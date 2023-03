Streamer Awards 2023: List of winners across categories

QTCinderella's Streamer Awards are back with a bang as industry giants across categories have flown down to LA for the annual awards ceremony to attend the ceremony on March 11.

This year's Streamer Awards is the second iteration of the highly successful annual awards ceremony that was started last year by Twitch streamer QTCinderella. The Streamer Awards aims to celebrate and recognize the talented streamers and content creators who stood out to the community as the best in their respective fields last year.

Here are all the categories for this year:

BEST BATTLE ROYALE STREAMER

BEST MMORPG STREAMER

BEST VALORANT STREAMER

BEST LEAGUE OF LEGENDS STREAMER

BEST SOULSLIKE STREAMER

BEST ROLEPLAY STREAMER

BEST STRATEGY GAME STREAMER

BEST FPS STREAMER

BEST VTUBER

BEST CHESS STREAMER

BEST MUSIC STREAMER

BEST MINECRAFT STREAMER

BEST ART STREAMER

BEST SPEEDRUN STREAMER

BEST IRL STREAMER

HIDDEN GEM AWARD

BEST PHILANTHROPIC STREAM EVENT

STREAM GAME OF THE YEAR

BEST VARIETY STREAMER

BEST JUST CHATTING STREAMER

BEST STREAMED EVENT

BEST CONTENT ORGANIZATION

RISING STAR AWARD

LEAGUE OF THEIR OWN

GAMER OF THE YEAR

STREAMER OF THE YEAR

LEGACY STREAMER OF THE YEAR

STREAMERS' STREAMER AWARD

With the Streamer Awards finally over, here are the results of the much-awaited event.

List of all Winners at the Streamer Awards 2023

Below is a list of all the Streamer Awards winners and nominees from their respective categories.

BEST BATTLE ROYALE STREAMER

Nominees:

Clix

Apricot

iitztimmy

Nadia

Symfuhny

Winner: iitztimmy

BEST MMORPG STREAMER

Nominees:

Maximum

EsfandTV

Asmongold

B0aty

The Streamer Awards @StreamerAwards



CONGRATS TO



LIVE NOW -------> THIS MAN HAS HAD TO GRIND SO HARD (by not leaving his house) TO EARN THIS AWARDCONGRATS TO @Asmongold FOR WINNING BEST MMORPG STREAMER OF THE YEAR!!LIVE NOW -------> twitch.tv/qtcinderella THIS MAN HAS HAD TO GRIND SO HARD (by not leaving his house) TO EARN THIS AWARDCONGRATS TO @Asmongold FOR WINNING BEST MMORPG STREAMER OF THE YEAR!!LIVE NOW -------> twitch.tv/qtcinderella https://t.co/w2CTziUt1Z

Winner: Asmongold

BEST VALORANT STREAMER

Nominees:

Shahzam

Quarterjade

Tarik

Kyedae

Winner: Kyedae

BEST LEAGUE OF LEGENDS STREAMER

Nominees:

Loltyler1

Caedrel

Dantes

Thebausffs

The Streamer Awards @StreamerAwards

HAS WON THE AWARD FOR BEST LEAGUE OF LEGENDS STREAMER!!



LIVE RIGHT NOW COME JOIN THE CHAT!!

twitch.tv/qtcinderella THIS TINY MAN IS MAKING HUGE MOVES!!! @loltyler1 HAS WON THE AWARD FOR BEST LEAGUE OF LEGENDS STREAMER!!LIVE RIGHT NOW COME JOIN THE CHAT!! THIS TINY MAN IS MAKING HUGE MOVES!!! @loltyler1 HAS WON THE AWARD FOR BEST LEAGUE OF LEGENDS STREAMER!!LIVE RIGHT NOW COME JOIN THE CHAT!!twitch.tv/qtcinderella https://t.co/Pz0HIF00cr

Winner: Loltyler1

BEST SOULSLIKE STREAMER

Nominees:

Lilaggy

Distortion2

Lobosjr

Missmikaa

The Streamer Awards @StreamerAwards



!! :D SO DESERVED CONGRATS TO HER!



