"Bane on a side quest": Fans gush over Tom Hardy as actor wins two gold medals at Jiu-Jitsu competition

On Saturday, August 20, Venom star Tom Hardy showcased that he is just as hard-core in real life as the fictional characters he portrays. The 44-year-old actor won two gold medals in a charity Jiu-Jitsu championship held in Wolverhampton's Aldersley Leisure Village.

A series of videos that featured Hardy's bouts with his opponents at the event were uploaded to TikTok by martial artist and structural engineer Geoff Pavey. Since then, one of the videos has garnered over 6.5 million views on the platform. These videos have also gone viral on other social media platforms, where the English actor's fans were impressed by his feats.

Multiple individuals have also referred to his latest achievements in the form of the Jiu-Jitsu championship wins as 'side quests' in a game, which the player gets after the main missions are finished.

Tom Hardy wins gold medals at Jiu-Jitsu competition: All details explored

Tom Hardy appears to have dominated all his fights at the REORG Open Jiu-Jitsu Championship. The Hammersmith, London native is reportedly a trustee of the REORG Charity organization, which is possibly why he competed in the competition to raise money for veterans and individuals with PTSD. In late 2018, Hardy was also named the Head Ambassador of REORG.

The organization, according to its description, "work with people who have a whole range of serious, life-altering physical injuries, as well as those suffering debilitating post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and depression."

Thus, Tom Hardy's involvement with the charity and his prior experience with mixed martial arts, especially Jiu-Jitsu, might have encouraged him to compete in the event. As per Geoff Pavey, who recorded and uploaded the videos of Hardy's fights, the actor won all the bouts he entered. Furthermore, Hardy's wins were all by the submission of his opponent, and many of his fights were also won in armbars.

In one of the videos, Pavey said:

"Tom Hardy out here ripping people's arms and legs off."

Netizens left amazed by Tom Hardy's Jiu-Jitsu competition gold medal win

Following his wins at the charity Jiu-Jitsu event on Saturday, Hardy's fans were seemingly impressed with the actor's wins in two categories, i.e., Gi and non-Gi fights. In Gi fights, the participants wear cotton kimonos to grab onto each other. Meanwhile, non-Gi refers to the fights where participants wear rash vests and shorts.

As per the claim of UK-based MMA fighter Ross Edmonds' tweet, Hardy also came first in his weight category, which further impressed his fans. While some quipped about the actor being an action-centric character in real life, others expressed admiration for the star's passion for the sport.

Tom Hardy's experience with Jiu-Jitsu

According to DailyMail, Hardy has been associated with Jiu-Jitsu and Mixed Martial Arts training from REORG since his preparation for his role in 2011's Warrior. In the movie, Hardy portrayed an ex-Marine and an MMA fighter. Per a 2017 Jiu-Jitsu Times report, Hardy had trained with Britain's Royal Marines over the years.

A report from Men's Health further revealed that Hardy had incorporated mixed martial arts into his workout to achieve his body goals for his role as Eddie Brock in 2018's Venom. These workouts also included Jiu-Jitsu.

At the time, numerous publications had also reported that Hardy trained with MMA fighters like Nathan Jones and Dan 'Villi' Edwards. He was further trained by Mark Mene and indulged in the practice of martial arts with members of the Royal Marines Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Association.

