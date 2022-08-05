Breonna Taylor murder case: DOJ charges four officers over 2020 shooting death of African-American woman

The FBI on Thursday detained and filed civil rights charges against four current and former Louisville police officers in connection with the 2020 deadly shooting of Breonna Taylor.

Joshua Jaynes, a former Louisville police officer, was detained on Thursday morning, while Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) Sgt. Kyle Meany, Detective Kelly Hanna Goodlett, and former Detective Brett Hankison were booked on Wednesday for their role in the killing of Breonna Taylor.

According to U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland, they were charged with civil rights violations, conspiracy and falsifying records and statements to federal investigators.

Garland said:

"The federal charges announced today allege that members of the place-based investigations unit falsified the affidavit used to obtain the search warrant of Ms. Taylor’s home – that this act violated federal civil rights laws and that those violations resulted in Ms. Taylor’s death."

He added:

"Specifically, we allege that Ms. Taylor’s Fourth Amendment rights were violated when defendants Joshua Jaynes, Kyle Meany and Kelly Goodlett sought a warrant to search Ms. Taylor’s home knowing that the officers lacked probable cause for the search."

Former Louisville detective Brett Hankinson, who was fired from the department in 2020, was one of three officers who fired 10 shots at Taylor's door. He was acquitted by a jury on state charges of wanton endangerment earlier this year in Louisville.

Hankinson was the only officer engaged in the raid who had previously faced charges. He is currently being prosecuted by the US Department of Justice on fresh charges.

Joshua Jaynes had requested a search warrant. He was fired in January 2021 by the former interim chief of the Louisville Police Department, Yvette Gentry, for failing to follow departmental standards when preparing to carry out a search warrant and for being "untruthful" on the warrant.

Three of the policemen, all but Hankinson, were charged with forging a search warrant, Garland clarified. However, Hankinson has been charged with using excessive force by open firing during the raid.

Following the announcement, Breonna Taylor's family's attorney, Ben Crump, stated that "today was a huge step towards justice."

Falsified affidavit used to obtain the search warrant for Breonna Taylor’s home

Breonna Taylor, a black woman, was killed by plainclothes officers who were carrying out a "no-knock" search warrant at her Louisville, Kentucky, residence. The affidavit was reportedly falsified.

When police invaded the residence just after midnight, the 26-year-old was in bed with her boyfriend. Taylor's boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, fired at the police believing them to be intruders. They then fired several shots that led to the death of Breonna Taylor.

Taylor's name and residence were on the police's search warrant. Authorities believe Jamarcus Glover, her ex-boyfriend, was part of a drug network and had used her residence to conceal drugs.

Despite Jefferson County Prosecutor Thomas Wine's claim that the search had been canceled following the shooting, no drugs were discovered on the premises.

After the incident, Breonna Taylor's family filed a lawsuit against the Louisville police in 2020, and a $12 million settlement was reached.

Along with the deaths of two other black men, George Floyd in Minnesota and Ahmaud Arbery in Georgia, Breonna Taylor’s death ignited anti-racism protests across the US and internationally.