WE ARE ANNOUNCING A COUPLE MORE AWARDS DURING THE RED CARPET SO TUNE IN NOW!!

twitch.tv/qtcinderella THE WINNER OF BEST SOULS LIKE STREAMER IS... @MissMikkaa !! :D SO DESERVED CONGRATS TO HER!WE ARE ANNOUNCING A COUPLE MORE AWARDS DURING THE RED CARPET SO TUNE IN NOW!! THE WINNER OF BEST SOULS LIKE STREAMER IS...@MissMikkaa !! :D SO DESERVED CONGRATS TO HER!WE ARE ANNOUNCING A COUPLE MORE AWARDS DURING THE RED CARPET SO TUNE IN NOW!!twitch.tv/qtcinderella https://t.co/pMqik5ADmn

Winner: Missmikaa

BEST ROLEPLAY STREAMER

Nominees:

Zerkaa

Buddha

Fanum

Fuslie

Winner: Fanum

BEST STRATEGY GAME STREAMER

Nominees:

Gorgc

Dkayed

Scarra

Boxbox

K3soju

The Streamer Awards @StreamerAwards



YOU KNOW THE DRILL JOIN THE STREAM NOW HES AS 5HEAD AS IT GETS, WINNING BEST STRATEGY GAME STREAMER IS THE WONDERFUL @BoxBox !!!YOU KNOW THE DRILL JOIN THE STREAM NOW twitch.tv/qtcinderella HES AS 5HEAD AS IT GETS, WINNING BEST STRATEGY GAME STREAMER IS THE WONDERFUL @BoxBox !!!YOU KNOW THE DRILL JOIN THE STREAM NOW twitch.tv/qtcinderella https://t.co/ErmWmMlIaz

Winner: Boxbox

BEST FPS STREAMER

Nominees:

Supertf

Flats

Scump

Summ1tg

Aceu

Winner: Aceu

BEST VTUBER

Nominees:

Veibae

Shylily

Shxtou

Ironmouse

The Streamer Awards @StreamerAwards



LETS GOOO CONGRATS ON THE WONDERFUL @ironmouse ON WINNING THE BEST VTUBER AWARD!! SHES REALLY DONE AMAZING THIS YEAR AND WERE SO PROUD!LETS GOOO twitch.tv/qtcinderella CONGRATS ON THE WONDERFUL @ironmouse ON WINNING THE BEST VTUBER AWARD!! SHES REALLY DONE AMAZING THIS YEAR AND WERE SO PROUD! ๐Ÿญ๐Ÿ†LETS GOOO twitch.tv/qtcinderella https://t.co/8JLVs80CFL

Winner: Ironmouse

BEST CHESS STREAMER

Nominees:

Gothamchess

Botezlive

GMhikaru

AnnaCramling

Winner: Gothamchess

BEST MUSIC STREAMER

Nominees:

Hakumai

The8bitdrummer

Chrisnxtdoor

Tpain

The Streamer Awards @StreamerAwards

IS THIS YEARS BEST MUSIC STREAMER!



WE ARE LIVE RIGHT NOW AT

COME AND WATCH AND SUPPORT!! CONGRATS ON THE FIRST WINNER OF THE NIGHT!! @TPAIN IS THIS YEARS BEST MUSIC STREAMER!WE ARE LIVE RIGHT NOW AT twitch.tv/qtcinderella COME AND WATCH AND SUPPORT!! CONGRATS ON THE FIRST WINNER OF THE NIGHT!!@TPAIN IS THIS YEARS BEST MUSIC STREAMER! ๐ŸŽถWE ARE LIVE RIGHT NOW AT twitch.tv/qtcinderellaCOME AND WATCH AND SUPPORT!! https://t.co/nNW1YL3gcY

Winner: Tpain

RISING STAR AWARD

Nominees:

Princezamlive

Frogan

Alluux

Keeoh

Winner: Frogan

BEST ART STREAMER

Nominees:

Neonbeat

Meatcanyon

Dyarikku

Rubberross

The Streamer Awards @StreamerAwards



LIVE CURRENTLY JOIN THE STREAM PLEASE!!!! WE LOVE A CREATIVE MIND!!! CONGRATS TO @meatcanyon FOR WINNING BEST ART STREAMER OF THE YEAR!! ๐Ÿฅน๐ŸฅนLIVE CURRENTLY JOIN THE STREAM PLEASE!!!! twitch.tv/qtcinderella WE LOVE A CREATIVE MIND!!! CONGRATS TO @meatcanyon FOR WINNING BEST ART STREAMER OF THE YEAR!! ๐Ÿฅน๐Ÿฅน๐Ÿ†LIVE CURRENTLY JOIN THE STREAM PLEASE!!!! twitch.tv/qtcinderella https://t.co/cA1S6sSPq2

Winner: Meatcanyon

BEST SPEEDRUN STREAMER

Nominees:

