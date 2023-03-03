How old is Kyedae? Birthday explored as internet rues young streamer's leukemia diagnosis 

Popular Twitch streamer Kyedae took to Twitter on March 3, 2023, to announce that she has been diagnosed with Acute Myeloid Leukemia and will be starting treatment soon. In the post, she expressed her gratitude to her followers for their support and understanding during this challenging time. Kyedae also mentioned that due to her treatment schedule, her streaming schedule may be inconsistent. She said:

“Hi everyone, I’ve recently been diagnosed with Acute Myeloid Leukemia (cancer). I’ll be starting up treatment very soon. With that being said I’m not too sure how my body will react to the treatment so I do apologize in advance if my stream schedule isn’t consistent! Stay safe <3”

The Twitch gamer was born in 2001 and is currently 22 years old. As soon as she made the announcement about her disease, social media was filled with posts from people wishing her a speedy recovery.

Leukemia is a cancer of the blood cells, including those that are made in the bone marrow. It occurs when abnormal blood cells form and multiply uncontrollably, leading to a range of symptoms and complications. As per the National Cancer Institute, almost 60-70% of cases can be fully cured after receiving proper treatment.

Kyedae shocks netizens after revealing that she has Acute Myeloid Leukemia

After Kyedae revealed that she had been diagnosed with a rare type of cancer, fans and fellow streamers alike have been sending messages of love and support, wishing her a speedy recovery. Many also thought that she was too young to get such a disease. Here's what netizens had to say:

♡ т ω ι ѕ т є d ♡ @xtwist3dlyf3x My heart breaks for Kyedae. poor K posted an IG story last night where she was shopping with her fiancé Tenz for baby stuff (for fun)

Cancer treatment affects a woman's fertility too & for her who seems to want kids with him it makes me so sad for her and she's so young too

laura @snorelaur @hchuyaos Bro like do they think that cancer is a joke??? Like especially when Kyedae is so young too wtf ppl on the internet need a life…

PhoenixBeat☀️🌱 @RandyRerdyMadur

sending her alot of love and support

sending her alot of love and support

and wishing her a speedy and complete recovery

this is so sad kyedae is still young, getting, engaged to Tenz, is a member of 100Thieves and then you see this tweetsending her alot of loveand supportand wishing her a speedy and complete recovery

nik 🧸 @deaponia god that is so impossibly sad…kyedae is So young i feel so sad for her

bon @cheolhaoist ‍🩹 kyedae is too young to be going through this :( hopefully she recovers soon

ali 🍄💎 @0itsali0 @kyedae No one should have to go through this at such a young age, Inshallah you have a speedy recovery

Bridget Davidson @BridgetDavidson @kyedae Omg, I'm so sorry Kyedae. What an insane thing for you to have to deal with when you're so young and seemingly healthy otherwise!? Focus on your health and recovery above all else. We'll all be rooting for you <3

Carlie✨ @carlie10101 @tomufn_ @AwwTy_ My mom died from the exact type she has. But she was able to get into remission once. Kyedae is young and healthy so the odds are likely a lot higher for her.

sophia ❀⋆｡˚ @liyiue kyedae is so young omg :((

Deathly @DeathlyR6M @kyedae Leukemia is tough man my friends dad had it, you're so young too :( you'll get through it kyedae

♡ т ω ι ѕ т є d ♡ @xtwist3dlyf3x @kyedae A woman so young like you going through something like this breaks my heart. I hope this was caught early enough that treatment will be effective for you.Sending lots of virtual hugs your way, Kyedae!

yakap @dechavezjk omg this is an aggressive cancerkyedae's too young :(

I’ve recently been diagnosed with Acute Myeloid Leukemia (cancer). I’ll be starting up treatment very soon. With that being said I’m not too sure how my body will react to the treatment so I do apologize in advance if my stream schedule isn’t consistent! Stay safe <3 Hi everyone,I’ve recently been diagnosed with Acute Myeloid Leukemia (cancer). I’ll be starting up treatment very soon. With that being said I’m not too sure how my body will react to the treatment so I do apologize in advance if my stream schedule isn’t consistent! Stay safe <3 omg this is an aggressive cancerkyedae’s too young :( twitter.com/kyedae/status/… omg this is an aggressive cancer 😭😭😭 kyedae’s too young :( twitter.com/kyedae/status/…

Kyedae also shared the news with her Twitch community and promised to keep her fans updated about her health once her treatment starts.

All you should know about Kyedae

Kyedae was born in Canada in December 2001 and is currently 22 years old. She has gained a significant following due to her consistent livestreams of the game Valorant, which has earned her millions of followers across various social media platforms.

She started streaming in November 2020 and rose to fame in a few months. Her YouTube channel is all about gaming, and it currently has millions of subscribers.

On the personal front, nothing much is known about her parents. However, as per her various social media posts, it is known that the Twitch streamer has a sister. Furthermore, she is in a relationship with Twitch streamer and Valorant pro Tyson “TenZ,” and the couple got engaged in August 2022.

