What did Juno win an Oscar for in 2007? Mini cast reunion at 2022 Academy Awards takes internet by storm

Viewers went gaga when they saw Juno cast Jennifer Garner, Elliot Page and J.K. Simmons together presenting an award on 94th Annual Academy Awards on March 27, 2022.

The trio were on stage together to present the award for Best Original Screenplay to Belfast. The same award went to the cast around a decade and a half ago for its coming-of-age comedy drama film.

Juno's cast reminisces over its win back in 2007

About 15 years ago, Juno won the Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay in 2007. The movie, which remains a classic till today, also won many other accolades including the BAFTA Award for Best Original Screenplay, the Independent Spirit Award for Best First Screenplay, and the Writers Guild of America Award for Best Original Screenplay.

The movie was the debut screenwriting film of writer and producer Brook Maurio, professionally known by pen name Diablo Cody.

Directed by Jason Reitman, the movie starred Elliot Page as an independent-minded teenager, Juno MacGuff, who dealt with an unexpected pregnancy and subsequent events that put pressure of adult life on her. Jennifer Garner played the role of prospective adoptive mother of the protagonist's child, Vanessa Loring, while J.K. Simmons played the role of Juno’s dad, Mac MacGuff.

The cast reunited again at the 2022 Oscars ceremony on Sunday night to present the award for Best Original Screenplay to Kenneth Branagh for Belfast.

While on stage to present the award, Graner said:

“15 years ago, we all experienced the exhilarating feeling of reading a wholly original screenplay that felt new and exciting.”

Fans take to Twitter and talk about Juno's cast reuniting at the Oscars more than a decade later

After seeing a brief reunion of the Juno cast a decade and a half later, fans could not keep calm and took the internet by storm. While some were left teary-eyed, some tweeted that this was the best Oscars so far since they called Page to present the Oscars after he announced that he was transgender in 2020.

Elliot went by Ellen Page during the movie. In an interview with Time in December 2020, Page revealed that he had surgery to remove unwanted breast tissue, saying, "I’m really excited to act, now that I’m fully who I am, in this body.”

N△NCY L ‎ @xonancy #Oscars The “Juno” reunion had me teary-eyed. 15 years later and still one of the greatest screenplays. 🥲 The “Juno” reunion had me teary-eyed. 15 years later and still one of the greatest screenplays. 🥲❤️ #Oscars https://t.co/iPtbs5A9Rj

Casey Lee Clark @CaseyLeeClark In the midst of the chaos (and the martinis I drank) I never tweeted about the JUNO reunion which was entirely for me and I’m very grateful In the midst of the chaos (and the martinis I drank) I never tweeted about the JUNO reunion which was entirely for me and I’m very grateful

Thomas Casler @thethomascasler The Juno reunion was the best part of the show The Juno reunion was the best part of the show

May @Mayccriver So we got a Juno reunion, A Godfather reunion and a Pulp fiction reunion and still all that together cannot get "the thing" out of my mind... we even got Liza Minelli for god's sake! So we got a Juno reunion, A Godfather reunion and a Pulp fiction reunion and still all that together cannot get "the thing" out of my mind... we even got Liza Minelli for god's sake!

Amanda/Argo (MCR in 154 & 191) @ImageFighter13

Glad I decided to watch the Kristen Stewart rocked an outfit I wanna be able to wear one day, Minamata was recognized ( #JusticeForJohnnyDepp ), there was a mini Juno reunion, and Will Smith punched Chris Rock for a poor joke aimed at Jada then finally won an Oscar.Glad I decided to watch the #Oscars again. Kristen Stewart rocked an outfit I wanna be able to wear one day, Minamata was recognized (#JusticeForJohnnyDepp), there was a mini Juno reunion, and Will Smith punched Chris Rock for a poor joke aimed at Jada then finally won an Oscar.Glad I decided to watch the #Oscars again.

𝐚𝐦𝐛𝐚𝐫 👼🏻 @ambarateek JUNO REUNION AT THE OSCARS IM CRYING JUNO REUNION AT THE OSCARS IM CRYING

viv/emmie @marilynsrobbie oscar’s just went from juno reunion to will smith hitting chris rock to godfather reunion oh my god oscar’s just went from juno reunion to will smith hitting chris rock to godfather reunion oh my god

kiki ˣ @junosdaughterr there was really a juno reunion tonight :,) my heart there was really a juno reunion tonight :,) my heart https://t.co/KYlhTkSNjv

Hosted by Regina Hall, Amy Schumer, and Wanda Sykes, the Oscars were presented at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on March 27, 2022.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan