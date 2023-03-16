Twitch streamer Frogan calls out Trainwreckstv for endorsing gambling while discussing mental health

On March 15, 2023, Twitch streamer Morgan "Frogan" took to Twitter to express her disappointment with Tyler "Trainwreckstv" for his seemingly contradictory stance on mental health and gambling.
In her tweet, Frogan called out Trainwreckstv for preaching the importance of taking action on mental health issues while simultaneously promoting gambling on his Twitch channel. She highlighted the fact that gambling addiction is one of the leading causes of suicide, notably among people with addiction.
Trainwreckstv is currently also working as a non-exclusive streamer and advisor for Kick.com, which is supported by Stake and has a section dedicated to streaming slot games.
What did Frogan say about Trainwreckstv?
Frogan, who is among the fastest-growing Twitch streamers right now, took to her social media accounts to express her strong stance against gambling and call out Trainwreckstv for his promotion of it.
During a recent livestream with Will Neff, Trainwreckstv expressed his disapproval of the American government and its policy-making system. He stated:
"I think sometimes, words aren't enough, there has to be action as well. For example, some of the systems that you think should be in place in America, right? I think it should show through actions."
He added:
"I'm talking about the systems right, mental health care systems, I think it should be implemented."
In response, Frogan highlighted the potential dangers of gambling addiction and its severe impact on mental health, including its link to suicide. She wrote:
"It’s great that train is funding a service for mental health considering his content promotes gambling, which has the highest suicide rate amongst people who struggle with addiction."
Following her earlier tweet, she uploaded another post in which she called out Trainwreckstv for his donations, suggesting that they may not necessarily be motivated by altruism but rather seek external validation. She wrote:
"Systemically speaking, one person can’t change the way it’s functioning, especially under capitalism. another thing that is weird to me personally is showing off what you’ve given away and donated which is giving extrinsic motivation."
What the fans said about the conversation
