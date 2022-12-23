Why was Orlando Brown arrested in Lima? Actor's mugshot sparks online speculation

Orlando Brown was arrested on charges of domestic violence on December 22, when the cops were informed about a fight. The individual who called the cops remains unidentified.
According to the latest update, Brown’s brother Matthew let the former stay at his residence since Brown’s house was being renovated.
However, Orlando started behaving weirdly inside the house, including accusations of r*ping Brown’s wife and threatening Matthew with a broken knife blade and hammer. Matthew did not attack in return and managed to put things in safe places.
Orlando Brown’s mugshot leads to speculation among the public
A mugshot of Brown also went viral which led to a debate among the public on social media. People questioned the reasons behind his arrest and few had doubts about the authenticity after looking at the details written about him.
Orlando Brown’s confrontations with the law
The Maniac Magee star was arrested several times in 2016. This started with his arrest on charges that included drug possession and a dispute with his girlfriend in a public spot. Although he was asked to appear in court, he was arrested the next month following another fight with his girlfriend and her mother.
He was later released but again, he did not appear in court and ran away from California to escape being arrested. He went to hide in Los Angeles where he was eventually arrested.
He was arrested again after cops found methamphetamine in his cab while he was returning from a hotel. More charges were included in his record like drug possession and refusal to get arrested.
Orlando Brown was arrested after being featured on CCTV footage where he was trying to change the locks at Legends Restaurant & Venue.
He was in the headlines once again after entering rehab but could adjust himself at the place for a week.
Orlando Brown had a brief career as a singer
Brown started his acting career by appearing in an episode of the ABC sitcom, Coach. He then played the role of Chuckie in a television film, Family Values.
He made brief appearances in two shows and portrayed the role of Nelson in four episodes of The Jamie Foxx Show. He also voiced Damey Wayne in 13 episodes of the animated series, Waynehead.
Brown has played important roles in several movies like Senseless, Perfect Game, The Tangerine Bear, Eddie’s Million Dollar Cook-Off, Straight Outta Compton, and more.
He continued to appear in various TV shows like Moesha, Malcolm & Eddie, The Pretender, The Wayans Bros., Two of a Kind, Lizzie McGuire, That’s So Raven, and more.
The 35-year-old released his debut album, Trade It All, in 2006 followed by the second one, F**k My Fame, in 2016.