Zerkaa and TBJZL open up about Sidemen's future despite parenthood and marriages

Sidemen members Josh "Zerkaa" and Tobi "TBJZL" were recently interviewed by UK news outlet Metro. The duo briefly talked about the group's future plans with regard to some of the members becoming parents or getting engaged.

Over the past year or so, one of the members, Ethan "Behzinga," has become a father. Two other members, Vik "Vikkstar123" and Simon "Miniminter," are also engaged to their partners. These events naturally prevented these members from filming as consistently as they would previously.

Speaking about the possibility of such events jeopardizing the group's future, Zerkaa said that those would not hamper Sidemen's plans as they have proven that the group can make successful videos, even with some of their core members missing.

Zerkaa and TBJZL believe that the Sidemen can function even without some of the members' temporary absence

Zerkaa, who is notable for his GTA RP streams on Twitch, took to a video conference interview with Metro to speak about the group's plans going forward. Discharging ideas of the group being disbanded, he asserted:

"This year we've kinda proven that, in our own ways too. Prior to 2022, I don't think there were many Sidemen Sundays but one person was missing or any videos where one person was missing from."

Continuing, he said:

"This year we’ve had to adapt a lot more, especially with like COVID and stuff. Some of us had like illnesses, couldn't come to shoots. We had to do a lot more juggling than we're used to, where we maybe have like four Sidemen on the shoot but get guests in. And it kinda shows how we adapted..."

The duo revealed that both Ethan and JJ, who had to take temporary leave from the group due to paternity and boxing training respectively, were said to have expressed their urges to return to the group's filming as soon as possible.

Zerkaa concluded by saying:

"We've always naturally worked out ways to adapt. If someone wanted to take a month away from stuff, it would be possible, we'd adapt to it."

Fans share their reaction to the group's plans

Viewers reacted with their thoughts regarding the duo's comments on Sidemen's ability to adapt to unavoidable circumstances. Hearing the interview, fans expressed their comments in reply:

Harry @RobinBurnerAcc @MetroUK @Sidemen Wait, so you’re telling me when they’re getting kids, the most expensive point of their life, they aren’t going to give up their main source of income????? That is breaking news!!! @MetroUK @Sidemen Wait, so you’re telling me when they’re getting kids, the most expensive point of their life, they aren’t going to give up their main source of income????? That is breaking news!!!

Eduardo @eddieglzjr @RobinBurnerAcc @MetroUK @Sidemen I reckon that if they really wanted to, they could quit tomorrow and be fine for the rest of their lives. Money isn’t an issue for them @RobinBurnerAcc @MetroUK @Sidemen I reckon that if they really wanted to, they could quit tomorrow and be fine for the rest of their lives. Money isn’t an issue for them

j @oluwajjsantos @MetroUK @sidemenupdated @Sidemen why would they? it's probably the biggest source of income for some of these lot @MetroUK @sidemenupdated @Sidemen why would they? it's probably the biggest source of income for some of these lot

Marley Hannan @MarleyHannan @MetroUK @Sidemen Tbh I enjoy the guests when they come in even if it does become a regular thing, it would be a rotation anyways and it would all work out plus makes vids with all the sidemen in it way more worth it @MetroUK @Sidemen Tbh I enjoy the guests when they come in even if it does become a regular thing, it would be a rotation anyways and it would all work out plus makes vids with all the sidemen in it way more worth it

Flori @flori_culer @MetroUK @Sidemen Why would they stop making content ? They will have families and would need money even tho they're rich, making content for a job which pays them so much is a blessing for them . They have sides , XIX VODKA, side+ and their channels to make money . Stoping that is not a good @MetroUK @Sidemen Why would they stop making content ? They will have families and would need money even tho they're rich, making content for a job which pays them so much is a blessing for them . They have sides , XIX VODKA, side+ and their channels to make money . Stoping that is not a good

Natheus-Strife @Natheus_S @MetroUK @Sidemen Yessss!!!! I was thinking they were coming to end slowing in the next 2 years. I just started watching them when lockdowns happened and they have my Sunday since then. And all other sidemen stuff is amazing. @MetroUK @Sidemen Yessss!!!! I was thinking they were coming to end slowing in the next 2 years. I just started watching them when lockdowns happened and they have my Sunday since then. And all other sidemen stuff is amazing.

Zacharay Race-Lonsdale @ZRaceXXII @MetroUK @Sidemen Put it this way, they'll continue to put out content as long as people will watch. No matter what. @MetroUK @Sidemen Put it this way, they'll continue to put out content as long as people will watch. No matter what.

Speaking on the topic of members taking leave, JJ "KSI" is expected to miss a couple of videos due to his ongoing training camp ahead of his crossover boxing match against MMA fighter Dillon Danis. The match will take place at the Wembley Arena on January 14, 2023.