SqueeX

Simplyn64

Pointcrow

Wirtual

The Streamer Awards @StreamerAwards



hope ur all enjoyin the show so far :) ITS OFFICIAL! @PointCrow IS THE FASTEST HUMAN BEING ON EARTH!! CONGRATS TO HIM FOR WINNING THE AWARD FOR BEST SPEEDRUNNER! ๐Ÿชถhope ur all enjoyin the show so far :) twitch.tv/qtcinderella ITS OFFICIAL! @PointCrow IS THE FASTEST HUMAN BEING ON EARTH!! CONGRATS TO HIM FOR WINNING THE AWARD FOR BEST SPEEDRUNNER! ๐Ÿชถ๐Ÿ†hope ur all enjoyin the show so far :) twitch.tv/qtcinderella https://t.co/BwTaY6j4MB

Winner: Pointcrow

BEST IRL STREAMER

Nominees:

FanFan

ExtraEmily

Jakenbakelive

JinnyTTY

Joeykaotyk

The Streamer Awards @StreamerAwards



COME CHEER THE NOMINEES ON ITS TAKES A LOT TO ACTUALLY STEP OUTSIDE, EXPERIENCE THE WORLD, AND TOUCH GRASS AND STUFF! BIG CONGRATS TO @jakenbakeLIVE FOR WINNING BEST IRL STREAMER OF THE YEAR!!COME CHEER THE NOMINEES ON twitch.tv/qtcinderella ITS TAKES A LOT TO ACTUALLY STEP OUTSIDE, EXPERIENCE THE WORLD, AND TOUCH GRASS AND STUFF! BIG CONGRATS TO @jakenbakeLIVE FOR WINNING BEST IRL STREAMER OF THE YEAR!! ๐ŸŽฅโ˜€๏ธCOME CHEER THE NOMINEES ON twitch.tv/qtcinderella https://t.co/XvD5d9b9lb

Winner: Jakenbakelive

HIDDEN GEM AWARD

Nominees:

Avghans

HelloNeptune

Kingsammelot

Nixolay

The Streamer Awards @StreamerAwards



twitch.tv/qtcinderella IT TAKES A LOT TO GET DISCOVERED IN THE CURRENT ERA OF STREAMING! @KingSammelot HAS WORKED SO HARD TO EARN THE HIDDEN GEM AWARD AND IT SHOWS! CONGRATS! IT TAKES A LOT TO GET DISCOVERED IN THE CURRENT ERA OF STREAMING! @KingSammelot HAS WORKED SO HARD TO EARN THE HIDDEN GEM AWARD AND IT SHOWS! CONGRATS! ๐Ÿ†๐Ÿ’Ž๐Ÿ’–๐Ÿ’–๐Ÿ’– twitch.tv/qtcinderella https://t.co/4gypAoXvcZ

Winner: Kingsammelot

BEST PHILANTHROPIC STREAM EVENT

Nominees:

Thankmas - Jacksepticeye

Build Against Cancer - DrLupo

500 mile cyclethon - CDAWGVA

Holiday Charity Week - Roomies

The Streamer Awards @StreamerAwards โ€โ™€๏ธ โ€โ™‚๏ธ



:)) WERE STILL GOIN! WE LOVE TO SEE STREAMERS USE THEIR PLATFORM TO HELP THOSE IN NEED!! CONGRATS TO @CDawgVA FOR WINNING BEST PHILANTHROPIC EVENT WITH HIS CYCLETHON STREAM!!โ€โ™€๏ธโ€โ™‚๏ธ:)) WERE STILL GOIN! twitch.tv/qtcinderella WE LOVE TO SEE STREAMERS USE THEIR PLATFORM TO HELP THOSE IN NEED!! CONGRATS TO @CDawgVA FOR WINNING BEST PHILANTHROPIC EVENT WITH HIS CYCLETHON STREAM!! ๐Ÿšด๐Ÿšดโ€โ™€๏ธ๐Ÿšดโ€โ™‚๏ธ:)) WERE STILL GOIN! twitch.tv/qtcinderella https://t.co/YHmA8mbmbE

Winner: 500 mile cyclethon - CDAWGVA

STREAM GAME OF THE YEAR

Nominees:

