Charlize Theron movies: 5 roles the actor has played including Lady Lesso in Netflix movie The School for Good and Evil

Charlize Theron has proved to be one of the most prominent actors in the industry for the last two decades. Unlike many of her contemporaries, she has aged like fine wine and can be seen working on multiple new and upcoming projects in pivotal roles. The American-South African actor has over 25 years of expertise, and her acting prowess shines through.

The latest project fans can see Charlize Theron in would be the upcoming fantasy film from Netflix, The School for Good and Evil. She also appeared in the MCU's highest-grossing film of 2022, Doctor Strange: Multiverse of Madness, and can be expected to return to the MCU as Clea, a witch from the dark dimension.

Charlize Theron, 2018 (Image via Getty)

Charlize Theron started her career as a model in Europe and then moved to the States in hopes of getting into the acting biz. She has worked in multiple high-profile projects since her breakthrough role in the 1997 horror drama The Devil's Advocate alongside Al Pacino and Keanu Reeves. Theron also has her own production house, Denver and Delilah Productions.

In this article, we explore some of the most iconic characters that Charlize Theron has played and will be playing since the beginning of her extensive career spanning over 25 years.

The School for Good and Evil, Monster, and more - 5 iconic roles played by Charlize Theron

1) The School for Good and Evil

The School for Good and Evil (Image via Netflix)

The School for Good and Evil is a fantasy film from the production house of Netflix. Based on the 2013 novel by Soman Chainani of the same name, the on-screen adaptation has been directed by Paul Feig. The film stars Sophia Anne Caruso, Sofia Wylie, Charlize Theron, Laurence Fishburne, Jamie Flatters, Michelle Yeoh, Peter Serafinowicz, Kerry Washington, and others in lead roles.

The School for Good and Evil tells the story of two best friends, Sophie and Agatha, who get abducted to be enrolled in the magical schools for Good and Evil. While Sophie is enrolled in the School for Evil, Agatha, the opposite of her, gets enrolled in the School for Good.

The film follows the duo as they try to reverse their fortunes and try their best to return to their hometown of Gavaldon. The School for Good and Evil is essentially a film about friendship as it puts their bond to the test.

Charlize Theron plays the character of Lady Lesso, the Dean of Evil. Lady Lesso plays a pivotal character in the storyline as we rediscover the true definition of good and evil through the story.

2) Monster

Monster (Image via Newmarket Films)

Monster is a 2003 biographical true-crime drama film with Patty Jenkins at the helm as the showrunner in her debut feature. The film is based on serial killer Aileen Wuornos, who murdered seven people between 1989 and 1990. She was a prostitute who claimed to have killed all the victims as an act of self-defense. The case attracted national attention to gender-based violence.

The biographical crime drama chronicles the life of Aileen Wuornos, a woman on the verge of dying by suicide. Set in the year 1989, the film follows her as she moves to Daytona Beach from Michigan and meets Selby Wall while working as a prostitute. The two grow close and develop an intimate bond. Meanwhile, Aileen gets r*ped and beaten up by one of her clients, whom she kills in self-defense.

The movie follows her subsequent encounters and develops an image of a woman who lives in constant fear of her clients trying to r*pe her. Charlize Theron does a fantastic job playing the character of Wuornos. She even received multiple accolades, including the Academy Award, Golden Globe, Critics Choice Movie Award, and more for her outstanding performance.

3) Mad Max: Fury Road

Mad Max: Fury Road (Image via Warner Bros. Pictures)

Mad Max: Fury Road is an extremely popular Australian post-apocalyptic action flick that took the world by storm when it was released back in 2015. The film was a reboot of the Mad Max franchise, initially released in the 1980s. The 2015 reboot was directed by original director George Miller but replaced Mel Gibson's lead role as Max Rockatansky with Tom Hardy. Charlize Theron plays the lead role alongside Hardy as Imperator Furiosa.

Mad Max: Fury Road is set in a post-apocalyptic desert wasteland where incessant warfare and societal collapse have left the survivors with minimal water and resources. The film follows Max Rockatansky, a captured survivor, and Imperator Furiosa, Immortan Joe's lieutenant, as they get embroiled in a violent and deadly chase through the desolate landscape. They try to escape Joe's tyranny and reach a safe haven called the Green Palace.

Mad Max: Fury Road received highly positive feedback from critics and the global audience and even received multiple Academy Awards in different categories. Charlize Theron received praise for her exceptional performance, and the film has gone on to be hailed as one of the best action films of the decade.

4) Young Adult

Young Adult (Image via Paramount)

Young Adult is a 2011 comedy-drama by Paramount Pictures. The director of the 2007 coming-of-age drama Juno, Jason Reitman, directed the movie based on a screenplay by Diablo Cody and received generally positive reviews from critics on the film. Charlize Theron played the lead role of Mavis Gray, an alcoholic ghostwriter, and even received a Golden Globe nomination for her performance.

Young Adult tells the story of Mavis Gray, the ghost author of a soon-to-be-canceled young adult novel. She still regrets and longs for her hometown of Mercury, Minnesota, and wants to reignite her relationship with her high school love, Buddy. During her visit to her hometown, she grows close to former classmate Matt Freehauf and shares her woes and plans with him.

Young Adult is a story of accepting yourself for who you are and burying old regrets. Theron's character as Gray is an ode to the versatility she has acquired from her years of experience and reinstates her title as one of the most talented actors in the industry.

5) North Country

North Country (Image via Warner Bros. Pictures)

North Country is a 2005 American drama from the house of Warner Bros. Pictures. Directed by Niki Caro, the movie's screenplay was based on the 2002 book by Clara Bingham and Laura Leedy Gansler, chronicling the case of Jenson v. Eveleth Taconite Co. The movie starred an ensemble cast that included the likes of Charlize Theron, Jeremy Renner, Frances McDormand, Sean Bean, Woody Harrelson, Michelle Monaghan, and others.

North Country came soon after her spectacular success in Monster (2003) and once again portrayed her capability as one of the most promising actors in the industry. She received another Academy Award nomination for Best Actress for her role as Josey Aimes.

Set in 1989, the movie tells the story of Josey Aimes, a woman who escaped an abusive relationship and started afresh in her hometown in northern Minnesota. However, people consider her promiscuous since she had a child at a very early age. Josey takes up a job in the nearby iron mines to support her family but instead becomes the target of humiliation and s*xual harassment by the male workers.

North Country follows her fight against the injustice that women have to face in their workplaces and the legal battle she lodges against the mining company. Charlize Theron yet again delivers a powerful performance, worthy of applause and praise.

