HasanAbi slams Trainwreckstv for “manipulating” his best friend Will Neff

On his latest Twitch stream, Hasan "HasanAbi" addressed the recently streamed conversation between his best friend and fellow streamer Will "WillNeff" and Tyler "Trainwreckstv," with whom Hasan has had a jittery relationship.

He stated that he found Trainwreckstv to be "manipulative" because, during the conversation, Trainwreckstv spoke highly of Hasan. However, Hasan asserted that Trainwreckstv had previously shown disregard for his opinions and even made disparaging comments about him.

What did HasanAbi say about WillNeff and Trainwreckstv's call?

It is fair to say that HasanAbi and Trainwreckstv haven’t had the best of relationships, which mostly arose due to their conflicting views on gambling on Twitch.

Hasan, among others, had voiced his opinions against gambling on Twitch, stating that it was unethical and could potentially harm vulnerable individuals. On the other hand, Tyler was a proponent of gambling and believed it was a legitimate form of entertainment.

During the call with Will, Tyler showed a more civil side to Hasan. He expressed his admiration for Hasan's ability to hold his ground during interviews at the recently concluded Streamer Awards, even with individuals he has had rifts with.

Hasan expressed on his recent Twitch stream that while Tyler spoke positively of him during the call with WillNeff, he felt it was merely a manipulation tactic. He said:

"He's saying a couple of nice things but also simultaneously saying 10 things that are not nice that basically reinforced same exact f**king anti-Hasan narrative over and over again while doing it to my best friend."

He continued:

"Like, I find that to be very manipulative, I'm not gonna lie."

He concluded the conversation by adding that despite the positivity towards him, he felt that Tyler was condescending. He added:

"It's like weird to me that he would like, go to Will and be like, 'Hey, let's talk,' and the conversation is not just between him and Will but the conversation is also about me somehow being kind of a good guy but also at the same time like, someone who's just fund raised a little bit."

What fans thought about Hasan's take

The clip was shared with the popular r/LivestreamFail subreddit and garnered a lot of reactions. Here are some of the relevant ones:

It's worth noting that WillNeff had invited Tyler to appear on Fear&, the podcast jointly run by Will and Hasan. While Tyler agreed to the invitation, it remains to be seen whether or not he will appear on the same.

