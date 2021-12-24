Who are Bruce Willis' kids? All about 'Die Hard' actor's daughters as family enjoys ski holiday

Bruce Willis recently went on a ski vacation with his wife Emma Heming Willis and their two children, Evelyn and Mabel. Emma also took to Instagram to share an adorable photo of the family of four from their winter holiday.

In the picture, the Die Hard star can be seen wearing a blue zipper jacket, blue denim pants, a black cap and sunglasses, while his wife donned a green jacket, a black t-shirt and black leggings. Both children also wore bright-colored ski outfits.

The latest outing comes less than a month after the quartet were seen together for Thanksgiving. Bruce Willis and Emma Heming tied the knot in 2009 and welcomed their daughters in 2012 and 2014, respectively.

The actor also shares three daughters, Rumer, Tallulah and Scout, with ex-wife Demi Moore. The former pair married in 1987 but parted ways in 1998. Their divorce was finalized in 2000.

Everything to know about Bruce Willis' children

Bruce Willis is a proud father to five daughters (Image via Manny Carabel/WireImage)

Bruce Willis is undoubtedly one of the most acclaimed actors in Hollywood. In addition to his successful acting career, he is also a proud father to five daughters. He shares three daughters with former wife Demi Moore and two younger daughters with his current wife, Emma Heming Willis.

His eldest daughter Rumer Glenn Willis is a 33-year-old film and theatre actress. She is recognized for her roles in films like Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood, Now and Then, Striptease, House Bunny and Sorority Row, among others.

She began her acting career with the role of Roxie Hart in the 2015 Broadway musical Chicago. She also ventured into modeling and worked with fashion designers like Mark Badgley and James Mischka. She even appeared on Andie Swim’s stylish swimsuit campaign with her mother and sisters.

Bruce Willis' second daughter Scout LaRue Willis is also an actress and musician. The 30-year-old appeared in films like The Scarlet Letter, Bandits, and Breakfast of Champions. She also formed the Gus + Scout musical group with musician Gus Wenner.

The group released their EP in 2012, titled Gus + Scout, and went on to perform at several venues. Meanwhile, Scout also started performing on her own at venues like Bootleg Theater in Los Angeles. She also launched a clothing line named Scout’s General in 2016.

Demi Moore and Bruce Willis' youngest daughter Tallulah Belle Willis is a 27-year-old actress, fashion designer and mental health advocate. She previously appeared in films like The Scarlet Letter, Bandits, The Whole Nine Yards and The Whole Ten Yards as a child actress.

She launched her own clothing line, Wyllis, in 2020 and aims to promote the ideas of “connection, advocacy, and inclusion” through the brand. She recently got engaged to filmmaker Dillon Buss.

Bruce Willis’ fourth daughter and first child with Emma Hemings was born in 2012. Mabel Ray Willis is nine years old and often appears on her mother’s Instagram. She has a deep love for stargazing and telescopes.

The Pulp Fiction actor welcomed his fifth daughter and second child with Emma Evelyn Penn Willis in 2014. Similar to her sister, she also makes frequent appearances on her mother’s social media. The seven-year-old enjoys sewing, traveling with family and ice-skating.

All of Bruce Willis’ five children are part of his blended family and share a close bond with each other. The Golden Globe Award winner is a proud “girl-dad” and recently mentioned he can have five more daughters in place of a son.

