Where are the Peru Two Michaella McCollum and Melissa Reid now? Details explored

The Peru Two, Michaella McCollum and Melissa Reid, were arrested by the police in Peru in 2013 for drug trafficking. The story of the two women, from Northern Ireland and Scotland respectively, will be explored in Netflix's upcoming limited documentary series, High: Confessions of an Ibiza Drug Mule.

The true-crime miniseries is all set to be released on Friday, October 21, 2022. However, the limited series already had its premiere on the BBC Network in 2021. The official synopsis for High: Confessions of an Ibiza Drug Mule says:

"Arrested for smuggling cocaine, Michaella McCollum offers a first-hand account of her shocking journey through the illicit world of drug trafficking."

Since the release of the miniseries' synopsis, people have been eagerly waiting to see how the series will unfold. People are also curious to know what happened to the then 20-year-old Peru Two after their release from prison.

What happened to the Peru Two after they were arrested?

Michaella McCollum and Melissa Reid, infamously known as the Peru Two, were just 20 when they got involved in a massive drug trafficking case. The two were arrested by the police at Lima's Jorge Chávez International Airport, and police discovered cocaine worth £1.5 million hidden within their luggage.

Although the two initially denied smuggling drugs of their own will, they later changed their statements. Finally, during their appearance in court, the Peru Two pleaded guilty.

Upon pleading guilty in December 2013, they were given a sentence of six years and six months behind bars by the court. Initially, the two served their jail sentence at Virgen de Fatima prison in Lima, Peru, but were later shifted to the Ancón 2 prison.

What happened after their release from the prison?

McCollum was scheduled to be released from prison in March 2016, and following that, she was sent to Dublin, Ireland. Reid, on the other hand, was released in June 2016, and was sent to Glasgow, Britain.

The two women are currently 28 and Michaella is a single mother to two four-year-old twins. Since her release in 2016, she has worked hard to turn her life around and even wrote a memoir about her time spent in prison. The book is titled You'll Never See Daylight Again.

Additionally, she also has a verified Instagram profile where she has 75.7K followers.

Melissa Reid, on the other hand, has kept a low profile since her release from jail. She hasn't come forward and spoken up about her experience, and so, not much is known about her current life.

High: Confessions of an Ibiza Drug Mule will stream exclusively on Netflix on Friday, October 21, 2022.

