School Tales The Series review: A chilling anthology woven with school horror stories

School Tales The Series, the highly thrilling and engrossing Thai horror anthology series, debuted on the popular streaming platform Netflix on Wednesday, August 10, 2022.

Mike Phontharis Chotkijsadarsopon, Saniphong Suddhiphan, James Thanadol Nuansut, Tum Putipong Saisikaew, and Songsak Mongkolthong have acted as the directors for the brand new 8-episode series.

According to the official synopsis for the series, School Tales The Series, dropped by Netflix:

"Eight horrifying comics stories have been adapted into an 8-episode series that will scare everyone off the school ground at night: A girl jumping to her death; a haunted library; canteen food made from human flesh; a headless ghost in the school warehouse; a devil-infested room; a vengeful demon in an abandoned building; and a classroom where only dead students attend class. Prepare to face a new kind of fear. During the day, the school belongs to the students. But at night, it's a different story."

Since the Thai series School Tales The Series premiered on Netflix, it has received many positive responses from both the audience and the critics for its spine-chilling storylines, quite gripping acting from the lead young actors, and refreshing direction.

So, without further ado, let's jump right in and find out how the horror anthology series, School Tales The Series, has turned out.

Review of School Tales The Series

Absorbingly written stories intensify the haunting feeling

Without a shred of doubt, the screenplay-writers of the eight-episode anthology, School Tales The Series, including James Thanadol Nuansut, Saniphong Suddhiphan, Junior Ratruedee Pinkaeo, Auii Warissara Ajananeungnit, Manow Thanjira Chaengaranyik, and Songsak Mongkolthong, have done a phenomenal job in giving it the correct amount of eerieness.

Chronicling eight different stories and maintaining the same intensity is no easy task. However, the gripping writing of each story has successfully done that.

Each story is fabricated with terrifying nuances and several psychological traumas that make them stand out on their own. The stories also have several underlying significant themes, including bullying, fear, and regret, making them even more interesting and arresting.

Thus, the absorbing writing of the anthology horror series plays a huge role in its success.

Arresting acting performances from the cast members of School Tales The Series

A still from School Tales The Series Episode 8 (Image Via Netflix/YouTube)

The intriguing lead cast list for the anthology horror series includes several promising and rising young actors, entailing Kay Lertsittichai, Care Panisara Rikulsurakan, Chimon Wachirawit Ruangwiwat, Saint Suppapong Udomkaewkanjana, Siwat Jumlongkul, and Jennis Oprasert.

Other actors on the cast list are Pattadon Jan-Ngern, Orn Patchanan Jiajirachote, Thasorn Klinnium, Yaimai Shinaradee Anupongpichart, Sarika Sartsilpsupa, Noon Pitchatorn Santinatornkul, Tonhon Tantivejakul and Thongchai Thongkanthom and a few others.

The promising young rising stars have done an incredible job portraying their respective characters. It was arresting to witness them unfold their acting talents. Their portrayals of the characters were authentic and refreshing, which elevated each story to another level of intensity.

A still from School Tales The Series Episode 8 (Image Via Netflix/YouTube)

Kay Lertsittichai as Q in the opening episode has done a fantastic job. His portrayal of the student getting bullied and becoming thirsty for revenge is exceptionally captivating and sets the bar quite high for the rest of the series.

Saint Suppapong Udomkaewkanjana as Boyd and Chimon Wachirawit Ruangwiwat as Tum deserve a special mention for their impressive performances in the series' final episode. The two young actors were completely raw while playing their respective characters, which positively added to the success of the anthology series.

Care Panisara Rikulsurakan as Tan, Jennis Oprasert as Pleng, Yaimai Shinaradee Anupongpichart as Dao, and Orn Patchanan Jiajirachote have also done a marvelous job in delivering their respective characters and bringing out all the deep hidden nuances.

Captivating direction takes the anthology to the next level

Directors of the Netflix anthology horror series Mike Phontharis Chotkijsadarsopon, Tum Putipong Saisikaew, Saniphong Suddhiphan, James Thanadol Nuansut, and Songsak Mongkolthong have done an outstanding job in directing the anthology series.

They have refreshingly depicted each story, giving them a well-rounded haunting feeling. The way they have captured each scene is quite intense and unique.

What makes each story's direction so arresting is that they are all directed in a completely unique manner, keeping the audience excited for the next.

Don't forget to catch School Tales The Series, which is currently streaming exclusively on Netflix.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sayati Das