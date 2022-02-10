How many films did Bruce Willis act in 2021? Actor bags his own category at Razzie Awards

When performers reach an age when Hollywood no longer considers them marketable, some, like Bruce Willis, are willing to rest on their laurels and count their fortunes.

Die Hard icon Bruce Willis has spent the last decade becoming a prolific star presence in direct-to-VOD action and sci-fi films, refusing to stop acting just because major directors no longer want to engage with him.

The films in which he has starred are deeply unpleasant, but hey, it's a paycheck, right? No one is considering it disgraceful that the actor is acting in lousy movies, right? Oh, wait a minute—it turns out that someone is.

How many films did Bruce Willis star in 2021 to get himself a separate Razzie category?

The finalists for the 42nd Razzie Awards, the industry's annual satirical celebration of the worst in film, were unveiled on Monday, and among the usual suspects was a new category "honoring" Willis.

The new category, called Worst Performance by Bruce Willis in a 2021 movie, features Willis' eight feature films from that year, none of which will be familiar to anybody, saving the most ardent action fan. The following are the titles of the films, American Siege, Apex, Cosmic Sin, Deadlock, Fortress, Midnight in the Switchgrass, Out of Death, and Survive the Game.

To get a sense of the type of endeavor we're talking about, one can check out the Cosmic Sin trailer below. It seems like a low-budget version of Duncan Jones' Mute, which is barely a compliment.

Overall, Willis recycles stock characters in this collection of films, with echoes of roles he played in Die Hard, Armageddon, The Fifth Element, and Looper.

History of Bruce Willis and the Razzie Awards

It's not the actor's first encounter with the Razzies. He was the co-winner of Worst Screenplay in 1991 for the infamous bombshell Hudson Hawk, which also won Worst Picture at the Razzies that year.

Given that the actor has already signed on to feature in at least another eight direct-to-video films set for release this year, one has to wonder if the Bruce Willis category will be preserved intact for the 2022 Razzie Awards. Corrective Measures, Die Like Lovers, and Fortress 2 are just a few of the bands we're excited to see.

LeBron James, Jared Leto, Amy Adams, and Diana: The Musical are among the finalists for the worst of 2021.

