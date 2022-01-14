Pokimane debunks rumors of her doing cocaine on stream as old clip resurfaces

Twitch streamer Imane "Pokimane" Anys has gone through a lot in the past couple of days, including a ban from the platform and even harassment from many members of streamer Jidionprime's community.

However, she recently came under fire for some old clips which resurfaced on the Internet following her controversial period on Twitch. Subsequently, Imane set the record straight on the context behind said clips.

Pokimane discredits the slander about her doing drugs live on stream

Following all the trolling she received from Jidionprime's community on her Twitch chat, Imane recently took to Twitter to post a scathing remark against the misogynistic comments that she faced.

However, the comments didn't stop there as her tweets were bombarded with more vile messages and replies. Along with that, a lot of fake rumors about her began to surface as well.

One of the clips that caught the attention of said trolls was an old video involving Pokimane. Some felt that Imane was trying to do drugs live on stream by forming lines with a credit card. This generated a considerable amount of debate online.

In the video, fans can hear Imane say:

"Are my lines good enough?"

Along with that, another clip of her also went viral on the social media platform, causing further debate. Having watched the clip, some stated that she might be doing drugs while leaning forward on her stream.

3D Printed Otaku Wolf🎮🇯🇲 #BLM @DigiCellWolf She doesn’t even go out camera fully to do it either!! Yet let me wear a vest on stream and I get banned for wearing sexually explicit attire 🙄🙄 She doesn’t even go out camera fully to do it either!! Yet let me wear a vest on stream and I get banned for wearing sexually explicit attire 🙄🙄 https://t.co/wBtsCXomqs

Pokimane dispels specious rumors

However, during a recent stream, Imane debunked these baseless rumors by explaining the context behind the video.

At the 43 minute mark of her recent VOD, Pokimane was reacting to Ludwig's video in which he defended the Twitch streamer from all the harassment she faced.

While he looked through Twitter to see all the nasty comments she received, Imane noticed the out-of-context clip that her detractors have been using against her, and she corrected what the "drugs" were.

"By the way, this is sugar from a Japan crate. I used to do Japan crate openings."

She later joked about how people have been using a 7-year-old clip against her while she had been continuously harassed online for the past few days.

"WAMEN JOKE 7 YEARS AGO? NO!"

Along with that, many of the streamer's fans defended her when the detractors tried to state otherwise on Twitter.

forge ahead rohe @hyperverocity Pokimane does not deserve any of the hate that men throw at her. She just wants to provide content for people on the internet and is constantly bombarded by misogynistic men slandering her. Pokimane does not deserve any of the hate that men throw at her. She just wants to provide content for people on the internet and is constantly bombarded by misogynistic men slandering her.

In the end, it seems like Imane's fans have her back on Twitter even though she's kept her account private. With that being said, it remains to be seen if she will be back on the platform anytime soon.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul