The Midnight Club episode 5 recap/review: Is Anya alive?

The Midnight Club has created quite a buzz among audiences all across the globe ever since it made its arrival on the popular streaming service Netflix on Friday, October 7, 2022.

The official description for The Midnight Club, given by Netflix, states:

"At a hospice for terminally ill young adults, eight patients come together every night at midnight to tell each other stories – and make a pact that the next of them to die will give the group a sign from the beyond."

The absorbing horror series has been inspired by author Christopher Pike's novel of the same name. Leah Fong and Mike Flanagan have served as the series' co-creators, with Trevor Macy, Pike, and Julia Bicknell as executive producers.

The lead cast list for The Midnight Club includes Ruth Codd, Matt Biedel, Aya Furukawa, Samantha Sloyan, Adia, Larsen Thompson, Annarah Cymone, Iman Benson, Sauriyan Sapkota, Zach Gilford, William B. Davis, William Chris Sumpter, Heather Langenkamp, Igby Rigney and more.

The fourth episode of the series ends on a highly suspenseful note with Anya on the floor, unconscious. The audience has been quite curious to know if she is alive or not. Let's dive right in and find out what happened in episode 5 of The Midnight Club titled, See You Later.

A recap/review of The Midnight Club episode 5: See You Later

What happened to Anya?

Written by Mike Flanagan and Julia Bicknell and directed by Emmanuel Osei-Kuffour Jr., the fifth episode of The Midnight Club begins with Ilonka and Kevin frantically trying to save Anya. Initially, it does not seem to work, however, a few minutes into it, Anya regains consciousness and is rushed to the hospital. Hence, this is not the end for Anya.

However, she starts to see terrifying things, which include the shadowy spirit. Anya breaks down to Ilonka as she confesses what she has been seeing lately and exclaims that it can only be one thing - death. Ilonka is also terrified, as it is something that Rachel saw before she passed away.

Who told the next story?

Amesh, who has just survived a year and is hopeful to live more, tells the next story, filled with intriguing elements of science fiction and about the survival of the earth.

The story begins with a young boy who loves to play video games meeting with his idol. The story then quickly turns into a love triangle and then a futuristic one, with the arrival of his and his lover's future versions. They have come to rectify a huge mistake that they made in the past.

The future version of the young boy wants to erase a code he made to save the world, and only the young version of him can do it. The end of the story is not so happy, as although the code is erased, the love of his life meets her sad demise.

Once the storytelling is over, Natsuki is seen having a heart-to-heart with Amesh. She tells him that she does not like the ending as the young boy does not end up with the love of his life. Amesh says that this is the only way he knows how to end stories. After that, Natsuki leans on him, and the two share a kiss.

Quite an emotional episode 5 ends with Anya telling Ilonka that she fears that death is near and that she does not want to die yet.

Don't forget to watch The Midnight Club episode 5, currently streaming on Netflix.

Poll : 0 votes