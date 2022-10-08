The Midnight Club episode 4 recap/review: What happened to Anya?

The Midnight Club, the highly anticipated and engrossing thriller-horror series, finally debuted on the popular streaming service Netflix on Friday, October 7, 2022, with all its ten episodes. The show is based on Christopher Pike's beloved novel of the same name.

Leah Fong and Mike Flanagan are the creators of The Midnight Club, who have acted as executive producers of the series as well, alongside Christopher Pike, Trevor Macy, and Julia Bicknell.

As stated in the synopsis for The Midnight Club, given by Netflix:

"At a hospice for terminally ill young adults, eight patients come together every night at midnight to tell each other stories – and make a pact that the next of them to die will give the group a sign from the beyond."

The promising cast members of the series include Ruth Codd, Iman Benson, Adia, Aya Furukawa, Igby Rigney, William Chris Sumpter, Sauriyan Sapkota, Annarah Cymone, Heather Langenkamp, Zach Gilford and others.

The third episode of The Midnight Club ends with an intense fight between the group of young patients after they witness the cult elements on the very bottom floor of Brightcliffe. Without a shred of a doubt, the audience is buzzing with curiosity to know what happened in episode 4 of the series.

So, without further ado, let's jump in and find out how episode 4 of The Midnight Club titled, Gimme a Kiss, unfolded.

Whose turn was it to tell the story in episode 4?

In episode 4 of The Midnight Club, Sandra takes the initiative to tell a story of revenge. However, it is also her way of apologizing to Spencer, with whom she had a heated argument earlier. The episode also reveals that Spencer's treatment is, unfortunately, not working anymore.

Sandra’s story involves a love triangle and the story ends with one of its members taking revenge by killing two people. However, at the very end of the story, the two dead ones are seen as angels, which is a reflection of Sandra's beliefs. After the story is over, Sanda apologizes to Spencer and the two make amends.

What did Ilonka and Kevin find at the library?

In the fourth episode of the series, viewers can also see Ilonka finally realizing the meaning of the number written in Julia Jayne's file. It is none other than a book number in the library. Upon realizing it, Ilonka, along with Kevin, rushes to the library to find the book.

They finally find it and notice that the book has the same hourglass symbol on its cover. It is a diary of a girl named Athena, who used to live in the Brightcliffe mansion long ago with her mother who used to lead a cult. The book also reveals that upon seeing the dark and sinister side of her mother, Athena runs away with the other children of the mansion.

She informs the authorities, who eventually find her mother in the ritual ground, where she has already sacrificed all the other cult members by poisoning them.

Is Anya dead?

In episode 4, Anya takes more pills than are prescribed by the doctor. As a result, she feels weak and drowsy. After the story is over, Anya is seen taking another of her pills.

Thereafter, when Ilonka and Kevin come to the room to show her the diary they found in the library, they find Anya lying on the floor, unconscious. The episode ends there, leaving the audience gasping to find out what happened to Anya.

To know if she is dead or alive, viewers have to watch episode 5 of the series.

Catch The Midnight Club episode 4 titled, Gimme a Kiss, which is currently streaming on Netflix.

