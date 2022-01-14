"Not ending the stream till I beat it": Ludwig to hold subathon upon release of Pogostuck 3

Popular streamer Ludwig Ahgren recently announced a surprise marathon stream beginning on Saturday.

However, unlike his record-breaking subathon last year, the YouTube Gaming star has a fixed goal on when he will end his stream, and it involves the third map of the challenging indie title, Pogostuck.

Superku @realSuperku

Watch it here:



#Pogostuck I've just uploaded the trailer for Pogostuck Map 3 - The Root Of All Evil, coming January 15th!Watch it here: youtube.com/watch?v=KCe579… I've just uploaded the trailer for Pogostuck Map 3 - The Root Of All Evil, coming January 15th!Watch it here: youtube.com/watch?v=KCe579…#Pogostuck

Ludwig plans to continuously stream until he beats third map of Pogostuck

Last month, the developers of Pogostuck announced the release of the third map for their hit game, which will arrive tomorrow for players to experience around the world.

Ludwig, a major fan of the title ever since it first dropped, was quite excited to try out the game's third map, as seen by his reply on the announcement of the map's release.

In a clip from his latest livestream (below, starting at 12:15), Ludwig surprised his fans by revealing that he would be doing a marathon stream for the game's playthrough on Saturday.

"At noon, Pacific, this Saturday, Pogostuck 3 comes out, and I am not ending the stream until I beat it."

Fans who have never tried Pogostuck might be disappointed with this announcement as they might feel that this stream will end in a few hours. However, because of the game's difficulty, the broadcaster might have to stream for a long time as it took him months to beat the previous two maps.

"In the past, Pogostuck games have taken me months to beat."

He explained how it took him over 130 hours to complete both the maps, and fanatics have seen him rejoice upon finishing the previous two iterations of Pogostuck.

"The first game took me 75 hours. The second game took me 55 hours of gameplay."

Like Ahgren mentioned in his stream, even if he spends 12 hours a day on Pogostuck 3, he would still have to spend over five days on YouTube to complete it and press the stop button. So this would mean that fans would definitely see Ahgren participate in more sleep streams.

"If I don't beat it in a day, some sleep streams."

The American sensation's fans were quite excited at the prospect of seeing him attempt a marathon stream after the 30-day subathon he tried on Twitch last year.

kenedy 🕺🏽 @kenedyybrooklin LUDWIG MARATHON STREAM STARTING SATURDAY LETSGO LUDWIG MARATHON STREAM STARTING SATURDAY LETSGO

izzy from the hizzy: matt kings bodyguard @IzzyRosa216 another ludwig marathon im seeing stars another ludwig marathon im seeing stars

egg @HighAwesomenezz LUDWIG GONNA STREAM UNTIL HE FINISHES THE NEW POGOSTUCK...SUBATHON P2 LESGOOO LUDWIG GONNA STREAM UNTIL HE FINISHES THE NEW POGOSTUCK...SUBATHON P2 LESGOOO

Also Read Article Continues below

Ludwig Ahgren's fans can't wait for the day to break tomorrow to see their favorite streamer on YouTube as he tries his best to complete "one of the most challenging games known to man".

Edited by Ravi Iyer