"We all know why she really won" - Streaming community divided as Kyedae wins Valorant Streamer of the Year at The Streamer Awards 2023

Twitch streamer Kyedae was named the Valorant Streamer of the Year at Blaire "QTCinderella's" annual award ceremony, The Streamer Awards 2023. She was nominated alongside some of the most well-known Valorant content creators, including Jody "QuarterJade," Tarik "tarik," and Shahzeb "ShahZam."

Prominent esports personality Jake "JakeSucky" shared the announcement on his Twitter handle earlier today before community members provided their take.

While several fans stated that the content creator was deserving of the award, Twitter user @Its_Garix chimed in, commenting:

"Lol, come on, we all know why she really won."

Kyedae winning Valorant Streamer of the Year at The Streamer Awards 2023 sparks hot discussion online

The reaction thread featuring the Twitch streamer winning the Valorant Streamer of the Year featured over 140 comments, with many fans stating that Kyedae deserved the award:

Meanwhile, Twitter user @ScFreed0m claimed that Tarik should have won the accolade:

Esports organization RegimentGG's CEO, Chris "Entxurage" expressed his thoughts on the comments posted on the thread and urged the community to spread positivity:

Another Twitter user, @Jay__VII, wondered if people were aware that The Streamer Awards 2023 winners were determined by fan votes:

Here are some more relevant fan reactions:

What did Kyedae say about winning Valorant Streamer of the Year?

Kyedae addressed the community after being named Valorant Streamer of the Year at The Streamer Awards 2023. She mentioned that she did not prepare a speech because she did not expect to win the title.

She then commented lightheartedly that she had a conversation with QTCinderella, in which she mentioned that winning the award was her Make-A-Wish request.

The content creator stated:

"I didn't have a speech prepared today because I was expecting someone else to win. But I did talk to QT(Cinderella) on the sideline and this was my Make-A-Wish. So, thank you very much, everyone! I appreciate it. Thank you!"

What was the reference to Kyedae's joke?

At the beginning of the month (March 3, 2023), Kyedae took to Twitter to reveal that she was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia. Her social media update read:

During a livestream on March 6, she provided details about the situation and stated that she was feeling "quite sick" and dealing with health complications.

The 21-year-old personality also mentioned that she would soon start chemotherapy and explained how she was coping with the diagnosis.

