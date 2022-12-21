Why was Babyface Ray arrested? Rapper's brand new BMW breaks down

Babyface Ray was recently arrested in Oakland County, Michigan, based on several outstanding warrants. The charges against the rapper include driving with a suspended license, absence from court for a trial related to child custody, and weapon possession.

According to reports, the rapper's BMW stopped in the middle of the road, blocking traffic. When the cops arrived to solve the problem, they ran his license and arrested him.

Following his arrest, the car was towed. Reports say that he was driving a new car and was unsatisfied with its functions. He was taken to the Oakland County Jail. He may have been released from prison, based on recent activity on his social media account.

Babyface Ray is well-known for his hit albums and mixtapes

Born on February 7, 1991, Babyface Ray, aka Marcellus Rayvon Register, is from Detroit, Michigan. After completing his high school studies, Ray and another rapper, Peezy, became members of Team Eastside. He began his career with his debut mixtape MIA Season in 2015, followed by Ghetto Wave in 2017 and MIA Season 2 in 2019.

He took a break for two years and released an EP last year titled Unf**kwitable. Ray then collaborated with Big Sean and Hit-Boy on a few singles.

Ray's debut album, Face, was released this year, followed by his second album, Mob. Both albums managed to reach the top of the Billboard charts.

He is also active on Instagram, where he has around 910,000 followers. The posts mostly feature him performing at different places and promoting his new projects.

Big Sean called Babyface Ray the next hip-hop star

Back in June this year, Big Sean attended an event with Babyface Ray and said that Ray would soon be the next hip-hop star. During the event, Sean stated that Ray was the chosen one and continued,

"It's like he pulled the sword out of the motherf**kin stone you know what I mean? King Arthur, you know what I mean? And that happens only once every decade, once every other decade every thirty, forty years so it's like you gotta understand how special it is."

Before the event, Sean and Ray were working together at a studio in Los Angeles. Although they released a song titled It Ain't My Fault, their bonding was affected when Ray criticized Sean for rejecting a collaboration on the song Richard Flair.

Despite all this, Ray spoke to Complex and stated that Sean was the reason why he became so popular in the hip-hop industry. He said that Sean has always praised his style and that they have known each other since childhood.

According to Babyface Ray, Big Sean was never aware of his rapping talent and was happy to have been able to work with Sean in the studio.

