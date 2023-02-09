Who is Colby Brock? Net worth explored amid YouTuber’s cancer diagnosis

YouTuber Colby Brock recently gave his fans a massive shock as he announced that he had been diagnosed with testicular cancer. Taking to Twitter on February 7, 2023, the YouTuber said:

“I went to see a doctor for some pain I was having in my lower pelvis/left testicle, and after scans/blood work, I was told I have a mass in my ball that was 95% likely to be cancer."

Speaking about his surgery, he stated:

"Yesterday, I went to surgery to get my cancer ball removed, so the hard part is already over. I should know here in a couple of weeks if I need further treatment like chemo/radiation.”

He concluded his note by encouraging his followers to get themselves checked, be it if they are female or male. As soon as he posted and gave an update about his health, fans poured in their good wishes and wished for Brock to recover soon.

🖤🌻erika🌻🖤teamcolby🖤🖤 @Xplr_samcolby Can we just take the time to pray for @ColbyBrock 🖤🖤🖤 keep your head up. We love you🖤🖤🖤🖤 Can we just take the time to pray for @ColbyBrock 🖤🖤🖤 keep your head up. We love you🖤🖤🖤🖤 https://t.co/hnuBSfZsGh

Born in 1997, Colby Brock is a 26-year-old YouTuber who started his content creation journey on Vine, slowly transitioned to YouTube, and gained massive success. Currently, he has over 2.8 million subscribers on YouTube and more than a million followers on Twitter.

Born in Kansas City, Colby Brock currently has a net worth of $3 million

Colby Brock, whose real name is Cole Robert Brock, is a popular social media personality who is famous on multiple platforms like YouTube, TikTok, and Instagram. Born and raised in Kansas, the 26-year-old YouTuber also has a merchandise brand named Fanjoy.

A great following, a huge subscriber count, amazing sponsorships, and many fairly good collaborations with brands have contributed to his net worth, which is now more than $3 million.

He completed his schooling at Blue Valley High School in Kansas, United States, and then graduated from a local private university in Los Angeles, California. Born to Robert A. Brock and Pat Brock, Colby Brock’s father is a businessman, and his mother is a homemaker.

He has one older sibling, Gage Brock, who is also a social media star. However, Colby started his YouTube and social media journey with one of his friends, Sam Golbach, with whom he used to make funny vines, which made him soar to success overnight. He then created his own YouTube channel, where he posted videos regularly, resulting in huge popularity amongst Gen Z.

Apart from that, Colby is a dog lover and has two pet dogs at home, Koki and Foxy.

Colby has also been a part of the reality comedy series, Fill in the Pranks. He was also featured on Good Morning America in May 2020, where he shared his knowledge about mental health.

Apart from this, standing up and supporting the Black Lives Matter movement also helped him create a soft spot in the hearts of his fans.

