Top 5 GTA RP streamers with the highest number of followers in October 2021

With the recent surge in GTA RP's popularity, many streamers have hopped onto the game and started making GTA RP content for their audience to enjoy.

GTA RP has become such a phenomenon that many streamers have it their channels' main focus and are known as GTA RP streamers. These streamers have created goofy characters with ridiculous backstories that audiences love and want to see more of.

Here are the most followed GTA RP streamers in October 2021.

Most followed GTA RP streamers in October 2021

5) Zerkaa (1,047,581 followers)

Joshua Bradley is an English YouTuber, streamer, and Internet personality who goes by the online moniker Zerkaa and the stage name Josh Zerker. He is also a co-founder and member of the Sidemen, a British YouTube organization.

His main YouTube channel has more than four million subscribers and over 600 million video views.

He uploads GTA RP stream highlights on his second channel, ZerkaaPlays, with 2.66 million subscribers on YouTube.

4) Perxitaa (1,954,296 followers)

Perxitaa, also known as Jaume Cremades Gradoli, is a Valencian gamer and youtuber. He regularly streams GTA RP on Twitch and YouTube platforms.

Perxitaa, an architecture student, started creating Minecraft broadcasts as a pastime and quickly grew on YouTube and Twitch. He is known for his humor and trolling videos.

3) Loud Coringa (2,374,879 followers)

Victor Augusto, also known as Loud Coringa, is an ex-esports player that expanded to GTA RP.

He continued in LOUD as a content creator after retiring from esports, and in 2019, he launched his YouTube channel, playing games like Garena Free Fire. As of 2021, his YouTube channel has 5.57 million subscribers.

Loud Coringa recently switched to Twitch, where he began streaming GTA RP and immediately amassed a large following.

2) Syndicate (3,127,786 followers)

Thomas George Cassell, also known as Syndicate, is an English YouTuber and GTA RP streamer.

He started his YouTube channel, TheSyndicateProject, in 2010 and quickly gained a following by releasing gaming–commentary videos. He later created a Twitch channel and became the first user to reach one million followers in August 2014. Cassell also has a second YouTube channel, Life of Tom, where he records vlogs.

1) MontanaBlack88 (4,048,822 followers)

Marcel ‘MontanaBlack88' Eris is a German Twitch live streamer. Though he was one of the most subscribed streamers on Twitch in 2019, he's been making online videos since 2009, notably on YouTube, where he's been open about his traumatic history in order to build a close relationship with his audience.

In 2013, the German streamer started the ‘MontanaBlack88' Twitch channel, which he used for gaming content since he wanted to produce entertainment separate from his personal life.

MontanaBlack was banned from Twitch for a short time last year for making inappropriate sexual comments about women while recording on the streets.

He recently announced his intention to leave Germany due to a law aimed at live streamers and content providers.

