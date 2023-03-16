Twitch streamer Frogan calls out Trainwreckstv for endorsing gambling while discussing mental health

On March 15, 2023, Twitch streamer Morgan "Frogan" took to Twitter to express her disappointment with Tyler "Trainwreckstv" for his seemingly contradictory stance on mental health and gambling.

In her tweet, Frogan called out Trainwreckstv for preaching the importance of taking action on mental health issues while simultaneously promoting gambling on his Twitch channel. She highlighted the fact that gambling addiction is one of the leading causes of suicide, notably among people with addiction.

Trainwreckstv is currently also working as a non-exclusive streamer and advisor for Kick.com, which is supported by Stake and has a section dedicated to streaming slot games.

What did Frogan say about Trainwreckstv?

Frogan, who is among the fastest-growing Twitch streamers right now, took to her social media accounts to express her strong stance against gambling and call out Trainwreckstv for his promotion of it.

During a recent livestream with Will Neff, Trainwreckstv expressed his disapproval of the American government and its policy-making system. He stated:

"I think sometimes, words aren't enough, there has to be action as well. For example, some of the systems that you think should be in place in America, right? I think it should show through actions."

(Timestamp: 01:13:12)

He added:

"I'm talking about the systems right, mental health care systems, I think it should be implemented."

In response, Frogan highlighted the potential dangers of gambling addiction and its severe impact on mental health, including its link to suicide. She wrote:

"It’s great that train is funding a service for mental health considering his content promotes gambling, which has the highest suicide rate amongst people who struggle with addiction."

Following her earlier tweet, she uploaded another post in which she called out Trainwreckstv for his donations, suggesting that they may not necessarily be motivated by altruism but rather seek external validation. She wrote:

"Systemically speaking, one person can’t change the way it’s functioning, especially under capitalism. another thing that is weird to me personally is showing off what you’ve given away and donated which is giving extrinsic motivation."

What the fans said about the conversation

Frogan's tweet quickly gained traction and sparked a conversation about the responsibility that streamers have when it comes to promoting healthy habits and behaviors, especially when it comes to sensitive topics like mental health. Here are some of the reactions on Twitter:

Sparklyfisk @Sparklykiss @fr0gan Yeah 100%. Honestly I can’t stand listening to train because he’s never sounded sincere to me and I feel like is using these subjects for expanding his platforms when one thing he invests in fails. It’s so extrinsically motivated and unhelpful. @fr0gan Yeah 100%. Honestly I can’t stand listening to train because he’s never sounded sincere to me and I feel like is using these subjects for expanding his platforms when one thing he invests in fails. It’s so extrinsically motivated and unhelpful.

Em @emwits15 @fr0gan To think the only thing wrong with our mental health care system is that people can’t afford it lacks a lot of context. Doesnt account for the lack of mental health professionals, mental health parity in insurance plans, or just not knowing about treatment options outside therapy @fr0gan To think the only thing wrong with our mental health care system is that people can’t afford it lacks a lot of context. Doesnt account for the lack of mental health professionals, mental health parity in insurance plans, or just not knowing about treatment options outside therapy

FishyMM @FishyMM @fr0gan Isnt what he is talking about already being done by @HealthyGamerGG ? Like why set up something new when he and other streamers willing to participate could increase the funding for their already existing services? @fr0gan Isnt what he is talking about already being done by @HealthyGamerGG? Like why set up something new when he and other streamers willing to participate could increase the funding for their already existing services?

skeigg @skeiggold



This is astoundingly similar to the Mr. Beast drama recently. Should these super rich people just stop giving away their money? @fr0gan “It’s great that (insert name) is doing something objectively positive, because they sure are doing something else that’s negative”This is astoundingly similar to the Mr. Beast drama recently. Should these super rich people just stop giving away their money? @fr0gan “It’s great that (insert name) is doing something objectively positive, because they sure are doing something else that’s negative” This is astoundingly similar to the Mr. Beast drama recently. Should these super rich people just stop giving away their money?

spacetrooper @thehooster @fr0gan is there a positive feedback loop being exploited here? is he opening a non-profit or donating? @fr0gan is there a positive feedback loop being exploited here? is he opening a non-profit or donating?

heather @kokiribear



i had multiple conversations with people i trust in this industry and the conclusion was: it is better take money to help and promote help than do nothing at all and have that money go somewhere that does nothing to help @fr0gan hey frogan - i worked on this activationi had multiple conversations with people i trust in this industry and the conclusion was: it is better take money to help and promote help than do nothing at all and have that money go somewhere that does nothing to help @fr0gan hey frogan - i worked on this activationi had multiple conversations with people i trust in this industry and the conclusion was: it is better take money to help and promote help than do nothing at all and have that money go somewhere that does nothing to help

Frogan recently won the Rising Star Award at the Streamer Awards 2023. To learn more about the other winners, you can read this article.

