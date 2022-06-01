Who is Leonna Hale? Video of pregnant Black woman shot five times by Kansas City police sparks outrage online

Leonna Hale, a 26-year-old pregnant black woman, was reportedly shot five times by police in Kansas City, Missouri, an eyewitness said. She was suspected of carrying out a carjacking with a male accomplice.

One eyewitness, speaking to a local news agency, said:

"They shot five times...I remember seeing her hit the ground and I froze."

Hale, who was taken to the hospital after she sustained severe injuries, survived and is reported to be in a stable condition.

This incident took place on May 27. Initially, Hale's identity and name were not disclosed. But later on, the information was made public.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP), Kansas City Police Department (KCPD) officers questioned Leonna Hale and her male accomplice in the parking lot of a Family Dollar store. Following this, the male suspect reportedly made a run for it. Reports stated that he was busted after the chase and was also taken to a hospital for an unrelated medical issue.

The officers confronted the duo after having spotted their vehicle. As per sources, it matched the description of the stolen vehicle.

A video of the incident was recorded by a woman identified as Shédanja. Ever since the video went viral, people on Twitter have expressed their outrage.

Leonna Hale had placed her hands up and was communicating to them to indicate she didn't have a weapon in her hand, according to Shédanja, who described the event on Facebook.

Shédanja further stated:

"She did not pull out a weapon on them... She did not even have a stick in her hand."

The eyewitness also mentioned that the officers repeatedly commanded Leonna Hale to get down on the ground. However, given her pregnancy, she could not and told the police the same.

Trigger Warning: The following video may have disturbing content

Reportedly, there was a lot of conversation between the cops and Hale. Hale was pregnant at the time and unarmed.

She even told the police that there was a gun in the car. Eventually, Hale began backing up towards the fence, and the police allegedly inched toward her with their weapons drawn.

Eyewitness Shédanja then stated that she panicked and attempted to run when the cops began approaching Leonna Hale.

Recalling the scene that unfolded in front of her, she said,

"Just three steps in, the police shot her. One, two, three, four... I remember it because it didn’t stop."

Shédanja, who had gone to the store with her three children, stated that the scene traumatized all of them.

Activist Leslie Mac took to the social media platform to convey her anguish:

"She had her hands up and told police she could not follow their directions to get on her stomach b/c she was pregnant. There is no reforming this."

Police investigation underway

Police officials say the Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating the incident.

Speaking to reporters, interim KCPD chief Joseph Mabin said,

"We never want to be in these types of situations. Not the public, not the police department. Any time anything happens like this, it’s a blight on our community.I want to assure the public that the scene is secure. There’s no ongoing threat. The Highway Patrol will be investigating this incident. We’re committed to being 100% transparent and fully cooperating with the Highway Patrol."

Mabin then said,

"This is a holiday weekend. It’s time for friends. It's not a time for violence."

