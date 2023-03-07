"Cancer is going to kill you" - Kyedae gets attacked after someone hacks into iiTzTimmy's Valorant account

On March 7, 2023, Twitch sensation Kyedae went live on her channel to try Valorant's newest Agent, Gekko. While in the pre-game lobby, the content creator's attention was drawn to the in-game chat box, where she noticed some questionable messages.

She saw that Timmy "iiTzTimmy" had written some distressing things about her recent cancer diagnosis. Kyedae then realized that the former's account had been hacked.

After reading what the hacker had written, she was taken aback and read it aloud to her audience:

"Oh my god. I think it said, 'Kyedae, cancer is going to kill you, you fat w**re.' Oh my god! That's what he was typing!"

Kyedae was shocked after seeing what the hacker wrote about her cancer diagnosis

Kyedae was four hours into her broadcast on March 7 and was waiting in the pre-game lobby. She then noticed messages from iiTzTimmy in the multiplayer chat room, one of which read:

"You can't escape chemo, it's coming for you."

The Twitch streamer continued scrolling and noticed that the person who hacked iiTzTimmy's account had written more hurtful things about her cancer diagnosis. She then mentioned that the 100 Thieves-affiliated content creator had stated that he leaked details about his Valorant account:

"Okay, what was weird to me, was Timmy. I was like, 'Wait, Timmy's...' Oh s**t! I thought it was a joke, when he said, 'I leaked my account so a random is joining off it.' Oh, no! That's too bad."

Timestamp: 04:35:05

The Japanese-American personality burst out laughing and continued the conversation by saying that the toxic comments did not affect her:

"It's too funny. 'It's sad.' Oh, whatever. People have, like, well, it's a Monday, too. Holy f**k! It's Monday, at noon. He's probably unemployed, sitting in his mom's basement. I'm happy. I'm having a good time."

iiTzTimmy decided to leave the in-game party and apologized for accidentally leaking his account. The 21-year-old content creator responded:

"No, no, it's not your fault. It's fine. S**t happens. Wait, let's try to get you an account, okay? Message me."

"It's unbelievable how crazy people are these days" - Community reacts to the streamer getting hacked

A clip featuring the streamer getting hurtful messages from the hacker went viral on r/LivestreamFail. Redditor u/Jenniilex3's comments attracted hundreds of upvotes, in which they stated:

"Whoever this person is, please get help. Take a good look in the Mirror and ask yourself how you would feel if this was you. Sure, not everyone needs to be a Kyedae fan, but to mock her cancer like this and hacking Timmy's Valo account is taking this way too far. It's unbelievable how crazy people are these days."

Another Reddit user, u/TolatoKing, lauded the content creator's response:

Here are some more relevant fan reactions:

Kyedae recently revealed that she was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia. She addressed the community during a livestream on March 5, revealing that she was feeling "quite sick" and mentioned developing health complications. Readers can learn more about it by clicking here.

