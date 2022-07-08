"Donated, not pledged": Johnny Depp NFT sale paves way for massive donation to charity

American actor Johnny Depp has once again won fans' hearts by selling off a number of NFTs and donating the money to a charity associated with his ex-wife Amber Heard.

As per news outlet Radar, the 59-year-old actor garnered almost $800,000 via his NFT, Never Fear Truth.

Johnny Depp's Never Fear Truth NFT sale was always intended to benefit charities and we are pleased to be able to confirm that nearly $800,000 in total donations have been contributed to the following organizations:

Adding further details, the organization revealed that the donated money was divided between The Footprint Coalition, Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles, Perth Children’s Hospital Foundation and the Great Ormond Street Hospital Children’s Charity.

Following much controversy, Depp's contribution is seen as a slight dig at ex-wife Amber Heard, who was supposed to donate her divorce money to the Children's Hospital but failed to do so.

Fans hailed Johnny Depp for his charitable contributions

Johnny Depp's supporters hailed the actor after his generous donations to four charitable hospitals. Several also dissed Amber Heard for not fulfilling her promise to donate the money.

The news regarding Depp's donations was revealed by the organization's Twitter handle, @JohnnyDeppNFT, who also expressed gratitude towards fans for making it "one of the most philanthropic NFT sales to date."

This is #JohnnyDepp: 800.000 $ for charity (donated, not pledged ...)

(#JohnnyDepp's NFT community) has reportedly donated around USD 800,000 to Perth Children's Hospital Foundation, the Great Ormond Street Hospital Children's Charity, the Footprint Coalition and the Children's Hospital of Los Angeles.

He DONATED $800K from his NFT sales Johnny Depp doesn't use donations and pledges synonymously

Amber Heard's failure in fulfilling her philanthropic promises

In 2017, Johnny Depp's estranged wife, Amber Heard, stated that she pledged to donate $7 million from their divorce settlement to The Children's Hospital of Los Angeles and American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU).

At the time, she stated that the money will be split equally between the two organizations with whom she had worked for the past 10 years:

"Money played no role for me personally and never has, except to the extent that I could donate it to charity and, in doing so, hopefully help those less able to defend themselves."

However, during the duo's high-profile defamation trial, it was revealed that the Danish Girl actress did not fulfill her pledge. Heard subsequently blamed her court battle with Depp as the reason for the oversight.

During the trial, the chief operating officer and general counsel of the ACLU, Terence Dougherty, revealed that Heard had not sent the agreed amount well in time for her deposition.

Spilling on the details, it was revealed that Heard donated the money in four installments - $350,000 from herself, while $100,000 was donated by Depp. Coupled with those, two other payments of $100,000 and $500,000 came from donor-advised funds.

As per the hearings, the ACLU reckons that the $500,000 donation came from Elon Musk, who happened to be one of Amber Heard's love interests after her separation from Depp.

Depp was awarded $15 million after he won a high-profile defamation case against ex-wife Amber Heard. The case was fought over an op-ed article she wrote in 2018 in the Washington Post.

In the piece, Heard claimed to be a victim of domestic violence, which was disputed by Depp's lawyers.

