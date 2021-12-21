How did Sayaka Kanda die? Multi-talented Japanese voice actress of 'Frozen' fame dies aged 35

On Saturday, December 18, renowned Japanese voice artist and singer Sayaka Kanda passed away at the age of 35. The voice artist was known for her work in Convenience Store Boy Friends, Star Blazers 2202, and more. Kanda also voiced the character of Anna in the Japanese dub version of Disney's hit animated movie, Frozen.

As per local Japanese media, Sayaka Kanda had fallen from the highrise hotel in Sapporo, Japan. The VA was reportedly found unconscious on an outdoor porch on the 14th floor. It is assumed that she fell to the porch from a floor higher up.

According to reports, Sayaka Kanda was found unconscious at around 1 AM, after she had missed her performance in the play, My Fair Lady, at the Sapporo Cultural Arts Theater. Meanwhile, her website states the time of her death at 9:40 PM on Saturday.

What is the probable cause behind Sayaka Kanda's unfortunate demise?

At the time, investigations are currently carried out by the local Japanese authorities of Hokkaido. As per multiple sources, the possibility of suicide, as well as murder, is being considered regarding the investigation.

On Sayaka Kanda's website, Robe Co. Ltd. CEO Mitsuhisa Kamachi stated:

"We are very sorry to give such a report to all the fans who supported us and all the people who took care of us. We still cannot believe and accept what has happened. We are currently investigating the detailed situation."

Exploring Sayaka Kanda's legacy

Sayaka Kanda was born in Tokyo, Japan, on October 1, 1986. Her connection with the Japanese entertainment industry was not surprising as her mother, Seiko Matsuda, is a pop singer who was renowned in the 1980s and beyond. Meanwhile, Sayaka's father, Masaki Kanda, is a television actor.

Sayaka Kanda was involved in a short film called Bean Cake in 1999, which won the Palme d'Or du court métrage in 2001's Cannes Film Festival. Following her work in the short film, she also appeared on stage with her mother, Seiko Matsuda.

In 2011, Sayaka Kanda made her debut as a singer on national television and performed alongside her mother on a New Year's eve special show by NHK, Kōhaku Uta Gassen.

As a voice artist, she debuted with the anime Binbougami ga! (Good Luck Girl!) in 2012. A year later, she landed the role of Anna in Disney's Japanese dub of Frozen. In 2017, Sayaka also voiced Miharu Mashiki in 12 episodes of Convenience Store Boy Friends.

The Tokyo native has also worked as an actress since 2003 and has appeared in live-action projects like Saraba Kamen Rider Den-O: Final Countdown in 2008, Omotesandô Kôkô Gasshôbu! (High School Chorus) in 2015, and more. Sayaka Kanda voiced her last role as Mana Nagase in the anime TV series, Idoly Pride.

Edited by Shaheen Banu