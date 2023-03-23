Why is xQc having a feud with HasanAbi's editor? The entire controversy explained

Felix "xQc" and Hasan "HasanAbi," two of the biggest streamers on Twitch, have had a history of feuding. In a recent debate, Felix remarked that Hasan's editor, Ostonox, could potentially be "damaging" to Hasan since the editor has a strong online presence. Additionally, he commented that the interactions between Hasan and his editor were "unhealthy" as Hasan does not correct the latter.

In response, Ostonox posted a video mocking xQc's passivity towards his own editor's caustic comments about HasanAbi. For context, Felix's editor Arthium had tweeted at Hasan to jump off a building.

What was xQc's response to HasanAbi's editor Ostonox?

During a recent Twitch stream, xQc criticized Ostonox for their video mocking him, lambasting them for their behavior. He exclaimed:

"The problem isn't between me and him and Hasan, it's between Train and Hasan. If you did your research, maybe you won't be working for Hasan. Maybe you'd be working for PewDiePie or MrBeast."

He continued:

"Now you're locked in making these videos for free, for a guy lives in a three mil house while you're on the f**king streets like a bum and you're talking sh*t out of your stupid a**, waiting for them to spread the wealth when it's just a f**king dream. Wake up."

Has HasanAbi said anything about the situation?

HasanAbi also joined in the conversation upon discovering that Felix's editor had misrepresented the title of a video to portray him in a negative light.

While he was reviewing clips from the previous day's livestream, a viewer from HasabAbi's chat pointed out that Felix's YouTube editor had claimed that Hasan had been "arguing in bad faith" during the AdrianahLee-CrazySlick controversy.

He said:

"I think, that's like, f**ked up for xQc to, you know, put out there. Because I think it's just false! You know what I mean?"

(Timestamp: 00:50:55)

The Twitch streamer sardonically read aloud the title of the six-month-old YouTube video and said:

"xQc's own editor literally posted this saying, 'Hasan argues in bad faith. Backfires when Adrianah and Train show up.' 300,000 people almost watched that s**t! Come on, dawg!"

Felix's editor has also taken some shots at Hasan on Twitter. He posted a tweet suggesting that HasanAbi's viewers would attack him even for his innocuous trolls:

AR1 @BlGGESTHATER Hasan viewers be like



"xQc’s editor tweets like someone who stalks female streamers and sends hate donos."



and this is the tweet theyre talking: Hasan viewers be like "xQc’s editor tweets like someone who stalks female streamers and sends hate donos." and this is the tweet theyre talking: https://t.co/glE53xJElg

What did TrainwrecskTV say about Hasan's editor?

During the Discord call with Tyler "TrainwrecksTV" and HasanAbi, Ostonox's position became a topic of debate. He pointed out that they were criticizing other streamers and "derailing" their programs. Tyler was likely alluding to his recent mental health charity.

Naturally, Ostonox responded to him as well:

ostonox @ostonox Just heard Train got on a 5-hour customer service call to the manager to complain that I'm not nice enough to him on twitter



He could always unblock me and DM to explain where exactly I misrepresented him funding a mental healthcare fund while promoting a gambling addiction Just heard Train got on a 5-hour customer service call to the manager to complain that I'm not nice enough to him on twitterHe could always unblock me and DM to explain where exactly I misrepresented him funding a mental healthcare fund while promoting a gambling addiction https://t.co/xzUi4pxnBy

As of now, it remains unclear if there will be any further developments in this ongoing controversy. It will be interesting to see how the creators and their editors navigate their relationships going forward and whether there will be any effort made towards resolution and collaboration.

