling, progress-hindering, brain-rotting activities that anybody ever has come up with. And some of that, they f**king pay for it."

The former Overwatch pro's take went viral, eliciting responses from a number of prominent personalities. HasanAbi's editor also voiced their opinions and called out Felix for his viewpoint. Upon seeing what Ostonox tweeted, the 27-year-old streamer responded by saying:

"Wow! Man who edits videos at small salary. Edits video for a multi-millionaire socialist, while s*cking his b*lls on social media, looking for an approval! Wowie clap! Wow! That is something. Isn't it? Holy s**t, my brother! Damn!"

xQc continued further and took a sly dig at HasanAbi:

"Holy! This guy gets the crumb of the f**king cake, and f**king parades internet socialist, distribute the wealth Andy. That is something!"

Timestamp: 01:12:10

What did the online community say about the streamer's interaction with Ostonox?

Felix and Ostonox's interaction was the top post on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit, attracting over 1,520 fan reactions. Here's what the Reddit community had to say:

Fans on Reddit discussing the streamer's clip (Image via r/LivestreamFail)

This isn't the first time xQc has had a feud with Ostonox. Last month, on March 23, 2023, the two personalities clashed after Felix claimed that Ostonox could be "damaging" to HasanAbi. Readers can learn more about their beef by clicking here.

