Is aphasia permanent? Recovery explored as Bruce Willis' family reveals actor's diagnosis 

Hollywood superstar Bruce Willis' family has announced that the actor will be stepping away from his career after being diagnosed with aphasia.

The 67-year-old's ex-wife Demi Moore took to Instagram to share a playful picture of the actor and explain his health condition.

In the caption, Moore revealed that aphasia is impacting Willis' "cognitive abilities," adding that he is experiencing some health issues. She wrote:

"With much consideration, Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him. This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support."

Willis last appeared in Wes Miller's action film A Day to Die, where he played the role of Police Chief Alston.

Is Bruce Willis' condition aphasia permanent?

As per Johns Hopkins Medicine, aphasia is a language problem caused by injury to the part of the brain that regulates language expression and understanding. Aphasia impairs a person's ability to communicate with others.

Many people suffer from aphasia as a result of a stroke. Aphasia is equally common among men and women. Most of the affected people are middle-aged and older.

Aphasia is classified into several categories. A diagnosis is generally determined by the magnitude of the injury and the part of the language-dominant brain that has been damaged. For instance:

Broca aphasia is caused by damage to the front section of the language-dominant side of the brain. Wernicke aphasia is caused by damage to the side section of the language-dominant area of the brain.

According to the University of Michigan Aphasia Program, those with aphasia have hope for recovery. This can be achieved through intense, tailored speech-language therapy.

Recovery depends on many factors, including the severity and type of the aphasia, as well as the time since the stroke, head injury, or illness that resulted in the aphasia.

Brief information about Bruce Willis

Bruce Willis has starred in over 100 films, including his iconic roles in 'Die Hard', 'The Sixth Sense', 'Unbreakable', 'Pulp Fiction' and 'Armageddon'.

He has announced his retirement from acting at the age of 67 due to being diagnosed with aphasia.

Bruce Willis' acting career started in the early 1980s with uncredited appearances in movies like The Verdict by Sidney Lumet.

Later that decade, his career took off thanks to his role in the ABC comedy series Moonlighting and his appearance as John McClane in the 1988 action thriller Die Hard.

Willis' films have made over $5 billion worldwide over the course of his four-decade acting career. The actor has five Golden Globe nominations (winning one for Moonlighting) and three Emmy nominations (winning one for Moonlighting and another for his Friends guest appearance).

Willis was married to actress Demi Moore from 1987 to 2000. They share three children: Rumer Willis, Tallulah Willis, and Scout Willis.

He later tied the knot with model Emma Heming Willis. They share two kids: Evelyn Penn Willis and Mabel Ray Willis.

