"Today has been disheartening" - QTCinderella reveals many streamers have canceled their attendance for The Streamer Awards 2023

Popular Twitch streamer Blaire "QTCinderella" shared on her Twitter account that several streamers, including nominees, informed her that they wouldn't be able to attend the Streamer Awards 2023 scheduled for March 11.

Qtcinderella, who co-created and co-hosts the Streamer Awards, has faced some challenges after a successful first season in 2021. She recently revealed that several notable figures have dropped out of the upcoming event. She wrote:

"The amount of streamers and nominees that have cancelled on me today has been disheartening. It’s too late to change seating chart and stuff like that and I’m just sad. Just everyone know I did my very best to get everyone here."

Fans and streamers show support as QTCinderella is 'disheartened' due to creators not being able to join

The upcoming Streamer Awards is set to feature some of the biggest names in the streaming community, including xQc, Hasanabi, Valkyrae, and Pokimane, among others. QTCinderella, who has been praised for her exceptional organizational skills and work ethic, will be at the event's helm.

QTCinderella's recent tweet, where she disclosed that numerous creators won't be able to attend the Streamer Awards, has prompted an outpouring of support and encouragement from the streaming community.

Among the top-most comments included that of Kaitlyn "Amouranth," who shared her encouraging words:

Amouranth @Amouranth @qtcinderella It'll still slay cause you made it ❤️

OTK member Malena, also a friend of QTCinderella, shared her plans to cheer her on from the front row:

Karl Jacobs, who has quickly risen to become among the most popular content creators, said:

Karl Jacobs, who has quickly risen to become among the most popular content creators, said:

karl :) @KarlJacobs_ @qtcinderella QT! You're crushing it. Immensely proud of you no matter what :) so excited I can actually go to it this year!

Chinese-born Canadian chess player and Twitch streamer Qiyu "akaNemsko" shared her compassionate words to Blaire:

Nemo @akaNemsko @qtcinderella really sorry to hear that QT… BUT the event will be AMAZING nonetheless ❤️

One of the individuals who won't be attending is Brooke "BrookeAB" from 100 Thieves. She made it known:

brooke @brookeab wish I could be there but it's going to be an amazing success!!!!! @qtcinderella sending hugs ❤️

While the list of absentees remains unknown, it has been confirmed that Sidemen member Josh "Zerkaa," nominated for "Best Roleplay Streamer," won't be able to attend the event due to a scheduled shoot with his group. As a result, he won't be flying to the United States. He said:

"I can't make it because I'm away again for Sidemen video."

This time around, several popular streamers have received nominations. Among them are Felix "xQc" and Kai Cenat, who are up for the Streamer of the Year award. In addition, the Stream Game of the Year nominees feature two of the most highly anticipated games of 2022: Elden Ring and God of War Ragnarok.