VALORANT

Minecraft

God of War Ragnarรถk

Elden Ring

The Streamer Awards @StreamerAwards



LIVE NOW ONE OF THE MOST FUN YET RAGE INDUCING GAMES AMONG ALL! @ELDENRING HAS WON STREAM GAME OF THE YEAR! HUGELIVE NOW twitch.tv/qtcinderella ONE OF THE MOST FUN YET RAGE INDUCING GAMES AMONG ALL! @ELDENRING HAS WON STREAM GAME OF THE YEAR! HUGE ๐Ÿ†๐Ÿ†๐ŸŽฎLIVE NOW twitch.tv/qtcinderella https://t.co/KrNCkcnKwB

Winner: Elden Ring

BEST VARIETY STREAMER

Nominees:

39daph

xQc

Erobb221

CDAWGYA

IM_Dontai

The Streamer Awards @StreamerAwards



HOP IN THE STREAM XQCL IN CHAT FOR THE JUICER!!๐Ÿงƒ CONGRATS TO THE EL GOBLINO @xQc FOR WINNING BEST VARIETY STREAMER!HOP IN THE STREAM twitch.tv/qtcinderella XQCL IN CHAT FOR THE JUICER!!๐Ÿงƒ CONGRATS TO THE EL GOBLINO @xQc FOR WINNING BEST VARIETY STREAMER! ๐Ÿ†๐Ÿ†๐Ÿ†HOP IN THE STREAM twitch.tv/qtcinderella https://t.co/ifVjzYIP1o

Winner: xQc

BEST JUST CHATTING STREAMER

Nominees:

Yourragegaming

Paymoneywubby

Ironmouse

Hasanabi

The Streamer Awards @StreamerAwards



AWARDS AWARDS AWARDS FROM SPEAKING ABOUT POLITICS TO GETTING DISTRACTED BY SOME IDIOT RANDO IN CHAT! THIS GUY LOVES TO TALK!! BIG CONGRATS TO THE BIG MAN @hasanthehun FOR WINNING BEST JUST CHATTING STREAMER!AWARDS AWARDS AWARDS twitch.tv/qtcinderella FROM SPEAKING ABOUT POLITICS TO GETTING DISTRACTED BY SOME IDIOT RANDO IN CHAT! THIS GUY LOVES TO TALK!! BIG CONGRATS TO THE BIG MAN @hasanthehun FOR WINNING BEST JUST CHATTING STREAMER! ๐Ÿ†AWARDS AWARDS AWARDS twitch.tv/qtcinderella https://t.co/bwTofAky9r

Winner: Hasanabi

BEST STREAMED EVENT

Nominees:

Pointcrow Party

Mogul Chessboxing Championship

Camp Knut

Jerma Baseball stream

The Streamer Awards @StreamerAwards



JOIN THE STREAM!!! WHAT AN INSANE CONCEPT THAT TURNED OUT TO BE AN AMAZING AND ENTERTAINING EVENT!! CONGRATS ON @LudwigAhgren FOR TAKING HOME THE BEST STREAMED EVENT AWARD WITH HIS MOGUL CHESSBOXING โ™Ÿ๏ธ๐ŸฅŠJOIN THE STREAM!!! twitch.tv/qtcinderella WHAT AN INSANE CONCEPT THAT TURNED OUT TO BE AN AMAZING AND ENTERTAINING EVENT!! CONGRATS ON @LudwigAhgren FOR TAKING HOME THE BEST STREAMED EVENT AWARD WITH HIS MOGUL CHESSBOXING โ™Ÿ๏ธ๐ŸฅŠJOIN THE STREAM!!! twitch.tv/qtcinderella https://t.co/bPzoN16VlY

Winner: Mogul Chessboxing Championship

BEST CONTENT ORGANIZATION

Nominees:

100 Thieves

Vshojo

OfflineTV

OTK Network

The Streamer Awards @StreamerAwards



KEEPING THE ENERGY GOIN @OfflineTV HAS BEEN AROUND MAKING ICONIC CONTENT FOR YEARS!! WE LOVE EM SO MUCH BIG CONGRATS TO THEM FOR WINNING BEST CONTENT ORGANIZATIONKEEPING THE ENERGY GOIN twitch.tv/qtcinderella ๐Ÿ“บ @OfflineTV HAS BEEN AROUND MAKING ICONIC CONTENT FOR YEARS!! WE LOVE EM SO MUCH BIG CONGRATS TO THEM FOR WINNING BEST CONTENT ORGANIZATION ๐Ÿ˜๐Ÿ†KEEPING THE ENERGY GOIN twitch.tv/qtcinderella https://t.co/t50MP0KgsN

Winner: OfflineTV

MINECRAFT STREAMER OF THE YEAR AWARD

Nominees:

