Why was Orlando Brown arrested in Lima? Actor's mugshot sparks online speculation

Orlando Brown was arrested on charges of domestic violence on December 22, when the cops were informed about a fight. The individual who called the cops remains unidentified.

According to the latest update, Brown’s brother Matthew let the former stay at his residence since Brown’s house was being renovated.

Bravo Bravoholic @bravobravoholic Sooo apparently Orlando Brown from That’s So Raven was in my hometown shooting a movie and got arrested for Domestic Violence and is currently sitting in our county jail Sooo apparently Orlando Brown from That’s So Raven was in my hometown shooting a movie and got arrested for Domestic Violence and is currently sitting in our county jail 😳😅😩 https://t.co/KOrPx7i8kT

However, Orlando started behaving weirdly inside the house, including accusations of r*ping Brown’s wife and threatening Matthew with a broken knife blade and hammer. Matthew did not attack in return and managed to put things in safe places.

Orlando Brown’s mugshot leads to speculation among the public

A mugshot of Brown also went viral which led to a debate among the public on social media. People questioned the reasons behind his arrest and few had doubts about the authenticity after looking at the details written about him.

Bravo Bravoholic @bravobravoholic @hibabygorgeouss I can’t believe this happened in teeny ass Lima, Ohio of all places @hibabygorgeouss I can’t believe this happened in teeny ass Lima, Ohio of all places 😭😭😂

Mrs Umansky’s Puff Bar 💚 @lilfamilyvan orlando what would raven and chelsea say @bravobravoholic why does he look so excited and happy in his mugshot tooorlando what would raven and chelsea say @bravobravoholic why does he look so excited and happy in his mugshot too 😫 orlando what would raven and chelsea say

all sunshine and rainbows @DeeSTEM_Teach Apparently he was filming a movie in Lima Apparently he was filming a movie in Lima

Combinotourist @MarchtoCharm @DeeSTEM_Teach My hometown is 20 minutes from Lima, Ohio. Why was he in that area? @DeeSTEM_Teach My hometown is 20 minutes from Lima, Ohio. Why was he in that area?

all sunshine and rainbows @DeeSTEM_Teach @thebiospace Yes! I had no idea he was such a short guy. I am wondering what he was doing in Lima of all places. @thebiospace Yes! I had no idea he was such a short guy. I am wondering what he was doing in Lima of all places.

Orlando Brown’s confrontations with the law

The Maniac Magee star was arrested several times in 2016. This started with his arrest on charges that included drug possession and a dispute with his girlfriend in a public spot. Although he was asked to appear in court, he was arrested the next month following another fight with his girlfriend and her mother.

He was later released but again, he did not appear in court and ran away from California to escape being arrested. He went to hide in Los Angeles where he was eventually arrested.

He was arrested again after cops found methamphetamine in his cab while he was returning from a hotel. More charges were included in his record like drug possession and refusal to get arrested.

Orlando Brown was arrested after being featured on CCTV footage where he was trying to change the locks at Legends Restaurant & Venue.

He was in the headlines once again after entering rehab but could adjust himself at the place for a week.

Orlando Brown had a brief career as a singer

Orlando Brown has been featured in many films and TV shows and released two albums (Image via Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

Brown started his acting career by appearing in an episode of the ABC sitcom, Coach. He then played the role of Chuckie in a television film, Family Values.

He made brief appearances in two shows and portrayed the role of Nelson in four episodes of The Jamie Foxx Show. He also voiced Damey Wayne in 13 episodes of the animated series, Waynehead.

Brown has played important roles in several movies like Senseless, Perfect Game, The Tangerine Bear, Eddie’s Million Dollar Cook-Off, Straight Outta Compton, and more.

He continued to appear in various TV shows like Moesha, Malcolm & Eddie, The Pretender, The Wayans Bros., Two of a Kind, Lizzie McGuire, That’s So Raven, and more.

The 35-year-old released his debut album, Trade It All, in 2006 followed by the second one, F**k My Fame, in 2016.

