5 Boxers and MMA fighters who turned into successful actors 

Action movies are often on the lookout for muscular and skilled fighter-turned-actors. To channelize their inner Robert De Niros, many boxers and MMA fighters have often tried to make an entry into Hollywood.

A number of WWE superstars like Dwayne Johnson, Dave Bautista and John Cena are renowned fighter-turned-actors. However, did you know that a number of MMA fighters and boxers have landed big-time movie roles too?

Five fighter-turned-actors:

Let's look at five MMA Fighters/Boxers who have established themselves as successful actors over the years.

5. Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson

Quinton Jackson alongside Liam Neeson, Bradley Cooper and Sharlto Copley

Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson is an American mixed martial artist-turned-actor, who became a star in Japan while fighting for Pride FC. A former UFC light heavyweight and Pride middleweight champion, Quinton Jackson helped expand MMA's global outreach by riding on his charismatic personality.

A lot of fans know Quinton Jackson better as 'Baracus', because of his role in the 2010 movie, The A-Team. Having put forth a widely acclaimed performance in the movie alongside stars like Liam Neeson (another fighter-turned-actor) and Bradley Cooper, Jackson soon started getting other movie offers.

In an interview, the fighter-turned-actor revealed that he had rejected an offer to play John Wraith in X-Men Origins: Wolverine - in order to focus on his fighting career.

Advertisement

Sticking to professional fighting, 'Rampage' was recently seen in a huge PPV-selling Bellator 237 bout against Fedor Emelianenko.

Quinton Jackson also appeared in an episode of The Cleveland Show, where the fighter-turned-actor gave voice to his animated self, appearing alongside Michael Cera. Other notable movies where Quinton Jackson got good screen-time are Death Warrior and Hell's Chain.

4. Georges St-Pierre

A still from Captain America: The Winter Soldier ft. GSP and Chris Evans

Former UFC welterweight and middleweight champion George St-Pierre is considered one of the best welterweight fighters in MMA. After a successful career in the UFC, St-Pierre vacated his title in 2013 before coming back in 2017 to win the middleweight title.

Riding on his fandom and striking personality, George St-Pierre started getting movie roles during his professional MMA career.

Advertisement

The fighter-turned-actor first appeared in a series of action movies released in 2009 like Death Warrior, Hell's Chain and Never Surrender. These movies featured other MMA fighters as well. However, GSP soon got his big break when he was cast in Captain America: The Winter Soldier against Chris Evans, as the mercenary named Georges Batroc.

While the film grossed over $700 million worldwide due to its multi-star cast, it was heart-warming for St-Pierre's fans to watch him try to beat up Captain America.

The MMA fighter-turned-actor went on to work on a bunch of other movies like Kickboxer: Vengeance, Never Surrender, The Striking Truth and The Hurt Business, among others.

3. Ronda Rousey

Fighter-turned-actor Ronda Rousey at the promotions of The Expendables 3

Ronda Rousey found quite a bit of fame for judo background and MMA career. She was the first female fighter signed by the UFC in 2012. Rousey later set the record for most title defenses by a woman (six) in the UFC.

Riding on a successful career, she became the first woman to be inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame in 2018.

Advertisement

In the meantime, Rousey also started getting movie offers because of her rising fame. A month before her shocking loss against Holly Holm at UFC 193, Rousey was reportedly cast in the remake of Road House - a 1989 cult classic. While the movie production was canceled, Ronda Rousey received plenty of other opportunities as an actor.

The MMA fighter-turned-actor ended up getting casted in some A-list movies like Entourage, Fast and Furious 7, Mile 22 and The Expendables 3

One of Ronda Rousey's most famous performances is from Fast and Furious 7, where the fighter-turned-actor thrashes the movie's lead actress Michelle Rodriguez.

2. Gina Carano

The fighter-turned-actor Gina Carano at the promotions of The Mandalorian

Gina Carano is a pioneering female MMA fighter who made it big in combat sports and Hollywood.

Gina Carano went on to star in more than a handful of successful movies after she called it quits in MMA. She made an impact in the 2011 movie Haywire in the lead role, earning praise for her performance. Another one of her notable characters was Cara Dune in the Star Wars TV series, The Mandalorian.

The fighter-turned-actor has featured in as many as 11 Hollywood movies so far. From making her debut in the martial arts film Blood and Bone, alongside the legendary Kimbo Slice, to landing roles in Fast and Furious 6 and Deadpool, Gina Carano is easily one of the more decorated MMA fighter-turned-actors out there.

Advertisement

Carano has had lead roles in Scorched Earth and Daughter of the Wolf. Other notable movies starring the fighter-turned-actor include In the Blood, Heist, Extraction, Kickboxer: Vengeance and Madness in the Method.

1. Mike Tyson

Mike Tyson in a still from The Hangover

Mike Tyson is one of the greatest boxers of all time. He recently made a comeback in the boxing ring, in 2020, against Roy Jones Jr, 15 years after retiring from the sport.

Known for his unique personality, Mike Tyson stayed at the peak of fame throughout his boxing career. Interestingly, he couldn't stay out of the public eye even outside the boxing ring.

Mike Tyson took audiences by storm with his roles in movies like The Hangover and Ip Man 3. He even had his own show called Mike Tyson Mysteries.

Advertisement

His latest appearance will be a lead role in an action movie called Desert Strike, scheduled for release in 2021. In the movie, the fighter-turned-actor is seen alongside strongman and Game of Thrones star, Hafthor Bjornsson.