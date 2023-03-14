What did JustaMinx do at Streamer Awards afterparty? QTCinderella reveals details on Fear& podcast

Rebecca JustaMinx's unruly actions under the influence of alcohol at the StreamerAwards afterparty have become a hot topic in the streaming community. Numerous streamers told their audiences about her various shenanigans, which ultimately led to the party getting shut down by the organizers.

QTCinderella, the main brain (and money) behind the Streamer Awards, has revealed exactly what happened at the party while making an appearance on HasanAbi and Will Neff's Fear& podcast with her co-host Valkyrae:

"Minx attended the afterparty and got kicked out and inevitably got the party shut down because it was a residential neighbourhood and I wanna unpack somethings here."

The stories feature JustaMinx trying to throw heaters in the pool, trying to push Sykkuno in, refusing to leave the premises, and going limp to avoid security.

An inebriated JustaMinx causes Streamer Awards afterparty to end at 11PM

Blaire, Valkyrae, HasanAbi, WillNeff, and AustinShow revealed quite a lot about the Streamer Awards and the afterparty. At around the 35th minute of the podcast, which can be found on YouTube, QTCinderella started going into detail about the things that happened that eventually got the whole party to shut down.

JustaMinx and she have been quite close in the past and the latter expressed her concern for the mental health issues that the Irish streamer has been going through lately. However, it seems that the Streamer Awards host and organizer has distanced herself from her fellow streamer after trying to help her without success:

"I've tried everything in my ability to help this woman. I have tried everything, she has been my friend for years up until a point last year when she had pushed me past my boundaries..."

QTCinderella did emphasize that she cared deeply about the well-being of JustaMinx, despite feeling like her friend had changed. The story continued with Minx asking her about the Streamer Awards and Blaire, out of nostalgia and camaraderie. She requested to be included in celebrations among other streamers on the condition that she would not drink at the event.

However, as per their Twitter spat, which included leaking DMs to show proof, the promise appears to have been broken as Minx was drunk at the venue.

QTCinderella @qtcinderella @MinxMore @MrsSaintB You were drunk before the after party I almost had you thrown out of the show because you were yelling and making everyone uncomfortable. Completely. I’ve tried everything with you. Rehab. Everything. I hope this is your rock bottom. Get help. @MinxMore @MrsSaintB You were drunk before the after party I almost had you thrown out of the show because you were yelling and making everyone uncomfortable. Completely. I’ve tried everything with you. Rehab. Everything. I hope this is your rock bottom. Get help. https://t.co/a9ptpwr5iB

QTCinderella continued her story on the Fear& podcast and explained why JustaMinx got kicked out of the Streamer Awards afterparty by the security due to unruly behavior:

"I get to the party, she is wasted. She is getting escorted out by security because she is trying to throw heaters into the pool."

When Valkyrae asked about the heaters, WillNeff gave context:

"Like the big gas (propane) heaters. Like the ones that are seven feet, eight feet tall."

After expressing shock, Valkyrae added that she heard JustaMinx had tried to throw Sykkuno, one of her fellow roommates, into the pool too:

"I heard she was trying to throw Sykkuno into the pool."

QTCinderella then revealed that the streamer was highly uncooperative while being escorted out and apparently started going limp on purpose to avoid getting taken away:

"Apparently upon walking her out, she went limp with the intention of making it harder to kick her out. You know, dead body weight is much harder to move... Some other stuff happens and she's laying on the ground limp and no longer cooperating in getting removed from the party."

Apparently, JustaMinx's friend had dialed 911 by the time QTCinderella was outside, and a firetruck, police, and an ambulance had arrived on the scene. It was enough for the whole party to get kicked out by around 11 PM:

"By the time I called out there, they are telling me that the party needs to be shut down because, since she's in the front yard, neighbours have come out because it is causing a scene."

She continued further to say how the party got shut down, which she had spent "thousands and thousands of dollars" on:

"Her friend unbeknownst to me called 911 so then in this residential neighbourhood, a firetruck comes pulling up. An ambulance, some police cars... So by 11 o'clock, my afterparty that I spent thousands and thousands of dollars on to celebrate my friends is closed down..."

For those wondering, JustaMinx has talked about paying QTCinderella for the damage she caused at the party and apologized while the latter has promised a better Streamer Awards afterparty next year.

Here is the full list of winners and nominees at this year's Streamer Awards for your perusal.

