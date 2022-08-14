"Can I join 100 Thieves?" - Sidemen's Zerkaa makes a comical appeal to Valkyrae to join 100 Thieves

Sidemen member Josh "Zerkaa" shared a comical moment with 100 Thieves' co-owners during a livestream on August 9. For the uninitiated, the Sidemen is a British YouTube group consisting of influencers such as KSI, W2S, Miniminter, and others, while 100 Thieves is an esports organization that competes professionally on the gaming circuits.

Zerkaa was seen pleading his case to join the American organization with Rachell "Valkyrae" and Jack "CouRageJD" after displaying that he was wearing a 100 Thieves hoodie while streaming on Twitch. Eager to join the esports org, he said:

"Can I join 100 Thieves?"

Zerkaa shows off his 100 Thieves merch on stream

Zerkaa and the two co-owners of 100 Thieves were also joined by Leslie "Fuslie" for a Fall Guys stream earlier this week. While in the lobby, CouRageJD made a casual joke about how he plans to create a 100 Thieves Fall Guys competitive team. After Fuslie's poor performance in the previous game, he said:

"You're on the 100 Thieves pro Fall Guys team, we're gonna be considering our options moving forward. Rae, Josh, and I will let you know where your status is"

Fuslie objected to the plan as Josh is not even a member of the organization. As a response to this, Josh said:

"What do you mean? Hey, look at my stream, look at my hoodie."

(Timestamp: 3:35:00)

Upon seeing the 29-year-old donning 100T's merch, Fuslie and Valkyrae jointly appealed to have their own Sidemen hoodies. Rachell said:

"I want Sidemen merch. What's up with that?"

Josh responded by claiming that he had bought the 100 Thieves hoodie with his own money. He added:

"I bought this with my own money, what do you mean?"

Although the group continued to stream for several hours, winning multiple games, the chances of the formation of a pro 100 Thieves Fall Guys team remains slim.

Fans react to hilarious exchange

Fans readily shared their reaction to the comical interaction among the group. Some of them commented by saying that Zerkaa was just making his future secure just in case Sidemen disbanded. Here are some of the reactions to the clip shared by the British YouTuber:

Fans react to the comical interaction of the group (Image via Sportskeeda)

Both Sidemen and the 100 Thieves have made it big in their respective fields. The British group presently has over 20 million subscribers on YouTube, while 100 Thieves continues to expand in the world of esports.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Soumyadyuti Ghosh