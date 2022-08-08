Who was Leandro Lo? Brazilian Jiu-jitsu legend shot to death in Sao Paulo

On Sunday, 8-time Brazilian Jiu Jitsu champion Leandro Lo was fatally shot at a concert in Sao Paolo, Brazil.
Early that morning, the 33-year-old attended a performance of a popular Sao Paolo music group at club Sirio in Southern Sao Paolo. During the concert, Lo got into an argument with an off-duty police officer, Henrique Otávio Oliveira Velozo, who was also attending the same concert.
According to Sao Paolo authorities, after Leandro Lo and Velozo engaged in a brief struggle, the officer allegedly gunned down the Brazilian Jiu Jitsu legend. As of now, authorities have not yet confirmed the nature of the dispute, but witnesses at the scene reported that Lo was supposedly trying to pacify the cop.
In response to the incident, UFC analyst and former lightweight Kenny Florian lamented Lo's death on Twitter.
Henrique Velozo was detained soon after the incident. The case is currently still under investigation.
All there is to know about Leandro Lo
According to Flograppling, the Sao Paolo-born Leandro Lo was one of only 3 Brazilian Jiu Jitsu (BJJ) competitors to have won 8 IBJJF world titles in the sport. He skyrocketed into the international BJJ scene in 2012, when he won his first world title in the lightweight division. Lo's last win was as a light heavyweight on May 22.
Lo was considered a dedicated practitioner, competing across multiple weight classes and gaining victories in the light, middle and heavyweight tournaments at the Copa Podio Grand Prix.
Alongside his reputation as a competitor, Leandro Lo was also considered a kind and forthcoming coach within the BJJ community. According to BJJ Heroes, he formed the New School Brotherhood team in 2015. Here, he taught fellow competitors various defensive techniques that allowed them to garner success in numerous grappling tournaments around the world.
The club Sirio shooting
As per Brazilian outlet Diario Momento, the argument between Leandro Lo and Henrique Velozo supposedly began at 2 am on Sunday.
It was reported that after the confrontation escalated into violence, witnesses said that Velozo allegedly grabbed a bottle. This prompted Lo to put him in a BJJ armlock to restrain him.
At this point, the crowd in the nightclub reportedly intervened. However, once he was released from Lo's grip. Velozo allegedly drew out his gun and shot the BJJ competitor in the head.
After the shooting, Lo was transported to a hospital, where he was declared dead. Velozo is said to have escaped the scene before being apprehended by Sao Paolo authorities. He is currently suspended from active duty amidst the investigation.