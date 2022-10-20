The Stranger (2022) review: Is the new Netflix crime-thriller a hit or a miss?

The Stranger is the latest addition to Netflix's long list of crime-thriller movies. For those who love a good slow burn, the brand-new Australian movie is the perfect watch. The film premiered on the streaming platform on Wednesday, October 19, 2022.

The movie has been gleaned from the novel titled, The Sting: The Undercover Operation That Caught Daniel Morcombe’s Killer. Kate Kyriacou's novel is based on Daniel Morcombe's true abduction and murder story.

The Stranger was written and directed by Thomas M. Wright. The thriller's cinematographer is Sam Chiplin, and its composer is Oliver Coates. Iain Canning, Joel Edgerton, Emile Sherman, Rachel Gardner, Kim Hodgert, and Kerry Roberts are among the film's producers.

The movie stars Joel Edgerton and Sean Harris in the lead roles, Mark and Henry respectively. The official synopsis of the film reads:

"A small circle of seasoned undercover cops must pose as a vast and influential criminal network to catch a murderer who has evaded conviction for eight years."

Since its release on Netflix, the film has piqued the interest of both critics and audiences due to its intricately woven storylines, riveting cinematography, direction, and acting performances from the lead cast members.

Without further delay, let's dig deep to find out how the crime-thriller movie, The Stranger, has turned out.

A review of Netflix's latest crime-thriller movie, The Stranger

A gripping storyline elevated with suspenseful nuances

A still from The Stranger (2022) (Image Via Netflix/YouTube)

Although essentially chronicling the story based on a chilling true event, the movie from the very beginning puts its main focus on intensely building trust and relationships between the lead characters, Undercover agent Mark Frame and the main suspect in the case, Henry Teague.

The writer of the movie, Thomas M. Wright, has done a phenomenal job in creating a suspenseful atmosphere throughout. What makes The Stranger even more intense are the verbal exchanges between Mark and Henry.

The fact that Mark is deceiving Henry to gain his trust so that he confesses his monsterous crimes, creates a never-ending feeling of suspense and gloom throughout. Every scene is written with precision to be realistic, and the film's ending is guaranteed to keep the audience on the edge of their seats.

Arresting direction and impressive cinematography

A still from The Stranger (2022) (Image Via Netflix/YouTube)

The Australian thriller's writer and director, Thomas M. Wright, has done an outstanding job in bringing out all of the suspenseful nuances in the film.

The intense conversation scenes between the lead characters, Henry and Mark, stand up on their own and are the biggest highlights of film. Even the scenes where Mark is feeling quite rattled by the events he is going through are quite absorbing to witness.

In terms of cinematography of the movie, cinematographer Sam Chiplin has done a marvelous job in capturing some scenes with great intensity. These shots include one in which Mark is sleeping with his son in bed, another in which Henry stands with his back against a pole and one of his legs raised, and one in which the two main characters, Henry and Mark, are staring at each other inside the car.

It is safe to say that the film's cinematography has taken it to the next level.

Exceptional acting performance by the lead actors

A still from The Stranger (2022) (Image Via IMDb)

The two lead cast members, Joel Edgerton, (Mark) and Sean Harris, (Henry), are unbelievably good. They have most definitely brought their characters alive with their raw and consuming performances.

Joel Edgerton as Mark has devled deep into his character and brought out all the complexities with pure subtlety. Scenes where he is a bit shaken from his growing connection with the criminal or where Henry is getting arrested, are a treat to watch.

A still from the movie

Sean Harris as Henry digs deeper into his difficult character, brilliantly portraying all the complicated emotional nuances. The scene in which he confesses his crimes or in which he is apprehended is extremely engaging.

The on-screen chemistry between the two actors adds to the success of the thriller.

The Stranger (2022) is currently streaming on Netflix.

