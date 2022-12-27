Disney’s That’s so Raven star, Orlando Brown, was recently arrested on charges of domestic violence on Thursday, December 22, 2022. The former child star was taken into custody in Lima, Ohio after the officers responded to a “fight in progress” call that also involved Orlando Brown’s brother.

Brown was reportedly staying at his brother Matthew’s house, as he was allegedly homeless at the time. The brother then informed the officials that Orlando became “crazy.”

Furthermore, Matthew also accused him of r*ping his wife and threatening him with a broken-off knife blade and hammer. However, Orlando has pleaded not guilty to the charges being pressed against him.

As per reports, Brown wasn’t able to hit his brother, who soon called 911 for rescue. The 35-year-old, when taken into custody, was seen smiling and grinning in his mug shot, which was released by the authorities.

Brown has had several run-ins with the law over the years. In light of his recent arrest, people are curious about the actor's net worth.

What shows has Orlando Brown done after That’s so Raven?

Orlando Brown, born on December 4, 1987, is an American rapper, actor, and musician. Having made many appearances on shows in the late 1990s and early 2000s, it has been a while since the actor was last seen on screen.

However, he gained a lot of popularity for his character on the popular Disney show, That’s so Raven.

Apart from this, he was also seen in movies like Eddie’s Million Dollar Cook-Off, C Filmore! And Waynehead. However, out of all the TV shows and movies he's done so far, his character, Eddie, on That’s so Raven is the most well-known. The show also earned him a Young Artist Award.

He has also voiced characters in films like The Tangerine Bear and Clifford’s Puppy Days. Furthermore, he also appeared in other films like Senseless, Inhumane Worker, Perfect Game, Suits on the Loose, and American Bad Boy.

He is also well-known in the music industry, as he has recorded a number of songs with Disney’s Circle of Stars.

Orlando's net worth is estimated to be somewhere around $20,000 as of 2022.

Orlando Brown and his past record with arrests and other legal issues

This is not the first time since child actor Orlando Brown has been arrested. Brown has been accused a number of times for possession of narcotics. Apart from this, he has had other problems, including homelessness, mental health struggles, and more.

In 2014, a woman reported to the police that Brown threatened to kill her and her daughter. In 2016, he was again reported to the police for having a violent argument with his girlfriend.

At the time, he was charged with domestic battery and meth possession. Two years later, in 2018, he was again arrested in Las Vegas on an outstanding warrant. He also talked about struggling with drugs and alcohol addiction on the Dr. Phil Show.

On the personal front, Orlando Brown is married to Danielle Brown, and the two have a son together named Frankie.