Tubbo

Quackity

Smallant

Foolish_gamers

Winner: Quackity

LEAGUE OF THEIR OWN

Nominees:

Willneff

Ludwig

NMPLol

Dougdoug

The Streamer Awards @StreamerAwards



POGS IN CHAT NOW CONGRATS TO THE KING OF UNIQUENESS!! @DougDougFood HAS IMPACTED THE STREAMER WORLD SO MUCH!! WERE PROUD TO ANNOUNCE HES WON LEAGUE OF THEIR OWN!! :DPOGS IN CHAT NOW twitch.tv/qtcinderella CONGRATS TO THE KING OF UNIQUENESS!! @DougDougFood HAS IMPACTED THE STREAMER WORLD SO MUCH!! WERE PROUD TO ANNOUNCE HES WON LEAGUE OF THEIR OWN!! :D POGS IN CHAT NOW twitch.tv/qtcinderella https://t.co/79H0f5CiYT

Winner: Dougdoug

STREAMERS' STREAMER AWARD

Winner: PaymoneyWubby

LEGACY STREAMER OF THE YEAR

The Streamer Awards @StreamerAwards



ONLY A FEW MORE AWARDS LEFT OUR DEAR @Jerma985 HAS BEEN AROUND FOREVER AND IMPACTED CONTENT AS A WHOLE ON ANOTHER LEVEL!! ITS NO SURPISE HES WON THE LEGACY AWARD!! THANK U FOR ALL THE LAUGHS AND GREAT STREAMSONLY A FEW MORE AWARDS LEFT twitch.tv/qtcinderella OUR DEAR @Jerma985 HAS BEEN AROUND FOREVER AND IMPACTED CONTENT AS A WHOLE ON ANOTHER LEVEL!! ITS NO SURPISE HES WON THE LEGACY AWARD!! THANK U FOR ALL THE LAUGHS AND GREAT STREAMS โค๏ธ๐Ÿ†ONLY A FEW MORE AWARDS LEFT twitch.tv/qtcinderella https://t.co/lCbqlWJCdR

Winner: Jerma985

GAMER OF THE YEAR

Nominees:

Tarik

iitztimmy

Tenz

Aceu

The Streamer Awards @StreamerAwards



NEXT UP IS STREAMER OF THE YEAR A MASSIVE CONGRATS TO OUR GOAT @TenZOfficial FOR WINNING THE GAMER OF THE YEAR AWARD!! THE PURE TALENT AND SKILL IS INSANELY IMPRESSIVENEXT UP IS STREAMER OF THE YEAR twitch.tv/qtcinderella A MASSIVE CONGRATS TO OUR GOAT ๐Ÿ @TenZOfficial FOR WINNING THE GAMER OF THE YEAR AWARD!! THE PURE TALENT AND SKILL IS INSANELY IMPRESSIVE ๐ŸŽฎ๐Ÿ†๐Ÿ† NEXT UP IS STREAMER OF THE YEAR twitch.tv/qtcinderella https://t.co/BXIPDKJKko

Winner: TenZ

STREAMER OF THE YEAR

Nominees:

Kaicenat

Hasanabi

XQC

Jerma985

The Streamer Awards @StreamerAwards MASSIVE W!! CANT WAIT TO SEE WHATS IN STORE FOR NEXT YEAR



THANK YOU SO MUCH FOR WATCHING THE AWARDS ITS BEEN SUCH AN AMAZING TIME I LOVE U ALL HE HAD AN INSANE YEAR!! BECAME THE BIGGEST STREAMER ON TWITCH, AND NOW @KaiCenat HAS WON THE STREAMER OF THE YEAR!!MASSIVE W!! CANT WAIT TO SEE WHATS IN STORE FOR NEXT YEARTHANK YOU SO MUCH FOR WATCHING THE AWARDS ITS BEEN SUCH AN AMAZING TIME I LOVE U ALL HE HAD AN INSANE YEAR!! BECAME THE BIGGEST STREAMER ON TWITCH, AND NOW @KaiCenat HAS WON THE STREAMER OF THE YEAR!! ๐Ÿ†๐Ÿ†๐Ÿ‘‘ MASSIVE W!! CANT WAIT TO SEE WHATS IN STORE FOR NEXT YEAR ๐ŸTHANK YOU SO MUCH FOR WATCHING THE AWARDS ITS BEEN SUCH AN AMAZING TIME I LOVE U ALL โค๏ธ https://t.co/NeO7xXsnzv

Winner: Kai Cenat

