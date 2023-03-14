xQc thinks friends should have stopped JustaMinx from drinking before she caused Streamer Awards afterparty shutdown

Felix "xQc" was one of the first major streamers to publicly reveal that Twitch streamer Rebecca JustaMinx's unruly behavior at the Streamer Awards afterparty led the property owners to close down the venue as they kicked them out for too much disturbance.

It is a known fact that JustaMinx has been battling problems with mental and physical health which has led to her issues with alcohol. xQc opined that people around her at the party and in general should do more than say, "Stop drinking."

He gave his perspective on the events at the party attended by almost every big English-speaking streamer/content creator on Twitch and YouTuber. The Canadian stated:

"I feel like, a lot of times, people, like, tell her to stop drinking. And people like, 'try' to help, but don't actually help. I'm not trying to throw anyone under the bus, I don't know what really happened. This is my perspective about the people that are around Minx over the years or months... People were like, 'Stop drinking!' But they were not actually helping at all."

"She just drank too much": xQc retells the story of JustaMinx messing up the Streamer Awards afterparty

JustaMinx has harbored a rocky relationship with alcohol, getting banned from Twitch for a week for passing out after drinking too much only a few weeks ago. It appears that one of the conditions on which QTCinderellla allowed her to attend the Streamer Awards was that she promised not to drink.

However, as xQc recalled, she was already drunk when he reached the afterparty. Before telling his audience what happened, Felix recalled how he got to know JustaMinx after she texted him about donating subscriptions to Kai Cenat:

"So, I am at the party and I am ordering drinks or whatever, right? Um, Minx was there. And I've been like, for some reason, a couple of weeks back, Minx was donating to Kai's stream, donating subs. And out of blue she calls me, and she's like, 'You, tell 'em that I win the f*cking sub donating award.' I'm like, 'What are you even talking about?'"

xQc has apparently been in contact with her since, revealing:

"Then she called me and I accepted her friend request. I've been talking on and off with Minx, she's alright, she's kind of chill... So I think I'm friends with her."

Knowing she had an alcohol problem, the Canadian streamer was quite surprised to see her already drunk when he reached the party.

"So I go up to the party and I order drinks and I see Minx over there, right? And I see she's already kind of drunk, you know? Her eyeliner is already kind of smudged, and I'm like, 'We just got here and she's already drunk.' Right?"

Before giving his perspective on how JustaMinx should have been handled by her friends, xQc prefaced it by saying that it was his view and that he did not want to throw anyone under the bus.

"This is just my view on it. Okay?"

He recalled how JustaMinx had become too inebriated and started breaking things. After things got too "crazy," the owners decided that they'd had enough and stopped the party:

"She just drank too much, that's it. Some stuff was getting broken and stuff like that. And the party was kind of like, getting crazy I guess. So they had to go out front and then the house people were like, 'You bro, um, nah we're done with this sh*t.' And they just closed the party down."

