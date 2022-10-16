What time will The School for Good and Evil air on Netflix? Release date, plot and more about the fantasy film

Netflix's new fantasy movie, The School for Good and Evil, is expected to hit the platform on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at 12 AM PT. Directed by Paul Feig, who is best known for movies like The Heat, Bridesmaids, and Ghostbusters, and TV series like Freaks and Geeks and Other Space, the film centers around two best friends whose once inseparable bond is put to test after they get kidnapped.

The movie stars Sofia Wylie and Sophia Anne Caruso in the lead roles along with others in key supporting roles. The School for Good and Evil is based on noted author Soman Chainani's novel of the same title. The screenplay is penned by David Magee and Paul Feig.

Netflix's The School for Good and Evil: Trailer, what to expect, and more details

On September 13, 2022, Netflix shared the official trailer for The School for Good and Evil, which begins with an ominous voiceover that says,

''Every so often, a very lucky candidate from the outside is selected for admission to this hallowed institution.''

The trailer offers a glimpse of the gorgeous and magical world that the film is set in. It shows the mysterious school that the two lead characters get kidnapped into and establishes the central plot without revealing too many crucial details that could ruin the viewing experience. Netflix's Tudum, describing the film's storyline, reads:

''The film follows best friends Sophie (Sophia Anne Caruso) and Agatha (Sofia Wylie), as they find themselves on opposing sides of an epic battle when they’re swept away into an enchanted school where aspiring heroes and villains are trained to protect the balance between Good and Evil.''

Based on the synopsis and trailer, viewers can look forward to an enthralling fantasy drama that explores a number of complex themes including evil, morality, and friendship. Fans of productions like The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina or Shadow & Bone will certainly enjoy this movie.

More details about The School for Good and Evil cast

The School for Good and Evil stars Sofia Wylie and Sophia Anne Caruso in the lead roles as Agatha and Sophie, respectively. Both actresses look phenomenal in the trailer, and their stunning onscreen chemistry is one of the film's biggest highlights. Viewers can expect stellar performances from the two leading stars.

Sofia Wylie has starred in a number of noted shows over the years, including Andi Mack, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, and Shook. She's also appeared in Louise Alston's comedy flick, Back of the Net.

Sophia Anne Caruso has played minor roles in various TV shows and films like Jack of the Red Hearts, Evil, and Smash. She's also worked extensively in theater and is known for her performances in Lazarus, The Nether, and Beetlejuice.

Starring alongside Anner Caruso and Wylie in pivotal supporting roles are Charlize Theron, Laurence Fishburne, and Michelle Yeoh, among others.

Don't forget to catch the release of The School for Good and Evil on Netflix on Wednesday, October 19, 2022.

