How old is Kyedae? Birthday explored as internet rues young streamer's leukemia diagnosis 

Popular Twitch streamer Kyedae took to Twitter on March 3, 2023, to announce that she has been diagnosed with Acute Myeloid Leukemia and will be starting treatment soon. In the post, she expressed her gratitude to her followers for their support and understanding during this challenging time. Kyedae also mentioned that due to her treatment schedule, her streaming schedule may be inconsistent. She said:
“Hi everyone, I’ve recently been diagnosed with Acute Myeloid Leukemia (cancer). I’ll be starting up treatment very soon. With that being said I’m not too sure how my body will react to the treatment so I do apologize in advance if my stream schedule isn’t consistent! Stay safe <3”
The Twitch gamer was born in 2001 and is currently 22 years old. As soon as she made the announcement about her disease, social media was filled with posts from people wishing her a speedy recovery.
Leukemia is a cancer of the blood cells, including those that are made in the bone marrow. It occurs when abnormal blood cells form and multiply uncontrollably, leading to a range of symptoms and complications. As per the National Cancer Institute, almost 60-70% of cases can be fully cured after receiving proper treatment.
Kyedae shocks netizens after revealing that she has Acute Myeloid Leukemia
After Kyedae revealed that she had been diagnosed with a rare type of cancer, fans and fellow streamers alike have been sending messages of love and support, wishing her a speedy recovery. Many also thought that she was too young to get such a disease. Here's what netizens had to say:
Kyedae also shared the news with her Twitch community and promised to keep her fans updated about her health once her treatment starts.
All you should know about Kyedae
Kyedae was born in Canada in December 2001 and is currently 22 years old. She has gained a significant following due to her consistent livestreams of the game Valorant, which has earned her millions of followers across various social media platforms.
She started streaming in November 2020 and rose to fame in a few months. Her YouTube channel is all about gaming, and it currently has millions of subscribers.
On the personal front, nothing much is known about her parents. However, as per her various social media posts, it is known that the Twitch streamer has a sister. Furthermore, she is in a relationship with Twitch streamer and Valorant pro Tyson “TenZ,” and the couple got engaged in August 2022.