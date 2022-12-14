Who is Big Meech? All about Lil Meech's father as 50 Cent trolls rapper amid recent arrest

Actor and rapper Lil Meech, aka Demetrius Flenor Jr., was recently arrested on December 13 on charges of carrying an unloaded Glock 19 9mm gun and a 15-round magazine at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

The weapon was discovered while his luggage was being inspected by the authorities, who also discovered that the star did not have permission to possess the weapon.

Meech has gained recognition for his appearance on the Starz crime drama series, BMF. The show’s second season will premiere next year. Rapper 50 Cent, who holds the rights to create any project based on the Black Mafia Family, posted a picture of Meech on social media and wrote:

"what the fvck ! LIL Meech didn't hear them say cut. BMF returns Jan 6 Black mafia Fridays."

The American rapper shared another post on Instagram a few hours ago, featuring a headline stating that he jokingly used the arrest of Lil Meech for BMF season 2's promotion. The caption states,

"who said i was joking jan 6 BMF is back. my young boys crazy, I didn’t set this up! #bransoncongac #lecheminduroi."

Lil Meech’s father was the main member of the Black Mafia Family

Demetrius Flenory, popularly known as Big Meech, was the main member of the Black Mafia Family and is now imprisoned on charges of drug trafficking and money laundering.

Born in June 1968, Big Meech and his brother Terry were the masterminds behind the formation of a drug cartel. The organization was involved in transporting cocaine to other places around the world. Terry launched his own business after the brothers had a disagreement.

However, the duo were sent to prison for 30 years after being arrested in 2005. Although Big Meech’s jail sentence will end in 2028, Terry was released two years ago and is currently under house arrest.

Several charges were imposed against the duo and their properties were searched by the authorities alongside their associates being sentenced for similar accusations.

Demetrius’ son Lil Meech is currently a well-known name in the entertainment industry. The artist released a single titled Bad Habits in 2019. He also made a guest appearance on the HBO teen drama series, Euphoria.

Lil Meech plays the role of his father in BMF

Lil Meech appears in the role of his father in BMF (Image via Prince Williams/Getty Images)

Big Meech’s son Lil Meech essays his role in the Starz show, BMF. The latter was persuaded by his father to play the role in the show, with the failure of the makers to find someone for the part working as an advantage for him.

The artist joined acting classes which he described as a "laborious experience." His father was in touch with the producers until it premiered.

Created by Randy Huggins, BMF aired for eight episodes from September 26, 2021 to November 21, 2021. The crime drama series follows the story of Big Meech and Terry, who were raised in southwest Detroit during the 80s and how their partnership led to the formation of a huge criminal organization.

The rest of the characters are played by Russell Hornsby, Da’Vinchi, Michole Briana White, Eric Kofi-Abrefa, Ajiona Alexus, Myles Truitt, Steve Harris, La La Anthony, and Kelly Hu.

Poll : 0 votes